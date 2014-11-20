Tag "home automation"

“We want to make living effortlessly a reality”
Tech & Trends

“We want to make living effortlessly a reality”

by February 19, 2018

In conversation with PC Quest, Virang Jhaveri, Co-Founder & CEO, Picostone, sharing how Picostone can help make your home smarter. Tell us about the product portfolio? We are a home automation company …

Read More
Be ready to control your home smartly through TechCravy
Uncategorized

Be ready to control your home smartly through TechCravy

by October 13, 2017

Being a tech savvy in today’s time is a much needed quality, technology has taken a long road to make our lives easier and convenient. Thanks to internet of things …

Read More
IoT: Bringing convenience to home
Tech & Trends

IoT: Bringing convenience to home

by May 19, 2017

By Ripu Daman Sharma, Country Manager Sales, India Subcontinent, Lutron Electronics Picture a scenario where you are able to control the lighting of your house while contentedly relaxing on …

Read More
Busting the Myth -Home Automation Needs to Be Planned and Implemented at Construction Stage
Advice Tech & Trends

Busting the Myth -Home Automation Needs to Be Planned and Implemented at Construction Stage

by May 19, 2017

By Shishir Gupta, CEO at Oakter It was the sweltering summer of 2013. My friends and I decided to traverse around the city of NCR. We conducted a survey …

Read More
What IoT Landscape Will Look Like in 2017
Tech & Trends

What IoT Landscape Will Look Like in 2017

by January 19, 2017

These opinions are expressed by Umesh Puranik (LinkedIn), Principal Architect at …

Read More