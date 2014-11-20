Tag "Cyber Security"
Cyber Security and CRMby PCQ Bureau February 12, 2018
Cyber Security and CRMby PCQ Bureau February 12, 2018

Authored By Limesh Parekh, CEO of Enjay IT Solutions With CRM becoming an essential business practice, the days when vital customer and company data was stocked up securely in a cabinet …Read More
F-Secure, University of Helsinki bring back Cyber Security Baseby PCQ Bureau October 3, 2017
Cyber Security Base with F-Secure, an online course series developed by the University of Helsinki and F-Secure, is back for another year. Over 50,000 people …Read More
Kaspersky Warns Hacking Group Lazarus over Recent ATM Attacksby Jyoti Bhagat July 10, 2017
Kaspersky Lab has warned Lazarus, which was believed to be behind last year's Bangladesh bank heist and is also responsible for the recent ATM attacks in different parts of the world. …Read More
Dealing with Phishing and Ransomware the Right Wayby Adeesh Sharma May 5, 2017
Both Ransomware and phishing attacks and their various variants – spearphishing/whaling and CEO Fraud/Business Email Compromise (BEC) – are creating havoc across the globe and are major concerns today. According …Read More
Cisco Cyber Range Lab in India to Work Towards Enhancing Cyber Securityby Adeesh Sharma April 13, 2017
Cisco India inaugurated its Cyber Range Lab in Gurgaon, India. The Cisco Cyber Range Lab aims to provide highly specialized technical training workshops to help security staff build the skills …Read More
Sacrifice your Privacy while Using Paytm, Freecharge and BHIM: IIMB Studyby Sidharth Shekhar April 11, 2017
With the rapid development of information technology, ubiquitous mobile phones, and the impact of the demonetization scheme of the GoI, we have witnessed a surge in mobile banking and …Read More
eWallet Sites Register Massive Growth Post Demonetization, Akamai Reportsby Sidharth Shekhar March 16, 2017
From the demonetization announcement last year to the launch of the Bharat QR code that enables digital payments without card swiping machines and the new draft rules on privacy …Read More
Millennials Are Most Risk Prone To Cyber Security Threatsby Adeesh Sharma March 7, 2017
By Surendra Singh, Country Director, Forcepoint Alistair Maclean, the author of several thrillers, wrote a page-turner way back in the sixties, called the `Fear is the Key'. It is a tale …Read More
Key Security Trends For 2017by Ashok Pandey March 3, 2017
More than 8000 Indian websites were hacked in the first three months of 2016 according to a report given by Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to …Read More
HP Inc Ropes in Actor Christian Slater to Increase Awareness on Enterprise Securityby Adeesh Sharma February 14, 2017
HP Inc introduced the first of a series of global initiatives to elevate awareness of the security risks facing businesses and consumers. It kicks off with award-winning actor Christian Slater …Read More
Just One in Five Banks Confident they Could Detect a Cybersecurity Breachby Sidharth Shekhar February 3, 2017
Banks and insurers enjoy a significantly higher level of trust from consumers in the cyber security of their systems (83%) than any other sector (with e-commerce firms at 28% and …Read More
Cyber Security: A Major Focus For Government in Union Budget 2017by Adeesh Sharma February 1, 2017
The finance minister, Mr Arun Jaitley, made a substantial announcement on enhancing the security of digital transactions and overall cyber security environment in India. Presented below are views from some …Read More
Post Budget 2017 Reactions of Industry’ Leadersby Ashok Pandey February 1, 2017
Yesterday, we were waiting for the budget hoping for great steps to make India stronger. And today we have got answers. Our leaders expected many different things and here is there reactions …Read More
54% Parents Worried About Cyber Bullying of Kids: Norton Researchby Adeesh Sharma January 23, 2017
Norton by Symantec released findings from the 2016 Norton Cyber Security Insights Report: Family Edition, which sheds light on parents' perceptions of cyberbullying and the preventative measures they are putting …Read More
India a Key Target in Digital Payments by Cybercriminals in 2017: F-Secure Reportby Adeesh Sharma January 20, 2017
F-Secure, a European cyber security company, revealed that post demonetization, India is expected to be a key target in digital payments such as point-of-sales (POS) and banking malware, especially mobile …Read More
Cybersecurity in an Ever-Expanding Cyber-Tech Ageby Ashok Pandey January 20, 2017
You are at risk and no one can safeguard you except yourself; think a million times before making any move From students to professionals, from homemakers to public icons, everyone is …Read More
India Sees Large Rise In Cyber Crime in 2016: ASSOCHAM-PwC Studyby Adeesh Sharma January 19, 2017
Cyber security incidents are seeing a rise in India, with a total of 39,730 incidents reported in the first 10 months of 2016, as against 44,679 and 49,455 observed during the …Read More
58% Consumers Fear A Cyber Security Threat: Gemalto Studyby Adeesh Sharma January 17, 2017
Gemalto, a cyber security solutions provider, today released the findings of its 2016 Data Breaches and Customer Loyalty report, revealing that consumers put responsibility for protecting their personal data firmly at the hands …Read More
Cyber Security in 2017 – New Security Products, Variable Co-Sourcing, and More Automationby Ashok Pandey January 10, 2017
In 2016, data breaches continued to take place across government, financial, healthcare, technology, education, retail, and other industries. A quick view of databreachlevelindex.com shows that daily on an average …Read More
Is Cashless India A Sweet Dream or A Nightmare?by Tushar Mehta January 2, 2017
India's hesitation in going completely cashless is likely to give cybersecurity avengelists more time to develop technologies that eliminate the risks involved in digital transactions.Read More