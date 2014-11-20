Tag "Evidson Audio"
Evidson Audio B3 In-Ear Headphones Reviewby Ashok Pandey February 16, 2018
Plenty of headphone choices available in the market and the latest offering is Evidson Audio B3. The in-ear headphone is part of Evidson’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. We get a …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Evidson Audio Introduces B3 In-Ear Headphonesby PCQ Bureau December 18, 2017
Evidson Audio has launched their latest product in the form of B3 priced at Rs.1299. The new model is part of Evidson’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Evidson Audio launches Audiowear Z4 In-Ear Headphonesby Raj Kumar Maurya February 23, 2017
Evidson Audio have introduced their latest offering in the form of audiowear Z4 priced at Rs 1799. Evidson Audiowear Z4 is built with neodymium magnets powered dynamic 7mm micro driver …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Evidson Audio Launches Audiowear R5 Earphonesby Ashok Pandey December 5, 2016
Evidson Audio introduces Audiowear R5 in India. The Evidson Audiowear R5 is packed with Performance & Style for the music enthusiasts who likes Powerful bass, natural vocals and precision highs for every playlist. These …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Evidson Audio introduces Audio Sport W6 earphonesby Ashok Pandey May 12, 2016
Evidson Audio launches Audio Sport W6 earphones, this combines style and performance, taking audio listening to a whole new exciting level with its crisp, smooth and accurate sound reproduction. Enhanced …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]