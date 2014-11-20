Tag "hybrid cloud"

Trend Micro Announces Deep Security 10 for Hybrid Clouds
Trend Micro Announces Deep Security 10 for Hybrid Clouds

by February 9, 2017

Trend Micro a global vendor in cybersecurity solutions, announced the upcoming availability of Trend Micro Deep Security 10, powered by XGen Security. XGen Security is a blend of cross-generational threat …

Teradata Expands Hybrid Cloud Solutions with Teradata Database on Microsoft Azure
Teradata Expands Hybrid Cloud Solutions with Teradata Database on Microsoft Azure

by January 11, 2017

Teradata, analytics solutions company, announced the availability of Teradata Database on Azure before 31st March 2017, providing customers more choice of cloud options for Teradata software. Many companies look to …

NetApp Introduces Solutions to Improve Control, Simplify Movement of Data in the Hybrid Cloud
NetApp Introduces Solutions to Improve Control, Simplify Movement of Data in the Hybrid Cloud

by November 3, 2016

NetApp announced new data fabric solutions and services that maximize control and improve the secure movement of data across the hybrid cloud. The company also introduced new versions of NetApp …

Veeam Software Announced 49 Percent Growth in Enterprise Deals Year-Over-Year
Veeam Software Announced 49 Percent Growth in Enterprise Deals Year-Over-Year

by October 21, 2016

Veeam Software announced a 31 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth in total bookings revenue for Q3 2016. With 71 per cent of Fortune 500 and 51 percent of the Global 2000 …

Capgemini and Virtustream Join Hands to Provide SAP-based Cloud Solutions
Capgemini and Virtustream Join Hands to Provide SAP-based Cloud Solutions

by July 15, 2016

Capgemini and Virtustream expand their strategic collaboration to deliver modernization and transformation services for private and hybrid cloud SAP(R) solution environments Virtustream and Capgemini expanded their strategic collaboration to deliver modernization …

How Hybrid Clouds Play a Key Role in Transforming SMEs
How Hybrid Clouds Play a Key Role in Transforming SMEs

by May 12, 2016

Rajesh Khurana – Country Manager for India & …

EMC Announces Native Hybrid Cloud
EMC Announces Native Hybrid Cloud

by May 6, 2016

A Turnkey Pivotal Cloud Foundry Developer Platform That’s Ready to Use in Hybrid Operating Models in as Few as Two Days  EMC Corporation (NYSE: EMC) announced the latest addition to …

5 Key Applications of Hybrid Cloud
5 Key Applications of Hybrid Cloud

by April 19, 2016

Every organization would have data it doesn’t want going out of its premise, and yet doesn’t want to invest in additional IT infrastructure. Hybrid cloud makes perfect sense …

Hybrid Cloud –  A New Content Divide Emerges
Hybrid Cloud –  A New Content Divide Emerges

by March 9, 2016

– Virender Jeet Sr. Vice President, Newgen Software Cloud adoption has evolved immensely over the last few years, as organizations begin to realize its true potential. It has led to unprecedented …

Best Practices for Securing  Hybrid Cloud
Best Practices for Securing  Hybrid Cloud

by February 16, 2016

Hybrid cloud model is the flavour of the season and many companies are planning to go forward with it. Hybrid cloud model addresses the data security, governance and compliance issues …

Dell Unveils Industry-unique Hybrid Cloud System
Dell Unveils Industry-unique Hybrid Cloud System

by January 12, 2016

NEW DELHI, INDIA: Dell India has announced the expansion of its cloud portfolio with a new hybrid cloud solution, featuring technology jointly developed with Microsoft, designed to break down the …

The Cloud of the Future
The Cloud of the Future

by September 16, 2015

According to the research firm IDC, small businesses using cloud computing are 1.7 times more likely to have over 10 percent revenue growth compared to similar sized companies in general. …

HDFC opts Hybrid Cloud solution for DR
HDFC opts Hybrid Cloud solution for DR

by June 1, 2015

HDFC Standard Life, a private life insurance company, which is a joint venture between India-based Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) and UK’s Standard Life plc offers a range of …

Red Hat Extends Enterprise Management for OpenStack with CloudForms 3.2
Red Hat Extends Enterprise Management for OpenStack with CloudForms 3.2

by May 21, 2015

CloudForms 3.2 adds additional OpenStack workload management capabilities including:: automated discovery; web-based console support; service catalog publishing and user dialog generation for OpenStack Orchestration (Heat) templates; deeper image and workload …

Myntra’s Hybrid Cloud implementation makes infra capable of 20x growth
Myntra's Hybrid Cloud implementation makes infra capable of 20x growth

by May 7, 2015

This deployment gives Myntra the ability to scale its systems within a day to several times of its average business day, without incurring a significant TCO. The …

