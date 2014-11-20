Tag "Fujifilm"
Fujifilm brings X-H1 high performance camera in the X Series Rangeby PCQ Bureau February 23, 2018
Fujifilm India Private Limited announces the launch of the opulent FUJIFILM X-H1, the mirrorless digital camera in the X Series known for its superior image quality created by Fujifilm's proprietary
Fujifilm India launches the all new Instax festive pack and trendy new filmsby Raj Kumar Maurya September 27, 2017
Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd., announced the launch of the all-new Instax festive pack to brighten the season's celebrations as nothing beats real photo prints when it comes to preserving memories
Fujifilm launches Hybrid Instant Camera – instax SQUARE SQ10 Alongside 4new X-Series Camerasby Raj Kumar Maurya June 22, 2017
Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd., today, announced the launch of its first ever Hybrid Instant Camera – instax SQUARE SQ10 with the new square format film "instax SQUARE Film". Adding further
FujiFilm Launches Its First ‘Made In India, Made For India’ Wide Format Eco Solvent Printerby PCQ Bureau September 9, 2016
Fujifilm India Private Limited launches its first-ever 'Made in India' Eco Solvent Printer – Fujifilm Inkjet Technology – Vybrant 1800 at its state-of-the-art Demo Centre for Wide Format Inkjet Printers
FujiFilm Instax Mini 8 review: A fun device to relive the days of instant camerasby Rohit Arora July 22, 2015
Design: Mini 8 comes in an array of colors; Blue, White, Yellow, Pink and the Black that we got as the review unit. The rear has a slot to load the
Fujifilm launches its Instax series in India, price starts at Rs. 6,441by Rohit Arora May 8, 2015
Fujifilm India Private Limited, announces the launch of its instant print technology that gives the instant print; instax series in India. Instant Print comes out of the camera develops gradually