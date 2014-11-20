Tag "cloud"
Overcoming Security Concerns When Adopting Cloudby PCQ Bureau February 26, 2018
Authored By: ThiruVengadam, regional vice president, India, Epicor Software As an increasing number of organisations committed to digital transformation, the adoption of 'third …
DataQuest 35 Years: 2018 To Be The Golden Era Of Cloud In Indiaby PCQ Bureau February 12, 2018
With cloud services becoming more mainstream for organizations even tier -2 and tier -3 cities, Brightstar is delving deep to deliver state-of-the-art solutions at affordable prices According to a report by …
ManageEngine Strengthens Endpoint Security with Patch Management on Cloudby PCQ Bureau February 6, 2018
ManageEngine announced that it is strengthening its endpoint management offering by bringing Patch Manager Plus to the cloud. The automated patch management solution for Windows and third-party applications is available immediately.
Service Providers & Their Massive Transformationby PCQ Bureau January 8, 2018
Contributed By Phil Harris, GM, Service Provider Segment Vertical at Riverbed Service providers are going through a massive …
Vertiv Announces Cloud Capabilities and IoT Gatewayby PCQ Bureau December 6, 2017
At a recent IT Infrastructure, Operations Management and Data Center Conference, Vertiv announced a significant cloud-based addition to the Vertiv portfolio that will empower customers with deeper insights across the …
Cloudera Alters The Game in Cloud-Based Data Warehousesby PCQ Bureau December 6, 2017
Cloudera, Inc. announced the upcoming beta release of Cloudera Altus Analytic DB. Cloudera Altus Analytic DB is the first data warehouse cloud service that brings the warehouse to the data …
HPE Unveils Industry’s First SaaS-Based Multi-Cloud Management Solutionby PCQ Bureau December 5, 2017
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) introduced HPE OneSphere, the industry's first SaaS multi-cloud management solution that provides a unified experience across public clouds, on-premises private clouds and software-defined infrastructure. Through its software-as-a-service …
Microsoft Introduced Azure Location Based Servicesby PCQ Bureau November 30, 2017
Microsoft announced the launch of Azure Location Based Services – a new public cloud offering for enterprise customers, providing location capabilities built and integrated directly into Microsoft's Azure cloud platform. The …
Hitachi Vantara has Raised the Bar For Object Storageby Ashok Pandey November 3, 2017
Hitachi has been a leader in OT for industries such as finance, government, manufacturing, power/energy and transportation for over 100 years, providing solutions that have positively impacted businesses at large. …
Salesforce Announces Financial Services Cloud for Retail Bankingby PCQ Bureau October 30, 2017
Salesforce announced Financial Services Cloud for Retail Banking, a new industry application that enables retail banks to deliver the highly personalized, intelligent and connected banking experiences that consumers expect. Now …
VMware and AWS Announce Availability of VMware Cloud on AWSby PCQ Bureau September 6, 2017
At VMworld® 2017,VMware, Inc. and Amazon Web Services, Inc. an Amazon.com company, announced the early availability of VMware Cloud on AWS. Due to the strategic alliance announced in October 2016, …
Cloud-Based Applications For Everythingby Ashok Pandey August 25, 2017
Cloud is gaining momentum in terms of popularity and adoption, however, it also increased several risks. Forcepoint is trying to solve the security concerns as well as offer the best …
Break your monolith to bring IT strategy closer to Cloud Migrationby Suksham Sharma August 1, 2017
Author: Sachin Mengi, Director, Technology, Sapient Global Markets Polylith Architecture, a prerequisite for digital transformation Warren Buffet thinks highly of Jeff Bezos, Amazon's …
How Cloud Technology can Accentuate the Growth of SMBs without Inflicting Financial Burdenby Ashok Pandey July 28, 2017
By Tarun Wig, Co-Founder, Innefu Labs Small and …
Indian Organisations Dedicate More Budget to Cybersecurityby Suksham Sharma July 19, 2017
Palo Alto Networks recently announced the results of its report entitled 'The State of Cybersecurity in Asia-Pacific', which revealed that cybersecurity budgets have increased for 92 per cent of organizations …
Zyxel amplifies Nebula range to move networking into cloudby Jyoti Bhagat June 29, 2017
Zyxel Communications has announced the expansion of its Nebula cloud networking solution. The new additions include a limited lifetime license, forum support, and new models and features. Managed Service Providers …
Atos Launches Fully-managed Cloud Solution Powered by Apprendaby Raj Kumar Maurya May 26, 2017
Atos announces a new fully-managed cloud solution that allows customers the flexibility to build new microservices and move existing applications to a scaleable cloud model for better cloud control of …
Honeywell Launches Connected Buildings Managementby Jyoti Bhagat May 19, 2017
Honeywell has recently introduced a new cloud-enabled building management service that prioritizes the most impactful maintenance activities to optimize building performance. Combining advanced automation and data analytics, Outcome Based Service enables …
Top 5 Cloud Computing myths debunkedby Anushruti Singh May 11, 2017
Authored by: Aniketh Jain, CEO & Co-founder of Solutions Infini The entry of cloud technology in the business sphere is a game-changer. Across …
Zoho Targets SMEs in India With GST-ready Finance Plus Cloud Suiteby Adeesh Sharma April 20, 2017
Zoho launched its GST-compliant finance suite, Zoho Finance Plus. As Indian businesses prepare themselves for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Zoho's finance suite aims to help them make …