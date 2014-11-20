Tag "computer hard drive"

WD Black2 Dual Drive Review
Peripherals, Components and Accessories

by June 5, 2015

This drive combines a regular 1 TB hard drive with a 120 GB solid-state drive. Earlier, you were required to use two separate drives to achieve the same effect. …

MyDigitalSSD Pocket Vault 512GB SSD Review
Peripherals, Components and Accessories

by June 5, 2015

The powerful slim and tiny SSD is a perfect alternative to store large data in a safe and lightweight storage drive. The Pocket Vault SSD with 512 GB storage capacity …

