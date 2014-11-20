Tag "Digital Payments"

Artificial Intelligence Transforming the Digital Payments Landscape
Tech & Trends

by February 21, 2018

The Boston Consulting Group report has projected that digital payments in India will reach $500 billion by 2020 and more than 50% of all internet users will be actively using …

TCS Merchant Pay: A New way of Digital Payments Integration Platform using Aadhar
News News & Launches

by April 26, 2017

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) consulting and business solutions organization announces the launch of ‘Merchant Pay’ a unified transaction solution that will help retail organizations seamlessly integrate payments across multiple payment …

Sacrifice your Privacy while Using Paytm, Freecharge and BHIM: IIMB Study
News Security Tech & Trends

by April 11, 2017

With the rapid development of information technology, ubiquitous mobile phones, and the impact of the demonetization scheme of the GoI, we have witnessed a surge in mobile banking and …

eWallet Sites Register Massive Growth Post Demonetization, Akamai Reports
News Survey Reports Tech & Trends Trends Watch

by March 16, 2017

From the demonetization announcement last year to the launch of the Bharat QR code that enables digital payments without card swiping machines and the new draft rules on privacy …

Euronet and Infinitium Forge Alliance to Secure Digital Payments in India
News Security Trends Watch

by March 8, 2017

Euronet Services India, a 100% subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide Inc., a global provider of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers, and Infinitium …

Why BHIM App is Bound to Beat Paytm and other Mobile Wallets
Advice Editorials Mobile Apps smartphones Smartphones & Tablets Trends Watch

by March 7, 2017

The BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) App is a not just another ordinary mobile app but a kind of mobile wallet that does not store money on its platform. It …

World’s First in-car Payments System to be Unveiled at MWC 2017
News Tech & Trends Trends Watch

by February 28, 2017

Accenture’s Mobgen will exhibit the world’s first in-car payments system together with Shell and Jaguar Land Rover at Mobile World Congress 2017. This new innovation allows Jaguar Land Rover drivers to …

Paytm Now Has 200 Mn Wallet Users
Mobile Apps News News & Launches Trends Watch

by February 27, 2017

  Paytm announced that its user base has crossed 200 million Wallets. Within just three years of launching the Paytm Wallet, the company has reached this milestone. Paytm’s quick and hassle-free payment …

Paytm Will Invest 600cr To Expand Its QR Code Based Payment Network
News

by February 20, 2017

Paytm has announced that it will invest over Rs. 600Cr to enable merchants across India for acceptance of digital payments using its QR code based payment solution. The company is investing in …

FreeCharge Completes 2 Million transactions With The Fast On-the-Go PIN Tech
News

by February 13, 2017

FreeCharge, India’s digital payments platform and e-wallet service provider revealed that its indigenously developed ‘On-The-Go-Pin’ technology has completed 2 million transactions since its launch. FreeCharge had developed this feature for …

Freecharge To Power Cashless Donations At Nizamuddin Dargah
News smartphones Trends Watch

by February 7, 2017

FreeCharge, India’s digital payments platform announced on-boarding Dargah Nizamuddin Auliya & Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir aimed at transforming the fundraising process for these religious sites. Patrons can now use their FreeCharge app …

Union Budget 2017: Game Changer Budget For Digital Payments Eco System
Advice News SMEs Startups

by February 1, 2017

  Will Transform India Into Less Cash Economy By Rahul Gochhwal ,Co Founder , Trupay, Digital Payment App, Based On United Payment Interface (UPI) The Finance Minister Arun Jailtly in its budget for …

What Paytm Wants From the Union Budget 2017
Advice Communities News Startups

by January 31, 2017

  By Madhur Deora, Chief Financial Officer, Paytm The Union Budget 2017 is widely expected to encourage digital payments and universal access to financial services. It’s important for our country to create …

Google Play Recharge Now Available on FreeCharge
Mobile Apps News

by January 27, 2017

FreeCharge, India’s digital payments platform, announced the launch of ‘Google Play’ category on the app and website. Through the new category, FreeCharge now allows consumers to buy a Google Play …

Paytm Introduces 5 New Features For Users and Merchants
Advice News

by January 24, 2017

To make the app lighter and faster, Paytm has added new features to its mobile app. It can now accept upto Rs. 50,000 for merchants and additional security layers for …

Here’s How to Redress Security Breach Faced By 3.2 Million Debit Cards
Advice Trends Watch

by December 15, 2016

  By Atul Singh, Regional Director – Banking and Transport (India Subcontinent) at Gemalto  Following the security breakdown that compromised over 3.2 million debit cards issued by prominent Indian banks, it is …

Demonetisation: Network Outages Mar Digital Payments Push
Advice Editorials Trends Watch

by December 12, 2016

While this whole talk about making digital payments sounds very hunky dory, the ground reality for people making the digital transition is anything but satisfactory. With unending queues before banks …

