Artificial Intelligence Transforming the Digital Payments Landscapeby Ashok Pandey February 21, 2018
The Boston Consulting Group report has projected that digital payments in India will reach $500 billion by 2020 and more than 50% of all internet users will be actively using …Read More
TCS Merchant Pay: A New way of Digital Payments Integration Platform using Aadharby Ashok Pandey April 26, 2017
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) consulting and business solutions organization announces the launch of 'Merchant Pay' a unified transaction solution that will help retail organizations seamlessly integrate payments across multiple payment …Read More
Sacrifice your Privacy while Using Paytm, Freecharge and BHIM: IIMB Studyby Sidharth Shekhar April 11, 2017
With the rapid development of information technology, ubiquitous mobile phones, and the impact of the demonetization scheme of the GoI, we have witnessed a surge in mobile banking and …Read More
eWallet Sites Register Massive Growth Post Demonetization, Akamai Reportsby Sidharth Shekhar March 16, 2017
From the demonetization announcement last year to the launch of the Bharat QR code that enables digital payments without card swiping machines and the new draft rules on privacy …Read More
Euronet and Infinitium Forge Alliance to Secure Digital Payments in Indiaby Adeesh Sharma March 8, 2017
Euronet Services India, a 100% subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide Inc., a global provider of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers, and Infinitium …Read More
Why BHIM App is Bound to Beat Paytm and other Mobile Walletsby Adeesh Sharma March 7, 2017
The BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) App is a not just another ordinary mobile app but a kind of mobile wallet that does not store money on its platform. It …Read More
World’s First in-car Payments System to be Unveiled at MWC 2017by Sidharth Shekhar February 28, 2017
Accenture's Mobgen will exhibit the world's first in-car payments system together with Shell and Jaguar Land Rover at Mobile World Congress 2017. This new innovation allows Jaguar Land Rover drivers to …Read More
Paytm Now Has 200 Mn Wallet Usersby Adeesh Sharma February 27, 2017
Paytm announced that its user base has crossed 200 million Wallets. Within just three years of launching the Paytm Wallet, the company has reached this milestone. Paytm's quick and hassle-free payment …Read More
Paytm Will Invest 600cr To Expand Its QR Code Based Payment Networkby Adeesh Sharma February 20, 2017
Paytm has announced that it will invest over Rs. 600Cr to enable merchants across India for acceptance of digital payments using its QR code based payment solution. The company is investing in …Read More
FreeCharge Completes 2 Million transactions With The Fast On-the-Go PIN Techby Adeesh Sharma February 13, 2017
FreeCharge, India's digital payments platform and e-wallet service provider revealed that its indigenously developed 'On-The-Go-Pin' technology has completed 2 million transactions since its launch. FreeCharge had developed this feature for …Read More
Freecharge To Power Cashless Donations At Nizamuddin Dargahby Adeesh Sharma February 7, 2017
FreeCharge, India's digital payments platform announced on-boarding Dargah Nizamuddin Auliya & Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir aimed at transforming the fundraising process for these religious sites. Patrons can now use their FreeCharge app …Read More
Union Budget 2017: Game Changer Budget For Digital Payments Eco Systemby Adeesh Sharma February 1, 2017
Will Transform India Into Less Cash Economy By Rahul Gochhwal ,Co Founder , Trupay, Digital Payment App, Based On United Payment Interface (UPI) The Finance Minister Arun Jailtly in its budget for …Read More
What Paytm Wants From the Union Budget 2017by Adeesh Sharma January 31, 2017
By Madhur Deora, Chief Financial Officer, Paytm The Union Budget 2017 is widely expected to encourage digital payments and universal access to financial services. It's important for our country to create …Read More
Google Play Recharge Now Available on FreeChargeby Adeesh Sharma January 27, 2017
FreeCharge, India's digital payments platform, announced the launch of 'Google Play' category on the app and website. Through the new category, FreeCharge now allows consumers to buy a Google Play …Read More
Paytm Introduces 5 New Features For Users and Merchantsby Adeesh Sharma January 24, 2017
To make the app lighter and faster, Paytm has added new features to its mobile app. It can now accept upto Rs. 50,000 for merchants and additional security layers for …Read More
Here’s How to Redress Security Breach Faced By 3.2 Million Debit Cardsby Adeesh Sharma December 15, 2016
By Atul Singh, Regional Director – Banking and Transport (India Subcontinent) at Gemalto Following the security breakdown that compromised over 3.2 million debit cards issued by prominent Indian banks, it is …Read More
Demonetisation: Network Outages Mar Digital Payments Pushby Adeesh Sharma December 12, 2016
While this whole talk about making digital payments sounds very hunky dory, the ground reality for people making the digital transition is anything but satisfactory. With unending queues before banks …Read More