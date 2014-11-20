Tag "HTC"
HTC Introduces VIVE Business Edition In Indiaby PCQ Bureau February 22, 2018
HTC Corporation ("HTC") announced Vive Business Edition ("Vive BE") to capture the huge demand from industries worldwide to employ virtual reality technology in commercial applications. Available from today, Vive BE allows
HTC Announces Slimmer and Stunning U11+ at Rs. 56,990by Ashok Pandey February 6, 2018
HTC announces the HTC U11+ smartphone with even better screen and battery into a more slender device. The HTC U11+ takes the popular HTC U11 and plus-sizes it with a
"HTC Purely Focuses Offline"-Faisal Siddiqui, President, HTC South Asiaby Anushruti Singh July 3, 2017
Faisal Siddiqui, President, HTC South Asia in talks with PC Quest discusses about leading the organization across South Asia to deliver World Class Initiatives.
HTC U11 Review: A Perfect Device to Flaunt Withby Ashok Pandey July 3, 2017
The member of U family is here with top-notch specs to compete with its flagship rivals. The premium device has beautiful liquid glass surface at the rear and this time HTC added
India to get 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage variant of the HTC U11by Suksham Sharma June 9, 2017
HTC recently announced its new flagship device, the U11 in Taiwan While the smartphone was announced in a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB memory configuration, there was news that
Squeeze it and Take it!by Suksham Sharma May 26, 2017
HTC has finally unveiled their flagship for 2017, the HTC U11. The successor to HTC 10 and a new member of the U family, HTC U11 comes with a standout feature
HTC U Ultra Review: Stunning Performer Packed With Amazing Front Cameraby Ashok Pandey April 26, 2017
Recently HTC announces two smartphones with its two new U series devices – Play and Ultra. I have already talked about HTC U Play and today, I am going
HTC VIVE Launched in Indiaby Ashok Pandey April 24, 2017
HTC Corporation announced the launch of their virtual reality system, HTC VIVE making it the first complete VR system available to customers in the India market. Vive will be available
HTC U Play Review: A beautiful phone with stunning performanceby Ashok Pandey March 27, 2017
Another smartphone from the house of HTC with new refreshing design elements. HTC is targeting high-end users with its two new U series devices – Play and Ultra. The new series
HTC Brings HTC Sense Companion in its U Series smartphonesby Ashok Pandey March 21, 2017
HTC Corporation announces the launch of HTC Sense Companion on its recently launched flagship smartphones HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play. The HTC sense companion has successfully completed initial
HTC launches U Series of smartphones: HTC U Ultra and HTC U Playby Raj Kumar Maurya February 22, 2017
HTC unveiled the HTC U Ultra and the HTC U Play smartphones in the Indian market. Both the smartphones come with beautifully 3D contoured, liquid surface, adaptive HTC U sonic
HTC 10 Evo Now Available In India At Rs. 48,990by Ashok Pandey February 9, 2017
HTC Corporation announces the availability of the HTC 10 evo in India. The flagship smartphone is priced at Rs. 48,990 and features a metal unibody phone with sound tuned to
The Rise of Dual Camera Smartphones: From HTC One M8 to Honor 6Xby Sidharth Shekhar January 24, 2017
Cameras in smartphones have come a long way over the last few years and its hard to ignore the fact that the overall image quality has drastically improved over a
Mobile World Congress to Mark the Return of Nokia, Blackberry and Moreby Sidharth Shekhar January 19, 2017
Mobile World Congress which is the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry is going to see a lot of action this year. At CES 2017 – the first big
HTC Unveils U Series Smartphones with AI Assistant Sense Companionby Sidharth Shekhar January 12, 2017
HTC has launched its new flagship line, dubbed the HTC U with two new phones, the U Ultra and U Play. Both the smartphones will be available in Ice White, Brilliant
HTC 11 with Snapdragon 835 and 8GB RAM to be Launched Next Year: Reportby Sidharth Shekhar December 13, 2016
Rumor mills are abuzz with the news that HTC will be unveiling its next flagship HTC 11 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor along with massive 8GB of RAM. According to
HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle Review: A Stylish Smartphone with Decent Performanceby Ashok Pandey November 2, 2016
HTC doesn't require any introduction, but yes it was out of the Indian market from last few months. It announces 6 devices, ranging from mid to high-end, in the month
HTC Desire 830 Smartphone: Specificationsby Sonam Yadav May 27, 2016
HTC Desire 830 smartphone phone comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels . The phone packs 32GB of internal storage that can
HTC Desire 630 Smartphone: Specificationsby Sonam Yadav May 27, 2016
HTC Desire 630 Smartphone comes with a 5.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1280 pixels. The HTC Desire 630 runs Android 6.0 and is powered by
HTC Desire 825 Smartphone: Specificationsby Sonam Yadav May 27, 2016
The HTC Desire 825 phone comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1280 pixels . The HTC Desire 825 Smartphone runs Android 6.0 and is