DIGISOL Introduces 5 Mega Pixel IP CCTV Dome Cameraby PCQ Bureau February 19, 2018
DIGISOL Systems announced the release of the new Dome IP CCTV Camera with PoE, Audio & SD card slot for use in home/office security and monitoring applications. The DIGISOL DG-SC6502SA
Digisol Introduces GEPON ONU 300Mbps Wi-Fi IADby PCQ Bureau January 23, 2018
DIGISOL Systems Ltd. announced the release of the GEPON ONU 300Mbps Wi-Fi IAD. The DG-GR1342 is a terminal device, designed for fulfilling FTTH and triple play service demand of fixed
DIGISOL Introduces GEPON ONU 300Mbps Wi-Fi Routerby PCQ Bureau January 19, 2018
DIGISOL Systems Ltd. has announced the launch of the GEPON ONU 300Mbps Wi-Fi Router with 1 PON and 1 Giga Port. The DG-GR1310 is a Mini GEPON Routing ONU designed
DIGISOL Launches Drawer Type LIUby Raj Kumar Maurya August 1, 2017
DIGISOL Systems, a provider of Active Networking products, announced the launch of its new drawer type LIU under it's Structured Cabling Systems (Passive) range. DIGISOL 24/48 Port Configurable Fibre LIU drawer
DIGISOL launches 90 degree UTP Patch Panelsby Raj Kumar Maurya July 12, 2017
DIGISOL Systems announced the launch of its new 90 degree UTP Patch Panels under it's Structured Cabling Systems (Passive) range. DIGISOL UTP Patch Panels have 90 Degree punch down
DIGISOL launches patented Tool Less UTP Keystonesby Mayank Shishodia June 22, 2017
DIGISOL Systems Ltd. announced the launch of its new Patented Tool Less Keystones under its Structured Cabling Systems (Passive) range. DIGISOL new keystones have efficient rotation Tool Free design, with
DIGISOL launches high speed 4G LTE Broadband Modem Adapterby Ankit Parashar June 5, 2017
DIGISOL Systems Ltd., (100% Subsidiary of Smartlink Network Systems Ltd.) has announced the launch of its new high speed 4G LTE USB adapter offering download speed up to 150Mbps. Ideal
DIGISOL launches 16 Port Fast Ethernet Unmanaged Switch with External Power Adapterby Anushruti Singh May 3, 2017
DIGISOL, (100% Subsidiary of Smartlink Network Systems Ltd.) a leading provider of Active Networking products, today announced the launch of its 16 Port Fast Ethernet Desktop unmanaged switch designed
DIGISOL launches Ethernet Unmanaged Switch with 4 PoE Ports & 1 SM fiber portby Raj Kumar Maurya April 6, 2017
DIGISOL announced the launch of its four-port Fast Ethernet PoE unmanaged switch with one single mode fiber port designed to enhance network performance in a compact form factor. The
DIGISOL launches 8 PoE Ports Fast Ethernet Unmanaged Switch with 1 Uplink Portby Raj Kumar Maurya March 23, 2017
DIGISOL announced the launch of its eight port Fast Ethernet PoE unmanaged switch with 1 uplink port.The DG-FS1009PF-A is designed to enhance network performance in a compact form factor.
Digisol DG-BR5400QAC Reviewby Raj Kumar Maurya March 22, 2017
Digisol DG-BR5400QAC is an IEEE 802.11ac wireless router that can easily use for sharing an Internet resource and files such as HD video, music, and documents. DG-BR5400QAC uses Quad 5dBi
DIGISOL launches 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged PoE Switchby Raj Kumar Maurya March 16, 2017
DIGISOL announced the launch of its 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet PoE unmanaged switch. The DG-GS1008PH-A is designed to enhance network performance in a compact
DIGISOL launches AC1200 Dual Band Wireless 11AC USB Adapterby Sonam Yadav November 4, 2016
DIGISOL Systems Ltd. announces the launch of Wireless Dual band USB adapter DG-WN3860AC. The DG-WN3860AC enables notebook/ desktop computers having USB interface to connect wirelessly with other clients in the
Digisol DG-VG4300NU Router Reviewby Ashok Pandey February 23, 2016
DIGISOL DG-VG4300NU is a VDSL2/ADSL2+ router, comes with 4 ports 10/100Mbps auto MDI/MDIx Ethernet Switch and IEEE 802.11b/g/n wireless connectivity. This is for both the single user with Bridge mode
DIGISOL Launches Wireless Broadband Router with 3G/4G Supportby Sidharth Shekhar January 28, 2016
NEW DELHI, INDIA: DIGISOL has introduced its 300Mbps Wireless Broadband 3G/4G Home Router with USB Port priced at Rs. 1,799. Digisol DG-HR3420 supports Dual Internet connection modes, one is 4G/3G and
Digisol DG-WM2003SI Access Point Reviewby Ashok Pandey December 8, 2015
Digisol ceiling mount wireless access point is designed for small business users, but consumers with large homes can also get benefits out of it. This wireless access point supports 8
Digisol DG-HR3400 WiFi Router Reviewby Ashok Pandey June 4, 2015
Earlier we reviewed DG-BG4300NU wifi router and now it's time to dig about DG-HR3400. The IPv6 ready router looks good and setting it
Digisol DG-BG4300NU Wi-Fi Router Reviewby Ashok Pandey May 26, 2015
Digisol's new ADLS Wi-Fi router DG-BG4300NU is an affordable IPv6 ready router. It has a USB 2.0 port for 3D dongle or USB drive. It lets you share the internet