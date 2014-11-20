Tag "fintech"
LoanTap envisions penetrating deeper into the Salaried Segmentby Anushruti Singh February 28, 2018
Knowing the woes of salaried person, LoanTap is the platform which caters to the millennials with EMI Free loans. Satyam Kumar, CO-Founder & CEO at LoanTap talks more about his platform with PC
Capital Float Partners with Amazon India to Disburse Loans to e-sellersby Sidharth Shekhar March 21, 2017
Capital Float has partnered with Amazon India to enable e-commerce sellers to effectively manage their dynamic working capital requirements. Through this initiative, this Fintech start-up has successfully disbursed thousands of
Global fintech investment sees sharp decline in 2016 despite record VC fundingby Sidharth Shekhar February 22, 2017
After 2015's record-setting US$46.7 billion in total global funding to fintech companies, 2016 experienced a decline in the market with a 47.2% slide in fintech investment, according to KPMG International's
Credit Decisions Simplified by Technology: Interaction with Founder of CreditTech Firm Rupeepowerby Tushar Mehta December 16, 2016
Fintech startups have been making quite a lot of buzz as technology disruption entrenches the finance and banking sector deeper. The extent of this buzz is so much that the number