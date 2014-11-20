Tag "Google Maps"
This International Women’s Day, These Tech Companies are Ensuring Women Travel Safer on Roadsby PCQ Bureau March 8, 2018
While Government bodies and law agencies aim to improve vigilance, there are technology players alongside who are also coming up with tech-based solutions and wearable devices that can ensure women …
Share Your Trips and Real-time Location from Google Mapsby Raj Kumar Maurya March 24, 2017
"Where are you now?" and "What's your ETA?" Whether you're heading to a party or meeting up for dinner, you probably hear questions like this pretty often from family and …