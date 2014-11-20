Tag "Drones"

Drones in India – Today & Tomorrow
by February 13, 2018

Co-authored by Dr. Jan Radtke (Vice President & Head, New Business Accelerator, Cyient) and Dinakar Devireddy (Assistant General Manager, New Business Accelerator, Cyient)   Drones or “Unmanned Aerial Vehicles” (UAV’s) are a …

Drones Flying Low on Cyber Security
by October 26, 2016

By Sanjai Gangadharan, Regional Director, SAARC, A10 Networks Drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), have been around for a few years, and they have been put to use in …

