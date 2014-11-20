Tag "Headphones"
Evidson Audio B3 In-Ear Headphones Reviewby Ashok Pandey February 16, 2018
Plenty of headphone choices available in the market and the latest offering is Evidson Audio B3. The in-ear headphone is part of Evidson's 'Make in India' initiative. We get a …Read More
Zakk focuses on audio category to tap the Indian Marketby Anushruti Singh January 31, 2018
In a conversation with PC Quest, Business Director of Zakk, Anuj Chokra discusses about the focus areas and next of the plans for Zakk. …Read More
1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones Reviewby Ashok Pandey January 23, 2018
1More has gained lots of recognition and traction in the audio industry. Recently they announce world's First THX Certified triple driver headphones. Two balanced armatures and a separate dynamic driver …Read More
Ambrane Launches WH-11 Headphoneby PCQ Bureau January 12, 2018
Ambrane announces the launch newest WH-11 Headphones. It gives you a picture-perfect blend of comfort, quality, and style. Sounds hefty, doesn't it? However, this won't cost you an arm or …Read More
Evidson Audio Introduces B3 In-Ear Headphonesby PCQ Bureau December 18, 2017
Evidson Audio has launched their latest product in the form of B3 priced at Rs.1299. The new model is part of Evidson's 'Make in India' initiative.Read More
TAGG Introduces SoundGear 500 Dual Driver, A premium & Stylish in-ear Headphonesby PCQ Bureau December 12, 2017
TAGG has announced the development of its headphones series with the launch of TAGG SoundGear 500 Dual Driver in-ear headphones. Inculcating the ideal in audio technology & music experience, the …Read More
Audio-Technica Introduces The Availability Of Quietpoint Range Of ANC Headphonesby PCQ Bureau December 12, 2017
Audio-Technica has launched an extended QuietPoint active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones lineup in India, featuring the ATH ANC40BT in-ear model with Bluetooth wireless, and high-value ATH-ANC50iS and ATH-ANC70 over-ear headphones. All …Read More
Diva Pro Headphones Launched in India By FIILby PCQ Bureau November 14, 2017
FIIL, a designer and manufacturer of finely crafted, leading-edge audio products, today launched DIVA PRO Headphones in India. FIIL DIVA PRO is CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree. Sleek and stylish …Read More
Zebronics Eternity Headphones Reviewby Ashok Pandey September 5, 2017
Zeb Eternity Headphones looks stylish and has comfortable cushioning around to enjoy the music for longer hours. The comfy Bluetooth headphone's ear cup comes with an aluminum finish, the extra …Read More
Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro Headphones For Mobile Mixingby Raj Kumar Maurya July 18, 2017
The audio specialist from Heilbronn in Germany has launched a special edition of the DT 770 Pro with an impedance of 32 ohms for optimal use with smartphones, mobile players, …Read More
1More 1M301 Single Driver In-Ear headphones Reviewby Ashok Pandey July 13, 2017
1More 1M301 is a Single Driver In-Ear Headphones with Mic. Recently 1More collaborated with internationally acclaimed Grammy Award Winning producer, mixer, and sound engineer Luca Bignardi. This collaboration helps 1More …Read More
FiiO EX1 In-Ear Monitors are here!by Ashok Pandey April 25, 2017
FiiO announces the launch of the EX1 2nd Generation In-Ear Monitors with Mic in India. The EX1II is priced at Rs. 4299 …Read More
Sony Enlivens its Audio Line-up with EXTRABASS Headphones and Wireless Speaker Seriesby Ashok Pandey April 17, 2017
Sony India expands its EXTRABASS headphones series and EXTRABASS wireless speaker series for 2017. Considering the market is favorable and audio industry has witnessed phenomenal growth, Sony India comes with …Read More
Brainwavz Brings B Series Balanced Armature Earphonesby Ashok Pandey January 16, 2017
Brainwavz announces B Series headphones with advanced Balanced Armature speaker technology. The price of the products B100 & B150 are 4199 INR and & 7499 INR. The Brainwavz B100 earphones are …Read More
Altec Lansing MZW300-BLK Over-the-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Reviewby Tushar Mehta January 12, 2017
Headed for college or office, you're tucked somewhere near the door of the Delhi Metro. To ignore the discord, you plug in your earphones and transcend into a relishing thought. …Read More
Evidson Audiowear R5 Review: Excellent Earphones in Budgetby Raj Kumar Maurya December 13, 2016
Evidson offers a range of budget headphones ranging between Rs. 449 to Rs 1449 and between this we got Evidson Audio wear R5 in-ear earphones for review. The …Read More
Evidson Audio Launches Audiowear R5 Earphonesby Ashok Pandey December 5, 2016
Evidson Audio introduces Audiowear R5 in India. The Evidson Audiowear R5 is packed with Performance & Style for the music enthusiasts who likes Powerful bass, natural vocals and precision highs for every playlist. These …Read More
Stay ahead of the Game with the latest headphones ‘QHM855’ by Quantum HiTech, priced for Rs. 960/-by Raj Kumar Maurya October 5, 2016
QHMPL under the brand 'Quantum Hi-Tech' has announced the launch of its latest headset, the 'QHM855' equipped with advanced sound functionality and cutting edge design, engineered to improve playback performance in …Read More
Portronics Launches Aural 202 On-ear Headphonesby Raj Kumar Maurya September 14, 2016
Portronics brings most amazing "personalized" music experience with the launch of one of the most amazing cool & classy headphones– Aural 202 to its on-ear headphone series Aural. Aural 202 has …Read More
Envent Unveils Uber-cool Bluetooth Headphones Livefun 540by PCQ Bureau September 9, 2016
Envent World Wide Pvt. Ltd. launches an entirely new series of uber-cool Bluetooth headphones, Livefun 540 being the first among them. Livefun 540 flaunts an ultra-stylish body teamed with the …Read More