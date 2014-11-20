Tag "Corsair"
CORSAIR Launches Carbide Series 275R PC Caseby PCQ Bureau March 8, 2018
CORSAIR announced the launch of the new Carbide Series 275R PC Case. Combining minimalist design, and a wealth of features that make building a great-looking PC easier than ever, the 275R …Read More
CORSAIR Launches The New Obsidian Series 500Dby PCQ Bureau February 23, 2018
CORSAIR unveiled a stunning new identity for its iconic Obsidian Series of enthusiast PC cases with the launch of the CORSAIR Obsidian Series 500D. Continuing the Obsidian Series' signature …Read More
CORSAIR Launches New T2 ROAD WARRIOR Gaming Chairby PCQ Bureau February 2, 2018
CORSAIR announced the launch of the new CORSAIR T2 ROAD WARRIOR gaming chair, as well a new version of the CORSAIR T1 RACE gaming chair, updated for 2018. Created for comfort, …Read More
CORSAIR Introduces Wireless Gaming Peripherals at CES 2018by PCQ Bureau January 11, 2018
CORSAIR introduced a comprehensive variety of wireless gaming peripherals. These new wireless gaming peripherals are power-driven by CORSAIR UNPLUG and PLAY wireless technology. The peripherals include K63 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, K63 …Read More
Corsair Introduces T1 RACE Gaming Chairby PCQ Bureau September 25, 2017
Corsair launches its brand new range of T1 RACE Gaming Chair at channel partners meet held in ArkNemesis Gaming India, Ispahani Center, Chennai. The key objectives of this event were to …Read More
Corsair launched CORSAIR VOID PRO Gaming Headsetby PCQ Bureau September 5, 2017
Specifications HEADPHONE Warranty Two years Frequency Response 20Hz – 20 kHz Impedance 32k Ohms @ 1 kHz Drivers 50mm Connector USB Type A MICROPHONE Type Unidirectional noise …Read More
CORSAIR Unveils Concept Curve, Concept Slate, SYNC IT at COMPUTEX 2017by Mayank Shishodia May 31, 2017
Corsair recently revealed two concept PC systems and a range of innovative new technologies, leading the way for the next generation of CORSAIR products. Unveiling Concept Slate, Concept Curve and …Read More
CORSAIR Launches Dust and Spill Resistant Gaming Keyboardby Ankit Parashar May 30, 2017
Corsair has recently announced the new CORSAIR K68 mechanical gaming keyboard. Continuing CORSAIR's commitment to mechanical keyswitch quality, the K68 uses 100% CHERRY MX LED-lit mechanical keyswitches, combining them with …Read More
Corsair unveils GLAIVE RGB wired Gaming Mouseby Jyoti Bhagat May 23, 2017
Corsair has recently introduced the Glaive RGB gaming mouse recently packing a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, interchangeable thumb grips, and Omron switches promising up to 50 million clicks. The peripheral also includes …Read More
CORSAIR launches New Carbide Series SPEC-04 Mid-Tower Gaming Casesby Mayank Shishodia May 3, 2017
CORSAIR recently announced the newest addition to the Carbide series of mid-tower gaming cases, the CORSAIR Carbide Series SPEC-04. With unmistakable styling, a large tinted side panel window and roomy …Read More
CES 2017: CORSAIR Brings HX and TX-M Series PSUsby Ashok Pandey January 9, 2017
Corsair announces its new CORSAIR HX series and CORSAIR TX-M series of enthusiast power supplies. Platinum and Gold – HX and TX-M Equipped with 100% Japanese 105°C capacitors the new HX series …Read More
Corsair Readies Up For New 7th Generation Intel Core Processors and Intel 200 Series Chipsetsby Ashok Pandey January 4, 2017
Corsair announces availability of devices ready to support the new 7th Generation Intel Core processors and Intel 200 series motherboards. With full compatibility on Corsair Performance DDR4 and Hydro Series …Read More
Corsair Unveils K55 RGB Gaming Keyboardby Raj Kumar Maurya January 3, 2017
Three-zone dynamic backlighting with 10+ preconfigured vivid RGB lighting and 6 fully-programmable macro keys for securing victory every time Corsair a gaming solution products …Read More
Corsair Launches Crystal Series 460X RGB Compact ATX Mid-Tower Caseby Tushar Mehta November 11, 2016
Recently launched with a two-panel tempered glass, Direct Airflow cooling technology, the Corsair Crystal 460X is a compact and expandable CPU Cabinet with three SP120 RGB LED-lit fans to add …Read More
CORSAIR Turns On New RGB Products At PAX Westby PCQ Bureau September 9, 2016
CORSAIR announces a number of new RGB products and technologies. The new SP120 RGB and HD120 RGB LED fans to combine CORSAIR's legendary cooling with easily adjustable lighting, offering …Read More
Corsair RM850x Fully Modular 850W PSU Reviewby Raj Kumar Maurya February 10, 2016
Corsair expanded its RMX series of power supplies with RM850x 850 PSU, equipped with fully modular cables that include a decent array of flat, sleeved cabling, …Read More
Bulldog DIY 4K Gaming PC Announced at Computexby Ashok Pandey June 2, 2015
Corsair at Computex unveiled Bulldog, the first DIY PC built exclusively to bring the vivid immersion of 4K gaming to the living room. Composed of a DIY kit with a …Read More
Corsair Sabre RGB Lazer Gaming Mouse Reviewby Ashok Pandey June 1, 2015
Corsair's new gaming mouse Sabre RGB Lazer is made to enhance your gaming experience. The lightweight mouse 8,200 DPI gaming mouse looks cool. It feels comfortable while playing games. …Read More