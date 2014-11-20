Tag "FiiO"
FiiO Introduces Dual Driver IEMs FH1 Carrying Knowles 33518 in Indiaby PCQ Bureau March 7, 2018
FiiO announces the launch of its latest IEM the FiiO FH1 in India. The FH1 is available in 4 colours – Black, Blue, Red and Green and will carry a …Read More
FiiO Triple Driver IEM F9 PRO Introduced in Indiaby PCQ Bureau January 16, 2018
The FiiO F9 PRO Triple Drive IEM is launched in India. It would be priced at Rs. 12,990. The F9 PRO is now obtainable for purchase at the website of …Read More
FiiO Introduces the Q1 Mark II Native DSD DAC/Amp for iPhoneby PCQ Bureau December 27, 2017
We now welcome the arrival of Q1 Mark II AMP & DAC in India. The Q1 Mark II is …Read More
FiiO Introduces the BTR1 DAC & aptX Bluetooth Amplifierby PCQ Bureau November 28, 2017
FiiO announces the release of the BTR1 DAC &aptX Bluetooth amplifier in India at the price of M.R.P. Rs. 3990. The BTR1 is now available for purchase from online stores, …Read More
FiiO EX1 In-Ear Monitors are here!by Ashok Pandey April 25, 2017
FiiO announces the launch of the EX1 2nd Generation In-Ear Monitors with Mic in India. The EX1II is priced at Rs. 4299 …Read More
A Solid Performer: FiiO X1 Second Gen High-resolution Music Playerby Sidharth Shekhar January 2, 2017
Established in 2007, Fiio has made a steady progress in the research and development of countless portable music products. Their latest release, the X1 2nd Gen is an updated version of …Read More
FiiO EX1 In Ear Headphone Reviewby Anuj Sharma December 14, 2015
The EX1 in ear headphone is created from CNC milled, with the back made of anodized duralumin and the front stainless steel and has killing looks.Read More