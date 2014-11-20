Tag "Coursera"

Coursera Announces Six New Masters and Bachelors Degrees
News

Coursera Announces Six New Masters and Bachelors Degrees

by March 6, 2018

Coursera announced the development of six new online degrees with top universities around the world that will bring the number of programs offered on its platform to ten. …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Google and Coursera Introduce New Certificate Program
News

Google and Coursera Introduce New Certificate Program

by January 17, 2018

Coursera and Google have introduced the Google IT Support Professional Certificate. It is a program, which will make a well-paying career in IT within the reach of anyone, anywhere.

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
“We aim at providing pedagogical innovation on a daily basis”- Coursera
IT Solutions

“We aim at providing pedagogical innovation on a daily basis”- Coursera

by December 19, 2017

In a one on one with PC Quest, Richard Wong, VP of Engineering at Coursera Shares the tech platforms being used to deliver courseware. What are the tech platforms being used by …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Coursera and ISB launch two Specializations on ‘Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets’ & ‘Business Technology Management’
News News & Launches

Coursera and ISB launch two Specializations on ‘Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets’ & ‘Business Technology Management’

by September 21, 2016

Coursera announces the launch of two new Specializations called ‘Business Technology Management (BTM)’ for professionals in IT functions and the IT industry, and ‘Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets’ for beginners …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]