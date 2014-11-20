Tag "earphones"

FiiO Introduces Dual Driver IEMs FH1 Carrying Knowles 33518 in India
News & Launches

FiiO Introduces Dual Driver IEMs FH1 Carrying Knowles 33518 in India

by March 7, 2018

FiiO announces the launch of its latest IEM the FiiO FH1 in India. The FH1 is available in 4 colours – Black, Blue, Red and Green and will carry a …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
FiiO F3 Dynamic In-Ear Monitors Review
Audio Equipment Reviews

FiiO F3 Dynamic In-Ear Monitors Review

by August 21, 2017

The Fiio recently announced its new in-ear monitor with mic F3. The new monitor houses Japanese copper-clad aluminum voice coils which allow it to present a transformative listening experience by …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
FiiO EX1 In-Ear Monitors are here!
News News & Launches

FiiO EX1 In-Ear Monitors are here!

by April 25, 2017

FiiO announces the launch of the EX1 2nd Generation In-Ear Monitors with Mic in India. The EX1II is priced at Rs. 4299 …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Enjoy Music with Sound One Sports Bluetooth Earphones SP-6
News News & Launches

Enjoy Music with Sound One Sports Bluetooth Earphones SP-6

by April 5, 2017

Sound One launches Sound One SP-6 Sport Hi Fi Stereo Bluetooth earphones in India. Sound One SP-6 has a unique neckband design for …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Evidson Audiowear B2 Earphones Review
Audio Equipment Reviews

Evidson Audiowear B2 Earphones Review

by March 21, 2017

Are you looking for a budget earphone with good sound quality and good built? Recently Evidson launched Audiowear B2 and they look premium and comes with tangle less heavy duty …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Micromax to Expand its footprint into Accessories Segment
News News & Launches

Micromax to Expand its footprint into Accessories Segment

by March 1, 2017

Micromax Informatics announces its focus on Accessories segment, in the next few weeks, Micromax will introduce products including Sound Bars, Bluetooth speakers, Earphones and Power banks, which will enhance …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Brainwavz Brings B Series Balanced Armature Earphones
News News & Launches Uncategorized

Brainwavz Brings B Series Balanced Armature Earphones

by January 16, 2017

Brainwavz announces B Series headphones with advanced Balanced Armature speaker technology. The price of the products B100 & B150 are 4199 INR and & 7499 INR. The Brainwavz B100 earphones are …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Zook Musicana ZM-Rocker RDX I1 Stylish Wired Earphones Review
Audio Equipment Reviews

Zook Musicana ZM-Rocker RDX I1 Stylish Wired Earphones Review

by January 12, 2017

Peculiar and attractive are two adjectives which aptly describe the aesthetics of Zook Musicana ZM-Rocker RDX I1. The earbuds which seem inspired by the marine life of shy creatures and …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Synq DG-SQ200-BL In-ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones Review
Audio Equipment Reviews

Synq DG-SQ200-BL In-ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones Review

by January 12, 2017

The future will be wireless, said Apple CEO Tim Cook as he introduced the iPhone 7 which lacked the headphone jack. Apple also released Airpods, traditional earpods without wires, and …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Amkette Brings Stylish Trubeats X series Earphones for both Fashion Freaks and Music Lovers
News News & Launches

Amkette Brings Stylish Trubeats X series Earphones for both Fashion Freaks and Music Lovers

by December 14, 2016

Amkette launches an all new X series range of earphones, the latest in its beautifully designed portfolio of Trubeats acoustics. With a sleek street style chic design and comfy fit, …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Blaupunkt Wired Earphones Review: Stunning Sound for a Great Price
Audio Equipment Reviews

Blaupunkt Wired Earphones Review: Stunning Sound for a Great Price

by December 8, 2016

One thing that bridges all beings, dance forms, natural geometrical patterns, emotions and existence is sound. We profoundly call the sounds we love, music – sound pleasing, liberating. And …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Evidson Audio Launches Audiowear R5 Earphones
News News & Launches

Evidson Audio Launches Audiowear R5 Earphones

by December 5, 2016

Evidson Audio introduces Audiowear R5 in India. The Evidson Audiowear R5 is packed with Performance & Style for the music enthusiasts who likes Powerful bass, natural vocals and precision highs for every playlist. These …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Brainwavz S1 IEM Noise Isolating Earphones Review: Enhanced sound quality in style
News News & Launches

Brainwavz S1 IEM Noise Isolating Earphones Review: Enhanced sound quality in style

by September 5, 2016

Brainwavz is not a new name in the audio industry. Their headphones are quite popular and known for good quality, sound, and price. Brainwavz’s latest offering is Brainwavz S1 in-ear …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Now groove with Amkette Pulse Earphones while you sweat
Audio Equipment News News & Launches Peripherals, Components and Accessories

Now groove with Amkette Pulse Earphones while you sweat

by September 4, 2015

Amkette has launched Amkette Pulse earphones. It is the latest range of sports earphones under its Trubeats brand. The neon coloured chic styled earphones are available in two variations S6 …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]