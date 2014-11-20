Tag "cryptocurrency"
Zebpay Introduces Ether to the Exchangeby PCQ Bureau February 27, 2018
Zebpay announced the trading of Ether (cryptocurrency) on the exchange, the users can now trade in Ether in addition to Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ripple, it means that the …Read More
Bitcoin Exchange Company Files For Bankruptcyby PCQ Bureau December 20, 2017
A South Korean Bitcoin exchange company named Youbit has filed for bankruptcy after it was hacked for the second time in the year 2017. It was before hacked in April …Read More
eScan: Key Trends In Security for 2018by PCQ Bureau December 19, 2017
As we step into the new year, 2018 and embrace the fast-changing digital world, on the behind we leave a trail of 2017 marred with cyber-attacks which have been …Read More
Koinex Received Funding from Global Investment Firms – Pantera Capital and BeenextPteby PCQ Bureau December 13, 2017
Koinex has received funding from global investment firms, Pantera Capital and BeenextPte. The Pre-Series A round of funding was led by Dirk van Quaquebeke, Managing Partner –BeenextPte. and Daniel Morehead, Founder …Read More
G2A.com Lists Bitcoin for Payment Options in Indiaby PCQ Bureau December 12, 2017
G2A.com recently listed the most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin on the platform, G2A Pay. Now the Bitcoin can be used to accept payment and shop at G2A.com. For this, G2A has …Read More
ThoughtWorks’ Bi-Annual Technology Radar Recognizes Blockchain Gaining in the Enterpriseby PCQ Bureau December 5, 2017
The technology underpinning the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is increasingly being adopted in the enterprise, with companies finding ways to leverage blockchain solutions for distributed ledgers and smart contracts. This trend has …Read More