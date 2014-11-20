Tag "google"
Want To Learn Machine Learning For Free? Learn with Google AIby PCQ Bureau March 5, 2018
Google, the tech giant never fails to surprise its users. Last week, Google introduced an educational platform known as 'Learn with Google AI'. It is a set of educational resources
Google rolls out ‘Symptom Search’ feature in Indiaby PCQ Bureau February 27, 2018
In its efforts to improve the quality of search results and to make it easier for patients to understand their medical symptoms, Google rolled out a new feature
Google Pay Has Started Rolling Out And Replaced Android Pay and Google Walletby Jagrati Rakheja February 21, 2018
Google Pay, the payment system introduced by Google at CES 2108 has finally started to roll out for the users. Google Pay combines Android Pay and Google Wallet into one
Google Sheds-Off ‘View Image’ Option from Image Searchby PCQ Bureau February 19, 2018
Following the recent update, you can no longer get free images or high-resolution wallpapers from Google's image search. Google has removed the 'View Image' button from its image
Google AdSense will now Support Tamil Languageby Jagrati Rakheja February 12, 2018
In Google's official blog for news, tips and information on AdSense, it stated, "Continuing our commitment to support more languages and encourage content creation on the web, we're excited
Safer Internet Day : NCERT with Google adds a Chapter on Digital Citizenshipby Anushruti Singh February 6, 2018
Students from class I – class XII across 1.4 million schools in India will now read a chapter on Digital citizenship in their NCERT textbooks. Through this chapter they will
Google Introduces Audiobooks on Google Playby PCQ Bureau January 24, 2018
Looking at the increasing inclination towards the use of voice commands and personal digital assistants, Google announced the launch of audiobooks on the Google Play store in India. Users can now
Google and Coursera Introduce New Certificate Programby PCQ Bureau January 17, 2018
Coursera and Google have introduced the Google IT Support Professional Certificate. It is a program, which will make a well-paying career in IT within the reach of anyone, anywhere.
Google – Entertainment continues to fuel India’s Search momentum in 2017by PCQ Bureau December 13, 2017
Bidding farewell to the year and anticipating the onset of 2018, Google India announced its 2017 Year in Search results, recapping the top trends and searches through the collective eyes
Google introduces new features in Chrome to stop websites from injecting malwareby PCQ Bureau November 13, 2017
Google announced three major changes to Chrome that will improve the browser's malware detection and removal capabilities. These new changes will block websites that sneakily redirect users to unintended URLs
Google introduces Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XLby PCQ Bureau October 5, 2017
Last year, Google launched its first Pixel phone. The brand started on this journey by asking "what if smartphones could get smarter and simpler?" The company set out to make
Google Introduces Tez for Simple and Secure Mobile Paymentsby PCQ Bureau September 18, 2017
Today Google announced Tez, a simple and secure mobile app for digital payments and commerce, built with the goal of working for everyone in India. The app is available now
Google launches new feature for SMBs for online Businessby PCQ Bureau September 7, 2017
Google has launched a feature for "Google My Business' customers that allows business owners to manage their business listings right from Google Search. It has built a simple, easy-to-access business
Google Personalizes Voice Search for Indic Language Internet Usersby Raj Kumar Maurya August 16, 2017
Building rich and empowering experiences for everyone means making things work in the language they speak in. In helping solve the challenge for India's next billion users, Google announced the
All you need to do is just Google!by Suksham Sharma July 31, 2017
Want your business online? All you need to do is just Google! The Indian SMBs now only do Google for transforming their business growth to next level. With only Google,
Google Encourages and Empowers SMBs to Harness the Power of Digitalby Raj Kumar Maurya July 27, 2017
Google India reaffirmed its commitment to digitally empower India's small and medium businesses. As part of its Digital Unlocked campaign, Google announced the national winners of SMB Heroes 2017, an initiative
Real-time information is now available for Kolkata’s WBTC buses on Google Mapsby Raj Kumar Maurya July 24, 2017
Starting today, commuters in Kolkata will be able to get real-time bus information in Google Maps. Google has teamed up with the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), to add real-time information
Blaze Bot, a buddy that Never Complaintsby Suksham Sharma July 3, 2017
Bots, the computer programs that talk like humans and are derived from the word robot—is cloud-based software that automates the tasks one would usually do on their own. These include fetching
Google Pushes Law Enforcement to Have More Access to Overseas Databy Suksham Sharma June 22, 2017
Alphabet's Google will press US lawmakers recently to update laws on how governments access customer data stored on servers located in other countries, hoping to address a mounting concern for
Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox; which one to preferby Suksham Sharma June 22, 2017
There are lots of web browsers available around, but there are three to four main browsers which all of us take into consideration to use. Now let's compare the Google Chrome