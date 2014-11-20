Tag "google"

Want To Learn Machine Learning For Free? Learn with Google AI
News

Want To Learn Machine Learning For Free? Learn with Google AI

by March 5, 2018

Google, the tech giant never fails to surprise its users. Last week, Google introduced an educational platform known as ‘Learn with Google AI’. It is a set of educational resources …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Google rolls out ‘Symptom Search’ feature in India
News

Google rolls out ‘Symptom Search’ feature in India

by February 27, 2018

In its efforts to improve the quality of search results and to make it easier for patients to understand their medical symptoms, Google rolled out a new feature …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Google Pay Has Started Rolling Out And Replaced Android Pay and Google Wallet
News

Google Pay Has Started Rolling Out And Replaced Android Pay and Google Wallet

by February 21, 2018

Google Pay, the payment system introduced by Google at CES 2108 has finally started to roll out for the users. Google Pay combines Android Pay and Google Wallet into one …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Google Sheds-Off ‘View Image’ Option from Image Search
News

Google Sheds-Off ‘View Image’ Option from Image Search

by February 19, 2018

Following the recent update, you can no longer get free images or high-resolution wallpapers from Google’s image search. Google has removed the ‘View Image’ button from its image …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Google AdSense will now Support Tamil Language
News

Google AdSense will now Support Tamil Language

by February 12, 2018

In Google’s official blog for news, tips and information on AdSense, it stated, “Continuing our commitment to support more languages and encourage content creation on the web, we’re excited …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Safer Internet Day : NCERT with Google adds a Chapter on Digital Citizenship
Events News

Safer Internet Day : NCERT with Google adds a Chapter on Digital Citizenship

by February 6, 2018

Students from class I – class XII across 1.4 million schools in India will now read a chapter on Digital citizenship in their NCERT textbooks. Through this chapter they will …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Google Introduces Audiobooks on Google Play
News

Google Introduces Audiobooks on Google Play

by January 24, 2018

Looking at the increasing inclination towards the use of voice commands and personal digital assistants, Google announced the launch of audiobooks on the Google Play store in India. Users can now …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Google and Coursera Introduce New Certificate Program
News

Google and Coursera Introduce New Certificate Program

by January 17, 2018

Coursera and Google have introduced the Google IT Support Professional Certificate. It is a program, which will make a well-paying career in IT within the reach of anyone, anywhere.

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Google – Entertainment continues to fuel India’s Search momentum in 2017
Entertainment News

Google – Entertainment continues to fuel India’s Search momentum in 2017

by December 13, 2017

Bidding farewell to the year and anticipating the onset of 2018, Google India announced its 2017 Year in Search results, recapping the top trends and searches through the collective eyes …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Google introduces new features in Chrome to stop websites from injecting malware
IT Solutions News Software

Google introduces new features in Chrome to stop websites from injecting malware

by November 13, 2017

Google announced three major changes to Chrome that will improve the browser’s malware detection and removal capabilities. These new changes will block websites that sneakily redirect users to unintended URLs …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Google introduces Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
News smartphones

Google introduces Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

by October 5, 2017

Last year, Google  launched its first Pixel phone. The brand started on this journey by asking “what if smartphones could get smarter and simpler?” The company set out to make …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Google Introduces Tez for Simple and Secure Mobile Payments
Mobile Apps News & Launches

Google Introduces Tez for Simple and Secure Mobile Payments

by September 18, 2017

Today Google announced Tez, a simple and secure mobile app for digital payments and commerce, built with the goal of working for everyone in India. The app is available now …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Google launches new feature for SMBs for online Business
News

Google launches new feature for SMBs for online Business

by September 7, 2017

Google has launched a feature for “Google My Business’ customers that allows business owners to manage their business listings right from Google Search. It has built a simple, easy-to-access business …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Google Personalizes Voice Search for Indic Language Internet Users
News News & Launches

Google Personalizes Voice Search for Indic Language Internet Users

by August 16, 2017

Building rich and empowering experiences for everyone means making things work in the language they speak in. In helping solve the challenge for India’s next billion users, Google announced the …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
All you need to do is just Google!
News

All you need to do is just Google!

by July 31, 2017

Want your business online? All you need to do is just Google! The Indian SMBs now only do Google for transforming their business growth to next level. With only Google, …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Google Encourages and Empowers SMBs to Harness the Power of Digital
News News & Launches

Google Encourages and Empowers SMBs to Harness the Power of Digital

by July 27, 2017

Google India reaffirmed its commitment to digitally empower India’s small and medium businesses. As part of its Digital Unlocked campaign, Google announced the national winners of SMB Heroes 2017, an initiative …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Real-time information is now available for Kolkata’s WBTC buses on Google Maps
News News & Launches

Real-time information is now available for Kolkata’s WBTC buses on Google Maps

by July 24, 2017

Starting today, commuters in Kolkata will be able to get real-time bus information in Google Maps. Google has teamed up with the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), to add real-time information …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Blaze Bot, a buddy that Never Complaints
Uncategorized

Blaze Bot, a buddy that Never Complaints

by July 3, 2017

Bots, the computer programs that talk like humans and are derived from the word robot—is cloud-based software that automates the tasks one would usually do on their own. These include fetching …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Google Pushes Law Enforcement to Have More Access to Overseas Data
News

Google Pushes Law Enforcement to Have More Access to Overseas Data

by June 22, 2017

Alphabet’s Google will press US lawmakers recently to update laws on how governments access customer data stored on servers located in other countries, hoping to address a mounting concern for …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox; which one to prefer
News

Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox; which one to prefer

by June 22, 2017

There are lots of web browsers available around, but  there are three to four main browsers which all of us  take into consideration to use. Now let’s compare the Google Chrome …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]