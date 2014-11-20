Tag "F-Secure"
F-Secure Introduces Unique Partner-Driven Service to Stop Targeted Cyber Attacks Globallyby Jagrati Rakheja March 7, 2018
Businesses globally are being compromised by an onslaught of targeted and fileless cyber attacks, and industry-leading cybersecurity vendor F-Secure is answering the demand for new types of services to combat …Read More
F-Secure, University of Helsinki bring back Cyber Security Baseby PCQ Bureau October 3, 2017
Cyber Security Base with F-Secure, an online course series developed by the University of Helsinki and F-Secure, is back for another year. Over 50,000 people …Read More
Here are 5 Top Tips to Avoid Ransomwareby Sidharth Shekhar March 24, 2017
Imagine losing all the photos, videos, messages, and documents you've stored on your computer. How much money would you be willing to pay to get it all back? Ransomware is …Read More
Here’s Why 99% of Mobile Malware Targets Android Devicesby Sidharth Shekhar March 21, 2017
More than 99 percent of all malware designed for mobile devices targets Android devices, Olaf Pursche, Head of Communications at AV-TEST explains in the F-Secure State of Cyber Security 2017. "There …Read More
Post Budget 2017 Reactions of Industry’ Leadersby Ashok Pandey February 1, 2017
Yesterday, we were waiting for the budget hoping for great steps to make India stronger. And today we have got answers. Our leaders expected many different things and here is there reactions …Read More
F-Secure Unveils ‘Radar’ – A Enterprise-Grade Vulnerability Scanning And Management Solutionby Ashok Pandey January 31, 2017
F-Secure announces F-Secure Radar, a vulnerability management solution that allows one to easily control and manage IT security risk. The vulnerability scanning and management service help enterprises identify and remediate …Read More
F-Secure’s Cyber Security Stress Test: Stop Stressing and Start Testingby Ashok Pandey October 19, 2015
F-Secure has released a new tool to help businesses learn more about their security posture for National Cyber Security Awareness Month. The new Cyber Security Stress Test is a quick …Read More
Put an end to ads that eat up data and slow down browsing with F-Secure AdBlockerby Anuj Sharma October 6, 2015
F-Secure has released a new ad blocker that the company hopes will encourage content providers to adopt more user-friendly advertising practices. The new app, called F-Secure AdBlocker, is a free …Read More
Software Vulnerabilities Continue to Supply Criminals with Exploitsby Ashok Pandey June 4, 2015
F-Secure warns of the ongoing risks associated with exploits, which are attacks that take advantage of software vulnerabilities to compromise systems and provide criminals with an entry point for crimeware. …Read More
F-Secure warns of Growth in Extortion Malwareby Ashok Pandey May 19, 2015
New research from cyber security firm F-Secure warns of Growth in Extortion Malware. The company has witnessed SMS message sending trojans and ransomware attacks on Mobile Wallets and Virtual currencies …Read More
India ranks 3rd in data stealing malware i.e. AUTORUN mostly via infected removable and hard drivesby Ashok Pandey May 14, 2015
New research from cyber security firm F-Secure points that India is the 3rd country to be affected by Autorun globally. Autorun is a family of worms that spread mostly via …Read More