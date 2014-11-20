Tag "digital"
Why Digital is the Key Driver of Disruptive Restaurant Services?by PCQ Bureau March 6, 2018
Authored By: Smit Nebhwani – Founder & CEO – Voolsy Earlier, several erroneous brands would easily find a way to mislead customers with clever copywriting tricks and tactics, …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Keysight Technologies Hosted Measurement Insights 2017by PCQ Bureau September 20, 2017
Keysight Technologies, Inc.hosted Keysight Measurement Insights 2017 (KMI), now in its fourth year, at the Radisson Blu, Noida. KMI is the largest digital and wireless test technologies event in India. …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Digital Entertainment platforms betting big on Original Regional Contentby Raj Kumar Maurya February 20, 2017
India is among the rapidest developing digital economies on the planet today, consisting 13.3 percent of universal Internet users. While India’s Internet client base of 461.12 million is by China’s 721.43 million …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Digital in your DNAby Ashok Pandey January 9, 2017
By Mr. Prateek Pashine, President – Enterprise, Tata Teleservices Ltd. Do you feel too much is happening around you and you can barely keep up? …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Adomantra Digital appoints Taranath Shetty as Regional Head, Westby Raj Kumar Maurya November 30, 2016
Adomantra Digital appointed Taranath Shetty as Regional Head – West of the company. As the newly appointed regional head, he will supervise the regional team in building the brand and …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Dell Technologies Research: Indian Organizations Most Digitally Mature Globallyby Tushar Mehta October 25, 2016
Industry Disruption Driving Indian Businesses to Transform Digitally Faster Than Global Counterparts 78% of businesses believe digital start-ups will pose a threat to their organization, either now or in …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Veeam Software Announced 49 Percent Growth in Enterprise Deals Year-Over-Yearby Tushar Mehta October 21, 2016
Veeam Software announced a 31 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth in total bookings revenue for Q3 2016. With 71 per cent of Fortune 500 and 51 percent of the Global 2000 …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Lessons from Digital Transformation of an Airportby Anil Chopra June 20, 2016
An airport brings together and manages multiple stakeholders from airlines, govt. security, retailers, etc. so that they can help make the passengers’ journey more hassle-free. Digital technologies can be used …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
How Digital Disruption is Going to Impact Our Livesby PCQ Bureau April 14, 2016
– Ajit Chaturvedi, Mobility Head-East, Tata Teleservices We are in a period where digital technologies are reshaping relationships between customers and companies as well as blurring the boundaries between industry sectors. …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
How Digital Signage can benefit Small Business Ownersby Sidharth Shekhar March 15, 2016
Digital signage is a digital sign displayed on a monitor in a location-based business. Some common places for digital signs include offices, banks, waiting rooms, lounge and restaurants. Small businesses …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Why There’s a Tremendous Increase In The Consumption Of Digital Contentby PCQ Bureau March 14, 2016
– Govind Bansal, Co- Founder, Aqua The multimedia consumption capabilities of this generation have increased manifold. This has resulted in a tremendous increase in the consumption of digital content in the …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
3 Ways to Ride the Mobility Wave in a Digital Worldby Anil Chopra November 10, 2015
Whether it’s ordering groceries online or finding a restaurant to order dinner, consumers have gotten into the habit of doing everything online, and mostly from their smartphones. The digital shift …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Top Four Digital Tech that Impact Business Strategyby PCQ Bureau October 12, 2015
Evidently, digital technologies will remain a major driver of business innovation for the future. Businesses that adopt the right trends—innovate around them and/or integrate them into their operations—are more likely …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
The drift towards digital transformationby Preeti Gaur June 9, 2015
There is an increasing trend of CIOs collaborating with business leaders to deliver superior customer experiences. Mobile-powered customer experiences are expected to fuel digital transformation in Asia Pacific in 2015. …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Bangaluru manages law and order with FIR kioskby Preeti Gaur June 8, 2015
Increasing mobility and connectivity is not only changing consumer habits or enterprise processes, but it is significantly impacting everything around us. Now even the government departments are recognizing the increasing …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Smart Cities as the Ultimate Form of Digital Transformationby Anil Chopra April 15, 2015
What would it be like to live in a smart city? Cisco has already created a blueprint for it on its own sprawling 2.6 million sq ft. campus in Bengaluru. …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Transforming to Become a Digital Businessby PCQ Bureau March 25, 2015
Transforming to become a digital business requires focus beyond technology, leadership beyond the CIO and technology beyond SMAC – Kapil Dev Singh, Founder-Coeus Age …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Information Protection Lies at the Heart of Digital Transformationby PCQ Bureau March 25, 2015
Digitization is creating new opportunities for organizations on one hand and on the other hand, it brings some serious threats in its wake. The increase in the number …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]