Set Your GDPR Countdown Clock
Advice

Set Your GDPR Countdown Clock

by February 16, 2018

Authored By: Carl Leonard, Principal Security Analyst, Forcepoint We are just three months away before the EU GDPR comes into enforcement – news that is likely to set some people’s hearts racing…and …

Behavior Analytics is the Next Step to Secure Organizations
IT Solutions Security Tech & Trends

Behavior Analytics is the Next Step to Secure Organizations

by February 2, 2018

With workforce mobility, BYOD and users increasingly working from home the defined perimeter is disintegrated and what’s left are users and data. There is more to it. Maheswaran S, Director, Sales Engineering-APAC at Forcepoint …

Cloud-Based Applications For Everything
Editorials

Cloud-Based Applications For Everything

by August 25, 2017

Cloud is gaining momentum in terms of popularity and adoption, however, it also increased several risks. Forcepoint is trying to solve the security concerns as well as offer the best …

Forcepoint Extends cloud security solutions with new Analytics & Offerings
Cloud Computing News

Forcepoint Extends cloud security solutions with new Analytics & Offerings

by May 30, 2017

Forcepoint recently extended its cloud security solutions with new software capabilities and data center offerings that accelerate the secure adoption of cloud applications. Forcepoint’s technology protects enterprise and government employees …

Forcepoint Exeeds Cloud Cybersecurity Analytics and Data Center Offerings
News Security

Forcepoint Exeeds Cloud Cybersecurity Analytics and Data Center Offerings

by May 25, 2017

Forcepoint has recently extended its cloud security solutions with new software capabilities and data center offerings that accelerate the secure adoption of cloud applications. Forcepoint’s technology protects enterprise and government …

