Trend Micro Announces Deep Security 10 for Hybrid Cloudsby Adeesh Sharma February 9, 2017
Trend Micro a global vendor in cybersecurity solutions, announced the upcoming availability of Trend Micro Deep Security 10, powered by XGen Security. XGen Security is a blend of cross-generational threat
Teradata Expands Hybrid Cloud Solutions with Teradata Database on Microsoft Azureby Tushar Mehta January 11, 2017
Teradata, analytics solutions company, announced the availability of Teradata Database on Azure before 31st March 2017, providing customers more choice of cloud options for Teradata software. Many companies look to
NetApp Introduces Solutions to Improve Control, Simplify Movement of Data in the Hybrid Cloudby Tushar Mehta November 3, 2016
NetApp announced new data fabric solutions and services that maximize control and improve the secure movement of data across the hybrid cloud. The company also introduced new versions of NetApp
Veeam Software Announced 49 Percent Growth in Enterprise Deals Year-Over-Yearby Tushar Mehta October 21, 2016
Veeam Software announced a 31 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth in total bookings revenue for Q3 2016. With 71 per cent of Fortune 500 and 51 percent of the Global 2000
Capgemini and Virtustream Join Hands to Provide SAP-based Cloud Solutionsby Nijhum Rudra July 15, 2016
Capgemini and Virtustream expand their strategic collaboration to deliver modernization and transformation services for private and hybrid cloud SAP(R) solution environments Virtustream and Capgemini expanded their strategic collaboration to deliver modernization
How Hybrid Clouds Play a Key Role in Transforming SMEsby Ashok Pandey May 12, 2016
Rajesh Khurana – Country Manager for India &
EMC Announces Native Hybrid Cloudby Raj Kumar Maurya May 6, 2016
A Turnkey Pivotal Cloud Foundry Developer Platform That's Ready to Use in Hybrid Operating Models in as Few as Two Days EMC Corporation (NYSE: EMC) announced the latest addition to
5 Key Applications of Hybrid Cloudby Anil Chopra April 19, 2016
Every organization would have data it doesn't want going out of its premise, and yet doesn't want to invest in additional IT infrastructure. Hybrid cloud makes perfect sense
Hybrid Cloud – A New Content Divide Emergesby PCQ Bureau March 9, 2016
– Virender Jeet Sr. Vice President, Newgen Software Cloud adoption has evolved immensely over the last few years, as organizations begin to realize its true potential. It has led to unprecedented
Best Practices for Securing Hybrid Cloudby Sidharth Shekhar February 16, 2016
Hybrid cloud model is the flavour of the season and many companies are planning to go forward with it. Hybrid cloud model addresses the data security, governance and compliance issues
Dell Unveils Industry-unique Hybrid Cloud Systemby Sidharth Shekhar January 12, 2016
NEW DELHI, INDIA: Dell India has announced the expansion of its cloud portfolio with a new hybrid cloud solution, featuring technology jointly developed with Microsoft, designed to break down the
The Cloud of the Futureby Adeesh Sharma September 16, 2015
According to the research firm IDC, small businesses using cloud computing are 1.7 times more likely to have over 10 percent revenue growth compared to similar sized companies in general.
HDFC opts Hybrid Cloud solution for DRby Rashi Varshney June 1, 2015
HDFC Standard Life, a private life insurance company, which is a joint venture between India-based Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) and UK's Standard Life plc offers a range of
Red Hat Extends Enterprise Management for OpenStack with CloudForms 3.2by Anuj Sharma May 21, 2015
CloudForms 3.2 adds additional OpenStack workload management capabilities including:: automated discovery; web-based console support; service catalog publishing and user dialog generation for OpenStack Orchestration (Heat) templates; deeper image and workload
Myntra’s Hybrid Cloud implementation makes infra capable of 20x growthby Rashi Varshney May 7, 2015
This deployment gives Myntra the ability to scale its systems within a day to several times of its average business day, without incurring a significant TCO. The