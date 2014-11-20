Tag "DevOps"
How Enterprises Are Benefited From The Training Provided In New Age Technologiesby PCQ Bureau March 1, 2018
Technology has been advancing at a rapid rate for the last couple of years. 2018 has already seen a sharp rise in the number of opportunities available for talented professionals …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
5 Enablers of Your Agile Transformation Journeyby PCQ Bureau January 18, 2018
Why are organizations moving towards Agile? “Simple, To make more money!” As your company evolves into a mindset of ‘Doing the Right Things, Right @ Speed’, you will deliver awesome products …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
New DevOps Solutions From CA Drive Faster, Smarter Development and Better Customer Experiencesby PCQ Bureau November 20, 2017
CA Technologies announced new enhancements to CA’s DevOps portfolio that deliver on the promise of faster software development and delivery. New releases in the Continuous Delivery portfolio and Digital Experience …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
86% CIOs in India Bank on Open Source for Digital Innovationby Sidharth Shekhar January 23, 2017
Red Hat, Inc. has announced the results of a commissioned study by Forrester Consulting, on behalf of Red Hat, about the use of open source in digital innovation initiatives in …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]