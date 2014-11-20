Tag "Google Maps"

This International Women’s Day, These Tech Companies are Ensuring Women Travel Safer on Roads
Advice

This International Women’s Day, These Tech Companies are Ensuring Women Travel Safer on Roads

by March 8, 2018

While Government bodies and law agencies aim to improve vigilance, there are technology players alongside who are also coming up with tech-based solutions and wearable devices that can ensure women …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Share Your Trips and Real-time Location from Google Maps
News News & Launches

Share Your Trips and Real-time Location from Google Maps

by March 24, 2017

“Where are you now?” and “What’s your ETA?” Whether you’re heading to a party or meeting up for dinner, you probably hear questions like this pretty often from family and …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]