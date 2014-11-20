Tag "Headphones"

Evidson Audio B3 In-Ear Headphones Review
Audio Equipment Reviews

by February 16, 2018

by February 16, 2018

Plenty of headphone choices available in the market and the latest offering is Evidson Audio B3. The in-ear headphone is part of Evidson’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. We get a …

Zakk focuses on audio category to tap the Indian Market
Peripherals, Components and Accessories Trends Watch

by January 31, 2018

by January 31, 2018

In a conversation with PC Quest, Business Director of Zakk, Anuj Chokra discusses about the focus areas and next of the plans for Zakk.  …

1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones Review
Audio Equipment Reviews

by January 23, 2018

by January 23, 2018

1More has gained lots of recognition and traction in the audio industry. Recently they announce world’s First THX Certified triple driver headphones. Two balanced armatures and a separate dynamic driver …

Ambrane Launches WH-11 Headphone
News News & Launches

by January 12, 2018

by January 12, 2018

Ambrane announces the launch newest WH-11 Headphones. It gives you a picture-perfect blend of comfort, quality, and style. Sounds hefty, doesn’t it? However, this won’t cost you an arm or …

Evidson Audio Introduces B3 In-Ear Headphones
News & Launches Other Products

by December 18, 2017

by December 18, 2017

Evidson Audio has launched their latest product in the form of B3 priced at Rs.1299. The new model is part of Evidson’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

TAGG Introduces SoundGear 500 Dual Driver, A premium & Stylish in-ear Headphones
News & Launches Other Products

by December 12, 2017

by December 12, 2017

TAGG has announced the development of its headphones series with the launch of TAGG SoundGear 500 Dual Driver in-ear headphones. Inculcating the ideal in audio technology & music experience, the …

Audio-Technica Introduces The Availability Of Quietpoint Range Of ANC Headphones
News & Launches Other Products

by December 12, 2017

by December 12, 2017

Audio-Technica has launched an extended QuietPoint active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones lineup in India, featuring the ATH ANC40BT in-ear model with Bluetooth wireless, and high-value ATH-ANC50iS and ATH-ANC70 over-ear headphones. All …

Diva Pro Headphones Launched in India By FIIL
Life/Living News Other Products

by November 14, 2017

by November 14, 2017

FIIL, a designer and manufacturer of finely crafted, leading-edge audio products, today launched DIVA PRO Headphones in India. FIIL DIVA PRO is CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree. Sleek and stylish …

Zebronics Eternity Headphones Review
Audio Equipment Reviews

by September 5, 2017

by September 5, 2017

Zeb Eternity Headphones looks stylish and has comfortable cushioning around to enjoy the music for longer hours. The comfy Bluetooth headphone’s ear cup comes with an aluminum finish, the extra …

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro Headphones For Mobile Mixing
News News & Launches

by July 18, 2017

by July 18, 2017

The audio specialist from Heilbronn in Germany has launched a special edition of the DT 770 Pro with an impedance of 32 ohms for optimal use with smartphones, mobile players, …

1More 1M301 Single Driver In-Ear headphones Review
Audio Equipment Reviews

by July 13, 2017

by July 13, 2017

1More 1M301 is a Single Driver In-Ear Headphones with Mic. Recently 1More collaborated with internationally acclaimed Grammy Award Winning producer, mixer, and sound engineer Luca Bignardi. This collaboration helps 1More …

FiiO EX1 In-Ear Monitors are here!
News News & Launches

by April 25, 2017

by April 25, 2017

FiiO announces the launch of the EX1 2nd Generation In-Ear Monitors with Mic in India. The EX1II is priced at Rs. 4299 …

Sony Enlivens its Audio Line-up with EXTRABASS Headphones and Wireless Speaker Series
News News & Launches

by April 17, 2017

by April 17, 2017

Sony India expands its EXTRABASS headphones series and EXTRABASS wireless speaker series for 2017. Considering the market is favorable and audio industry has witnessed phenomenal growth, Sony India comes with …

Brainwavz Brings B Series Balanced Armature Earphones
News News & Launches Uncategorized

by January 16, 2017

by January 16, 2017

Brainwavz announces B Series headphones with advanced Balanced Armature speaker technology. The price of the products B100 & B150 are 4199 INR and & 7499 INR. The Brainwavz B100 earphones are …

Altec Lansing MZW300-BLK Over-the-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Review
Audio Equipment Reviews

by January 12, 2017

by January 12, 2017

Headed for college or office, you’re tucked somewhere near the door of the Delhi Metro. To ignore the discord, you plug in your earphones and transcend into a relishing thought. …

Evidson Audiowear R5 Review: Excellent Earphones in Budget
Audio Equipment Reviews

by December 13, 2016

by December 13, 2016

Evidson offers a range of budget headphones ranging between Rs. 449 to Rs 1449 and between this we got Evidson Audio wear R5 in-ear earphones for review. The …

Evidson Audio Launches Audiowear R5 Earphones
News News & Launches

by December 5, 2016

by December 5, 2016

Evidson Audio introduces Audiowear R5 in India. The Evidson Audiowear R5 is packed with Performance & Style for the music enthusiasts who likes Powerful bass, natural vocals and precision highs for every playlist. These …

Stay ahead of the Game with the latest headphones 'QHM855' by Quantum HiTech, priced for Rs. 960/-
News News & Launches

by October 5, 2016

by October 5, 2016

QHMPL under the brand ‘Quantum Hi-Tech’ has announced the launch of its latest headset, the ‘QHM855’ equipped with advanced sound functionality and cutting edge design, engineered to improve playback performance in …

Portronics Launches Aural 202 On-ear Headphones
News News & Launches

by September 14, 2016

by September 14, 2016

Portronics brings most amazing “personalized” music experience with the launch of one of the most amazing cool & classy headphones– Aural 202 to its on-ear headphone series Aural.   Aural 202 has …

Envent Unveils Uber-cool Bluetooth Headphones Livefun 540
News News & Launches

by September 9, 2016

by September 9, 2016

Envent World Wide Pvt. Ltd. launches an entirely new series of uber-cool Bluetooth headphones, Livefun 540 being the first among them. Livefun 540 flaunts an ultra-stylish body teamed with the …

