How startups and SME’s can leverage open source CRM to increase businessby PCQ Bureau February 19, 2018
By Limesh Parekh, CEO of Enjay IT Solutions Often CRM is looked upon as a viable tool for larger businesses and enterprises while SME's and Start-ups often view it as a …
Cyber Security and CRMby PCQ Bureau February 12, 2018
Authored By Limesh Parekh, CEO of Enjay IT Solutions With CRM becoming an essential business practice, the days when vital customer and company data was stocked up securely in a cabinet …
Top CRM trends to look out for in 2018by PCQ Bureau January 30, 2018
By Limesh Parekh, CEO of Enjay IT Solutions With the fast evolution of technology and its innovative implantation to drive business intelligence, it is imperative to understand the key developments in the …
CRM In Government Sector: Scope and Challengesby PCQ Bureau November 28, 2017
By Limesh Parekh, CEO of Enjay IT Solutions Governments today function similarly as MNC's. The head of states are like CEO's who are answerable to multiple stakeholders and ultimately to the …
How SMEs can plan Growth Strategy with Power of CRMby Ashok Pandey July 26, 2017
By Limesh Parekh the CEO of Enjay IT Solutions Ltd In today's world Automation and growth are like synonyms. But when it comes to SMEs when they talk about …
Artificial Intelligence to Shape the Future of Brand Communicationsby Ashok Pandey May 19, 2017
By Ashu Kajekar, CEO at 7EDGE We all know that Artificial Intelligence (AI) making significant contributions towards enhancing the quality of customer relationship management (CRM) among large organizations. But …
ManageEngine Integrates IT Service Desk for MSPs with Zoho Business Appsby Adeesh Sharma April 5, 2017
ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, announced the integration of its flagship MSP offering, ServiceDesk Plus MSP, with its parent company's sales and finance apps (Zoho CRM, Zoho Books and …
Pegasystems Inc. Includes AI and Robotics in its CRM Offeringby Sidharth Shekhar March 8, 2017
Pegasystems Inc. has announced new artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic automation capabilities in its customer relationship management (CRM) offerings that enable businesses to optimize their sales and customer service effectiveness …
Zoho Introduces AI Powered Zoho CRM and Zoho PhoneBridge Platformby Raj Kumar Maurya March 2, 2017
Zoho today unveiled Zia, the new Zoho CRM intelligent sales assistant, powered by AI that detects anomalies, suggests workflows and macros, and also advises salespeople the best time to contact …
Microsoft Dynamics 365 to Empower Digital Transformation in Retail, BFSI & Manufacturing Enterprisesby Tushar Mehta December 15, 2016
New age enterprises in the retail, e-commerce, BFSI and manufacturing sectors in India are choosing Dynamics 365, the cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) …
Google Now Officially Recommends Zoho Invoice for G Suiteby Tushar Mehta December 5, 2016
Zoho Corp. announced that its online invoicing software, Zoho Invoice has been selected by Google and is now officially part of the Recommended for G Suite program. The Recommended …
Indian SME Sector Comes of Age – Bets Big on CRMby PCQ Bureau September 21, 2016
By Ms. Garima Rai, Head of Marketing – India and APAC at InsideView New generation IT delivery models like Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform …
Zoho Launches Industry’s First Developer Marketplace, Multichannel CRM, and Email Clientby PCQ Bureau July 28, 2016
Zoho Developer and Zoho Marketplace Give Developers the Tools to Create and Sell Custom-Built Applications to Over 20 Million Zoho Users Zoho launched Zoho Developer programme
5 Open Source CRM Toolsby Sonam Yadav June 13, 2016
SugarCRM It is a web-based customer relationship management software. It's available in multiple versions. It forms the basis for several other CRMs including SuiteCRM and Vtiger. It performs just about every …
Salesforce Eyeing Indian CRM Market, Click to Know Whyby Sidharth Shekhar June 7, 2016
Hyderabad, India: Salesforce has announced its Center of Excellence in Hyderabad. Likely to be operational by Dec 2016, this 200,000 sq ft facility is planned to be one of the …
Tall, Dark, Decaf; I Will Make it Myself-Serviceby PCQ Bureau February 18, 2016
– Pratima Harigunani, CIOL INDIA: "I love your pizza but I would rather order, bake and pick it myself." The sentence is no more about a hint of sarcasm from an …
How to Install SugarCRM in Ubuntuby Raj Kumar Maurya October 19, 2015
SugarCRM is a web-based customer relationship management software. It's available in multiple versions. SugarCRM community edition is freely available for download and use.
13 Best Mobile CRM Apps For SME’sby Raj Kumar Maurya October 12, 2015
Now the SME's are focusing towards the mobility solutions and mobile customer relationship management is one of them. So, here are some best mobile CRM applications available in the market …
10 Open Source CRM Systems for SMB’sby Raj Kumar Maurya October 8, 2015
Are you fed-up of managing your new and existing customers' data? Well, there are many open source tools available for free that can not only solve all your queries but …
Uninor’s Customer Information Management improves operational efficiencyby Preeti Gaur June 5, 2015
Uninor, the 100% subsidiary of Norway-based telecom company Telenor Group, has over 45 million subscribers in its six commercially available circles of UP (West), UP (East), Bihar (including Jharkhand), Andhra …