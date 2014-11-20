Tag "Fortinet"
“The Security Fabric is an architectural approach to cybersecurity”-Fortinetby Jyoti Bhagat February 20, 2018
Fortinet talks about its solutions, services and its future roadmap. What will be the main focus areas for …
Fortinet Predicts Highly Destructive and Self-learning“Swarm”Cyberattacks For 2018by PCQ Bureau December 4, 2017
Fortinet unveiled predictions from the Fortinet FortiGuard Labs global research team about the threat landscape for 2018. The trends reveal the methods and strategies that cybercriminals will employ in the near …
Fortinet Launches Global Threat Intelligence Serviceby Suksham Sharma August 1, 2017
Fortinet recently announced a new threat intelligence service that arms Cyber security leaders with cyber situational awareness highlighting the latest threat trends and cyber risks facing their organizations. Fortinet's FortiGuard Threat …
FortinetThreat Landscape Report Examines How Cybercriminals Are Building an Army of Thingsby Jyoti Bhagat May 4, 2017
Fortinet has recently announced the findings of its latestGlobal Threat Landscape Reportcovering Q4 2016. The research reveals that 50% of malware exploits in India occurred in the last 3 months of …
Fortinet Proofs Network Security with Future-ready Frameworkby Tushar Mehta January 16, 2017
According to a recent report on network security by Joe Skorupa and Andrew Lerner, "Intent-based networking adoption is being driven by digital business transformation's requirements to increase network …
Fortinet Predicts Cyber Threats to be More Intelligent, Autonomous, and Difficult to Detect in 2017by Tushar Mehta December 7, 2016
By Michael Joseph, Regional Director – System Engineering, India & SAARC, Fortinet "The expanding attack surface enabled by technology innovations such as cloud computing and IoT devices, a global shortage of …
Fortinet Outlines Key Strategies to Secure Cloud Migration in APACby Tushar Mehta November 15, 2016
Cloud computing adoption in Asia Pacific markets has been growing at an unprecedented pace over the past decade, driven by businesses which demand speed and flexibility in delivering applications and …
Fortinet VIP Forum Outlines Key Strategies to Secure Enterprises in Indiaby Tushar Mehta November 11, 2016
Fortinet, provider of high-performance cybersecurity solutions, conducted its annual Security Conference for Indian CIOs in Moscow, Russia. At the conference attended by over 100 CIOs from SAARC, Fortinet emphasized that …