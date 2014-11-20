Tag "cloud security solutions"

IT Solutions Security Tech & Trends

Oracle’s Security Gambit

by February 27, 2018

Oracle is offering a range of holistic security solutions based on cloud Oracle has seen a long journey for more than 4 decades. Over the years, the company has transformed …

Cloud Computing News

Forcepoint Extends cloud security solutions with new Analytics & Offerings

by May 30, 2017

Forcepoint recently extended its cloud security solutions with new software capabilities and data center offerings that accelerate the secure adoption of cloud applications. Forcepoint’s technology protects enterprise and government employees …

News Security

Forcepoint Exeeds Cloud Cybersecurity Analytics and Data Center Offerings

by May 25, 2017

Forcepoint has recently extended its cloud security solutions with new software capabilities and data center offerings that accelerate the secure adoption of cloud applications. Forcepoint’s technology protects enterprise and government …

