Overcoming Security Concerns When Adopting Cloud
by February 26, 2018

Authored By: ThiruVengadam, regional vice president, India, Epicor Software As an increasing number of organisations committed to digital transformation, the adoption of ‘third …

DataQuest 35 Years: 2018 To Be The Golden Era Of Cloud In India
by February 12, 2018

With cloud services becoming more mainstream for organizations even tier -2 and tier -3 cities, Brightstar is delving deep to deliver state-of-the-art solutions at affordable prices According to a report by …

ManageEngine Strengthens Endpoint Security with Patch Management on Cloud
by February 6, 2018

 ManageEngine announced that it is strengthening its endpoint management offering by bringing Patch Manager Plus to the cloud. The automated patch management solution for Windows and third-party applications is available immediately.

Service Providers & Their Massive Transformation
by January 8, 2018

 Contributed By Phil Harris, GM, Service Provider Segment Vertical at Riverbed Service providers are going through a massive …

Vertiv Announces Cloud Capabilities and IoT Gateway
by December 6, 2017

At a recent IT Infrastructure, Operations Management and Data Center Conference, Vertiv announced a significant cloud-based addition to the Vertiv portfolio that will empower customers with deeper insights across the …

Cloudera Alters The Game in Cloud-Based Data Warehouses
by December 6, 2017

Cloudera, Inc. announced the upcoming beta release of Cloudera Altus Analytic DB. Cloudera Altus Analytic DB is the first data warehouse cloud service that brings the warehouse to the data …

HPE Unveils Industry’s First SaaS-Based Multi-Cloud Management Solution
by December 5, 2017

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) introduced HPE OneSphere, the industry’s first SaaS multi-cloud management solution that provides a unified experience across public clouds, on-premises private clouds and software-defined infrastructure. Through its software-as-a-service …

Microsoft Introduced Azure Location Based Services
by November 30, 2017

Microsoft announced the launch of Azure Location Based Services – a new public cloud offering for enterprise customers, providing location capabilities built and integrated directly into Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. The …

Hitachi Vantara has Raised the Bar For Object Storage
by November 3, 2017

Hitachi has been a leader in OT for industries such as finance, government, manufacturing, power/energy and transportation for over 100 years, providing solutions that have positively impacted businesses at large. …

Salesforce Announces Financial Services Cloud for Retail Banking
by October 30, 2017

Salesforce announced Financial Services Cloud for Retail Banking, a new industry application that enables retail banks to deliver the highly personalized, intelligent and connected banking experiences that consumers expect. Now …

VMware and AWS Announce Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS
by September 6, 2017

At VMworld® 2017,VMware, Inc. and Amazon Web Services, Inc. an Amazon.com company, announced the early availability of VMware Cloud on AWS. Due to the strategic alliance announced in October 2016, …

Cloud-Based Applications For Everything
by August 25, 2017

Cloud is gaining momentum in terms of popularity and adoption, however, it also increased several risks. Forcepoint is trying to solve the security concerns as well as offer the best …

Break your monolith to bring IT strategy closer to Cloud Migration
by August 1, 2017

Author: Sachin Mengi, Director, Technology, Sapient Global Markets Polylith Architecture, a prerequisite for digital transformation Warren Buffet thinks highly of Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s …

How Cloud Technology can Accentuate the Growth of SMBs without Inflicting Financial Burden
by July 28, 2017

By Tarun Wig, Co-Founder, Innefu Labs Small and …

Indian Organisations Dedicate More Budget to Cybersecurity
by July 19, 2017

Palo Alto Networks recently announced the results of its report entitled ‘The State of Cybersecurity in Asia-Pacific’, which revealed that cybersecurity budgets have increased for 92 per cent of organizations …

Zyxel amplifies Nebula range to move networking into cloud
by June 29, 2017

Zyxel Communications has announced the expansion of its Nebula cloud networking solution. The new additions include a limited lifetime license, forum support, and new models and features. Managed Service Providers …

Atos Launches Fully-managed Cloud Solution Powered by Apprenda
by May 26, 2017

Atos announces a new fully-managed cloud solution that allows customers the flexibility to build new microservices and move existing applications to a scaleable cloud model for better cloud control of …

Honeywell Launches Connected Buildings Management
by May 19, 2017

Honeywell has recently introduced a new cloud-enabled building management service that prioritizes the most impactful maintenance activities to optimize building performance. Combining advanced automation and data analytics, Outcome Based Service enables …

Top 5 Cloud Computing myths debunked
by May 11, 2017

Authored by: Aniketh Jain, CEO & Co-founder of Solutions Infini The entry of cloud technology in the business sphere is a game-changer. Across …

Zoho Targets SMEs in India With GST-ready Finance Plus Cloud Suite
by April 20, 2017

Zoho launched its GST-compliant finance suite, Zoho Finance Plus. As Indian businesses prepare themselves for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Zoho’s finance suite aims to help them make …

