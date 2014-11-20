Tag "DevOps"

How Enterprises Are Benefited From The Training Provided In New Age Technologies
Tech & Trends

by March 1, 2018

Technology has been advancing at a rapid rate for the last couple of years. 2018 has already seen a sharp rise in the number of opportunities available for talented professionals …

5 Enablers of Your Agile Transformation Journey
Features Technology Explained

by January 18, 2018

Why are organizations moving towards Agile? “Simple, To make more money!” As your company evolves into a mindset of ‘Doing the Right Things, Right @ Speed’, you will deliver awesome products …

New DevOps Solutions From CA Drive Faster, Smarter Development and Better Customer Experiences
News Software Technology Explained

by November 20, 2017

CA Technologies announced new enhancements to CA’s DevOps portfolio that deliver on the promise of faster software development and delivery. New releases in the Continuous Delivery portfolio and Digital Experience …

86% CIOs in India Bank on Open Source for Digital Innovation
Case Studies IT Solutions News Open Source and Linux

by January 23, 2017

Red Hat, Inc. has announced the results of a commissioned study by Forrester Consulting, on behalf of Red Hat, about the use of open source in digital innovation initiatives in …

