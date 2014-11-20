Tag "earphones"
FiiO Introduces Dual Driver IEMs FH1 Carrying Knowles 33518 in Indiaby PCQ Bureau March 7, 2018
FiiO announces the launch of its latest IEM the FiiO FH1 in India. The FH1 is available in 4 colours – Black, Blue, Red and Green and will carry a …Read More
FiiO F3 Dynamic In-Ear Monitors Reviewby Ashok Pandey August 21, 2017
The Fiio recently announced its new in-ear monitor with mic F3. The new monitor houses Japanese copper-clad aluminum voice coils which allow it to present a transformative listening experience by …Read More
FiiO EX1 In-Ear Monitors are here!by Ashok Pandey April 25, 2017
FiiO announces the launch of the EX1 2nd Generation In-Ear Monitors with Mic in India. The EX1II is priced at Rs. 4299 …Read More
Enjoy Music with Sound One Sports Bluetooth Earphones SP-6by Ashok Pandey April 5, 2017
Sound One launches Sound One SP-6 Sport Hi Fi Stereo Bluetooth earphones in India. Sound One SP-6 has a unique neckband design for …Read More
Evidson Audiowear B2 Earphones Reviewby Sidharth Shekhar March 21, 2017
Are you looking for a budget earphone with good sound quality and good built? Recently Evidson launched Audiowear B2 and they look premium and comes with tangle less heavy duty …Read More
Micromax to Expand its footprint into Accessories Segmentby Ashok Pandey March 1, 2017
Micromax Informatics announces its focus on Accessories segment, in the next few weeks, Micromax will introduce products including Sound Bars, Bluetooth speakers, Earphones and Power banks, which will enhance …Read More
Brainwavz Brings B Series Balanced Armature Earphonesby Ashok Pandey January 16, 2017
Brainwavz announces B Series headphones with advanced Balanced Armature speaker technology. The price of the products B100 & B150 are 4199 INR and & 7499 INR. The Brainwavz B100 earphones are …Read More
Zook Musicana ZM-Rocker RDX I1 Stylish Wired Earphones Reviewby Tushar Mehta January 12, 2017
Peculiar and attractive are two adjectives which aptly describe the aesthetics of Zook Musicana ZM-Rocker RDX I1. The earbuds which seem inspired by the marine life of shy creatures and …Read More
Synq DG-SQ200-BL In-ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones Reviewby Tushar Mehta January 12, 2017
The future will be wireless, said Apple CEO Tim Cook as he introduced the iPhone 7 which lacked the headphone jack. Apple also released Airpods, traditional earpods without wires, and …Read More
Amkette Brings Stylish Trubeats X series Earphones for both Fashion Freaks and Music Loversby Ashok Pandey December 14, 2016
Amkette launches an all new X series range of earphones, the latest in its beautifully designed portfolio of Trubeats acoustics. With a sleek street style chic design and comfy fit, …Read More
Blaupunkt Wired Earphones Review: Stunning Sound for a Great Priceby Tushar Mehta December 8, 2016
One thing that bridges all beings, dance forms, natural geometrical patterns, emotions and existence is sound. We profoundly call the sounds we love, music – sound pleasing, liberating. And …Read More
Evidson Audio Launches Audiowear R5 Earphonesby Ashok Pandey December 5, 2016
Evidson Audio introduces Audiowear R5 in India. The Evidson Audiowear R5 is packed with Performance & Style for the music enthusiasts who likes Powerful bass, natural vocals and precision highs for every playlist. These …Read More
Brainwavz S1 IEM Noise Isolating Earphones Review: Enhanced sound quality in styleby Raj Kumar Maurya September 5, 2016
Brainwavz is not a new name in the audio industry. Their headphones are quite popular and known for good quality, sound, and price. Brainwavz's latest offering is Brainwavz S1 in-ear …Read More
Now groove with Amkette Pulse Earphones while you sweatby Zishan Ahmed September 4, 2015
Amkette has launched Amkette Pulse earphones. It is the latest range of sports earphones under its Trubeats brand. The neon coloured chic styled earphones are available in two variations S6 …Read More