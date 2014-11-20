Tag "CRM"

How startups and SME’s can leverage open source CRM to increase business
Advice Tech & Trends

How startups and SME’s can leverage open source CRM to increase business

by February 19, 2018

By Limesh Parekh, CEO of Enjay IT Solutions Often CRM is looked upon as a viable tool for larger businesses and enterprises while SME’s and Start-ups often view it as a …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Cyber Security and CRM
Tech & Trends

Cyber Security and CRM

by February 12, 2018

Authored By Limesh Parekh, CEO of Enjay IT Solutions With CRM becoming an essential business practice, the days when vital customer and company data was stocked up securely in a cabinet …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Top CRM trends to look out for in 2018
Tech & Trends

Top CRM trends to look out for in 2018

by January 30, 2018

By Limesh Parekh, CEO of Enjay IT Solutions With the fast evolution of technology and its innovative implantation to drive business intelligence, it is imperative to understand the key developments in the …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
CRM In Government Sector: Scope and Challenges
Tech & Trends Trends Watch

CRM In Government Sector: Scope and Challenges

by November 28, 2017

By Limesh Parekh, CEO of Enjay IT Solutions Governments today function similarly as MNC’s. The head of states are like CEO’s who are answerable to multiple stakeholders and ultimately to the …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
How SMEs can plan Growth Strategy with Power of CRM
Tech & Trends

How SMEs can plan Growth Strategy with Power of CRM

by July 26, 2017

By Limesh Parekh  the CEO of Enjay IT Solutions Ltd In today’s world Automation and growth are like synonyms. But when it comes to SMEs when they talk about …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Artificial Intelligence to Shape the Future of Brand Communications
Communication Features Tech Explained

Artificial Intelligence to Shape the Future of Brand Communications

by May 19, 2017

By Ashu Kajekar, CEO at 7EDGE We all know that Artificial Intelligence (AI) making significant contributions towards enhancing the quality of customer relationship management (CRM) among large organizations. But …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ManageEngine Integrates IT Service Desk for MSPs with Zoho Business Apps
Cloud Computing News News & Launches

ManageEngine Integrates IT Service Desk for MSPs with Zoho Business Apps

by April 5, 2017

ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, announced the integration of its flagship MSP offering, ServiceDesk Plus MSP, with its parent company’s sales and finance apps (Zoho CRM, Zoho Books and …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
News & Launches Tech & Trends

Pegasystems Inc. Includes AI and Robotics in its CRM Offering

by March 8, 2017

Pegasystems Inc. has announced new artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic automation capabilities in its customer relationship management (CRM) offerings that enable businesses to optimize their sales and customer service effectiveness …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Zoho Introduces AI Powered Zoho CRM and Zoho PhoneBridge Platform
News News & Launches

Zoho Introduces AI Powered Zoho CRM and Zoho PhoneBridge Platform

by March 2, 2017

Zoho today unveiled Zia, the new Zoho CRM intelligent sales assistant, powered by AI that detects anomalies, suggests workflows and macros, and also advises salespeople the best time to contact …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Microsoft Dynamics 365 to Empower Digital Transformation in Retail, BFSI & Manufacturing Enterprises
Cloud Computing News

Microsoft Dynamics 365 to Empower Digital Transformation in Retail, BFSI & Manufacturing Enterprises

by December 15, 2016

New age enterprises in the retail, e-commerce, BFSI and manufacturing sectors in India are choosing Dynamics 365, the cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Google Now Officially Recommends Zoho Invoice for G Suite
SMEs Software Startups

Google Now Officially Recommends Zoho Invoice for G Suite

by December 5, 2016

Zoho Corp. announced that its online invoicing software, Zoho Invoice has been selected by Google and is now officially part of the Recommended for G Suite program. The Recommended …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Indian SME Sector Comes of Age – Bets Big on CRM
Tech & Trends

Indian SME Sector Comes of Age – Bets Big on CRM

by September 21, 2016

By Ms. Garima Rai, Head of Marketing – India and APAC at InsideView New generation IT delivery models like Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Zoho Launches Industry’s First Developer Marketplace, Multichannel CRM, and Email Client
News News & Launches

Zoho Launches Industry’s First Developer Marketplace, Multichannel CRM, and Email Client

by July 28, 2016

Zoho Developer and Zoho Marketplace Give Developers the Tools to Create and Sell Custom-Built Applications to Over 20 Million Zoho Users Zoho launched Zoho Developer programme

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
5 Open Source CRM Tools
Features Software

5 Open Source CRM Tools

by June 13, 2016

SugarCRM It is a web-based customer relationship management software. It’s available in multiple versions. It forms the basis for several other CRMs including SuiteCRM and Vtiger. It performs just about every …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Salesforce Eyeing Indian CRM Market, Click to Know Why
News & Launches Tech & Trends

Salesforce Eyeing Indian CRM Market, Click to Know Why

by June 7, 2016

Hyderabad, India: Salesforce has announced its Center of Excellence in Hyderabad. Likely to be operational by Dec 2016, this 200,000 sq ft facility is planned to be one of the …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Tall, Dark, Decaf; I Will Make it Myself-Service
Tech & Trends

Tall, Dark, Decaf; I Will Make it Myself-Service

by February 18, 2016

– Pratima Harigunani, CIOL INDIA: “I love your pizza but I would rather order, bake and pick it myself.” The sentence is no more about a hint of sarcasm from an …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
How to Install SugarCRM in Ubuntu
How-Tos

How to Install SugarCRM in Ubuntu

by October 19, 2015

SugarCRM is a web-based customer relationship management software. It’s available in multiple versions. SugarCRM community edition is freely available for download and use.

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
13 Best Mobile CRM Apps For SME’s
Features Hot Downloads Mobile Apps OS & Apps Software

13 Best Mobile CRM Apps For SME’s

by October 12, 2015

Now the SME’s are focusing towards the mobility solutions and mobile customer relationship management is one of them. So, here are some best mobile CRM applications available in the market …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
10 Open Source CRM Systems for SMB’s
Hot Downloads Open Source and Linux Software

10 Open Source CRM Systems for SMB’s

by October 8, 2015

Are you fed-up of managing your new and existing customers’ data? Well, there are many open source tools available for free that can not only solve all your queries but …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Uninor’s Customer Information Management improves operational efficiency
Case Studies

Uninor’s Customer Information Management improves operational efficiency

by June 5, 2015

Uninor, the 100% subsidiary of Norway-based telecom company Telenor Group, has over 45 million subscribers in its six commercially available circles of UP (West), UP (East), Bihar (including Jharkhand), Andhra …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]