How can you stay safe online at the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Gamesby Ashok Pandey March 7, 2018
By: Jason Hart, VP and CTO for data protection, Gemalto Next month Pyeongchang in South Korea is set to host "the most connected Olympic and Paralympic Games" to date, with millions
Gemalto Introduces the First Biometric EMV Cardby PCQ Bureau January 5, 2018
Gemalto has been chosen by Bank of Cyprus to provide the world's first and foremost EMV biometric dual interface payment card for chip and contactless payments, both. Utilization of fingerprint recognition as an
Gemalto Gives Google Cloud Platform Customers Flexible Encryption and Key Managementby PCQ Bureau December 6, 2017
Gemalto announced it is providing Google Cloud Platform customers with the ability to manage and maintain full control of their encryption keys on Google Cloud Platform. Gemalto's SafeNet Luna Hardware
Gemalto Enables Oracle Cloud Consumers to Boost Security of Databy PCQ Bureau October 3, 2017
Gemalto announced that Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers can enhance the security of their cloud workloads and reduce the complexity of managing multiple heterogeneous security solutions with an integrated SafeNet Encryption
Gemalto helps banks and payment providers simplify and streamline encryption operationsby PCQ Bureau September 27, 2017
Gemalto announced the launch of the industry's first payment hardware security module (HSM) to include partitioning as an advanced security feature. This new capability allows financial services organizations to simplify
FIRST HALF 2017 BREACH LEVEL INDEX Of GEMALTOby PCQ Bureau September 22, 2017
Gemalto released the latest findings of the Breach Level Index, a global database of public data breaches, revealing 18 data breaches led to 203.7 million data records being compromised in
The use of Gemalto’s IoT connectivity technology in OnKöl’s mHealth solutionby PCQ Bureau September 11, 2017
Gemalto announces the use of its IoT connectivity technology in OnKöl's mHealth solution. Enabled by Gemalto's wireless module, the smart hub connects the elderly and those with special needs to
Gemalto Announces Data Protection Solutions for VMware Cloud on AWSby Jyoti Bhagat August 29, 2017
Gemalto has announced its SafeNet data encryption and key management solutions are now available to customers of VMware Cloud on AWS. VMware Cloud on AWS brings together VMware's enterprise-class Software-Defined Data
Gemalto Becomes World’S First GSMA Certified For Secure eSIM Subscription Managementby Ashok Pandey August 4, 2017
Gemalto announces that its On-Demand Connectivity Service has become the first in the world to demonstrate full compliance with the stringent security requirements of the GSMA's Security Accreditation Scheme for
Gemalto Awarded for Leadership in Encryption and Data Protectionby Jyoti Bhagat July 6, 2017
Gemalto has announced it has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2017 Encryption and Data Protection Technology Leadership Award. Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluate Gemalto's SafeNet data protection and encryption solutions,
Gemalto launches SafeNet Trusted Accessby Mayank Shishodia June 14, 2017
Gemalto recently announced the launch of SafeNet Trusted Access, an access management and identity protection service, to secure cloud and on premise applications. Powered by a robust risk-based analytics engine,
Samsung Galaxy S8 to use Gemalto’s secure smart chipby Anushruti Singh May 8, 2017
Gemalto's embedded Secure Element (eSE) – a smart chip with a secure OS and applications – will soon be integrated into the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S8 in selected markets.
Gemalto’s 2016 Breach Level Index Finds 36.6 million Records Breached in Indiaby Sidharth Shekhar March 30, 2017
Gemalto has released the findings of the Breach Level Index revealing that 33 reported data breaches led to almost 36.6 million data records being compromised in India during 2016, an
Gemalto unveils a new encryption solutions to protect data across the cloud and high-speed networksby Raj Kumar Maurya February 14, 2017
As data encryption is more widely adopted to protect sensitive applications and information, Gemalto announced the launch of two new solutions that give enterprises unparalleled speed, performance and security when
AT&T Strengthens Internet of Things (IoT) Product Line with Gemalto’s Remote Subscription Managementby Tushar Mehta January 3, 2017
Gemalto, the global provider in digital security, is supplying AT&T with a remote subscription management solution that will help enable its customers to deploy new and highly secure IoT applications
Here’s How Employees Could Compromise Enterprise Securityby Sidharth Shekhar December 14, 2016
The enterprise and consumer worlds are merging closer together, with enterprise security teams under increasing pressure to implement the same type of authentication methods typically seen in consumer services, such
Rigid software licensing options are frustrating today’s enterprise usersby Ashok Pandey November 13, 2015
Gemalto announced the publication of its State of Software Monetization report. Survey results reveal that enterprise software customer demands are evolving and software vendors and intelligent