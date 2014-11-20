Tag "Honeywell Connected Plant"

“SMEs to upscale to deploy Connected Technologies by Honeywell”: Ashish M. Gaikwad, Honeywell
by July 21, 2017

In a one on one with PC Quest, Ashish M. Gaikwad, Managing Director, Honeywell Automation India Limited and Country Leader, Honeywell Process Solutions talks about the Honeywell Connected Plant solutions …

Honeywell Launches ‘HCP’ Solutions at FIRST INDIA TECHNOLOGY SUMMIT
by June 1, 2017

Honeywell has recently  introduced its suite of solutions under the Honeywell Connected Plant (HCP) to promote digitization in industries in support of the government’s Digital India effort. HCP’s transformative solutions …

