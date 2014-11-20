Tag "Digital India"
Dataquest 35 Years: FINANCING IT SUPPLY CHAIN: LEADING INDIA TO BECOME TRULY DIGITAL INDIAby PCQ Bureau February 16, 2018
Digital India is no longer just a catchphrase. The Government has launched multiple initiatives under its Digital India campaign to realise the dream of a digitally empowered nation. The campaign …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Digital India can only grow via open sourceby PCQ Bureau February 9, 2018
The Open Source Initiative is celebrating its 20th Anniversary in 2018 as the term was coined in a session held on February 3rd, 1998 in Palo Alto, California. In the …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Global Industry Leaders Getting Together and Driving Innovation at India Digital Open Summit 2018by PCQ Bureau January 16, 2018
By Malavika Sachdev Telecom operator Reliance Jio will host ‘India Digital Open Summit 2018’ on 19 January in partnership with the Linux Foundation and supported by Cisco Systems. At this event, …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Cybersecurity: A priority area for the Indian Governmentby PCQ Bureau December 20, 2017
Cybersecurity: A priority area for the Indian Government. Governments house vast and diverse amounts of information on their networks, servers, and websites. Every day these agencies face persistent and advanced cyber …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
“SMEs to upscale to deploy Connected Technologies by Honeywell”: Ashish M. Gaikwad, Honeywellby Anushruti Singh July 21, 2017
In a one on one with PC Quest, Ashish M. Gaikwad, Managing Director, Honeywell Automation India Limited and Country Leader, Honeywell Process Solutions talks about the Honeywell Connected Plant solutions …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Cyber Contraceptives for Digital Indiaby Ankit Parashar July 4, 2017
Vendors are upgrading antivirus solutions and also educating customers and users by giving guidelines and suggesting the best solutions to resolve queries From the first antivirus attack way back in …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
TCS Merchant Pay: A New way of Digital Payments Integration Platform using Aadharby Ashok Pandey April 26, 2017
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) consulting and business solutions organization announces the launch of ‘Merchant Pay’ a unified transaction solution that will help retail organizations seamlessly integrate payments across multiple payment …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Snapdeal Partners With Government of Andhra Pradesh To Digitize 10,000 Villagesby Adeesh Sharma April 6, 2017
Snapdeal announced a partnership with University of California, Berkeley for the Andhra Pradesh government’s Smart Village Project. With the objective of discovering economical and infrastructural barriers faced by artisans in …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Euronet and Infinitium Forge Alliance to Secure Digital Payments in Indiaby Adeesh Sharma March 8, 2017
Euronet Services India, a 100% subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide Inc., a global provider of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers, and Infinitium …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
HP Launches Centre of Excellence in India to Support the Digital India Dreamby Sidharth Shekhar March 8, 2017
HP Inc. today unveiled its first Centre of Excellence (CoE) in India, a facility dedicated to demonstrating innovative solutions developed locally that have the potential to digitally transform the country. …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Digital Transformation: A Force to Shape New Business Eraby Ashok Pandey March 6, 2017
Since PM Modi spoke about his dream about Digital India, the businesses are trying to become digitally empowered. The transformation isn’t necessary …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Reliance Jio and Samsung Partner to Spread ‘Digital India’ in Rural Areasby Adeesh Sharma March 1, 2017
Samsung announced its innovative “I&G (Infill & Growth) Project” for Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd in India. This joint project was established to upgrade current LTE mobile communication services across India …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Convergence India 2017: Hi-tech Showcase Offers a Glimpse into the Futureby Sidharth Shekhar February 10, 2017
Convergence India 2017 this year presented a complete picture of the current industry landscape and emerging technologies in the ICT, broadcast and digital media sectors. Covering a broad set of topics, …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Major Highlights of Union Budget 2017-18: Digital India to Cashless India and moreby Sidharth Shekhar February 1, 2017
Giving a major thrust to rural India in the Union Budget, the government today allocated over ten thousand crores for the Bharat Net …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
10 Ways the Union Budget Shall Boost Digital Indiaby Adeesh Sharma February 1, 2017
The budget plans to give a strong boost to all Digital India initiatives undertaken by the government. Here’s a comprehensive list of proposals that aim to strengthen the Digital India …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Union Budget 2017: Game Changer Budget For Digital Payments Eco Systemby Adeesh Sharma February 1, 2017
Will Transform India Into Less Cash Economy By Rahul Gochhwal ,Co Founder , Trupay, Digital Payment App, Based On United Payment Interface (UPI) The Finance Minister Arun Jailtly in its budget for …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Union Budget 2017: Rs 10,000 Crore Outlay for BharatNet Shall Boost Digital Indiaby Adeesh Sharma February 1, 2017
By Jaideep Ghosh, Partner, KPMG India Union Budget aims to boost Digital Economy, which will have a positive impact on the telecom sector. Additional outlay of Rs 10,000 crore for BharatNet …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Digital India Needs Some Serious Catching Upby Adeesh Sharma January 25, 2017
Going paperless in government to citizen services is the norm everywhere in the world and India has taken enough strides over the last 15 years to show its intentions. Not …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
The Smartphone is the ‘Demat’ to Achieve Digital Indiaby Adeesh Sharma January 9, 2017
We spoke to Aiyappan Pillai, Vice Chair – IEEE Bombay Section & Founder, ICT Consultant – Congruent Services to understand the upcoming trends in the personal technology domain. Here are the excerpts: Q. In the …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Is Cashless India A Sweet Dream or A Nightmare?by Tushar Mehta January 2, 2017
India’s hesitation in going completely cashless is likely to give cybersecurity avengelists more time to develop technologies that eliminate the risks involved in digital transactions.Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]