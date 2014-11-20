Tag "IBM Watson"
“Elementary, my dear Watson”- TEXTIENTby Ankit Parashar October 3, 2017
Sankar Nagarajan, Co-Founder and CEO, TEXTIENT talks about his IBM association since being selected in the Global Watson program. What are the TEXTIENT’s offerings. How is it different from what other …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
IBM MaaS360 Taps Watson to Help Manage and Protect Business Devicesby Sidharth Shekhar March 20, 2017
IBM today announced the availability of a new cognitive assistant that leverages the capabilities of IBM Watson to help IT professionals more effectively manage and protect networks of smartphones, tablets, …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Cricket fans feel the pulse of Cricket World Cup 2015 with IBMby Anuj Sharma February 26, 2015
Using cloud and advanced analytics technology, IBM is providing live match analysis, player performance and social insights taking the fan experience to the next level. Data has become a real game …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]