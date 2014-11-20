Tag "Edge"
Samsung Galaxy Note Edge previewby Rohit Arora February 6, 2015
Samsung galaxy Note Edge Note Edge packs a 5.6 inch (1600×2560 pixels ~524 ppi) Super AMOLED …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
The Blade Server EdgeÂby PCQ Bureau November 10, 2003
You can fit as many as 280 entry-level blade servers in a six-foot rack. But, this is not at the cost of functionalityâ€”blades are meant for multi-server environments and cluster-computing setupsÂRead More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]