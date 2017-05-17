Tag "Intel"
This Women's Day, Gift Intel Powered Laptops To The Special Ladies In Your Lifeby PCQ Bureau March 5, 2018
International Women's Day is a day to recognize the achievements and resilience of women all over the world. There's no better way to celebrate their strength than by empowering them
Apple Increases iPhone Prices and Ditches Qualcomm for Intelby Jagrati Rakheja February 5, 2018
After the FM Arun Jaitley announced the Union Budget 2018 last week wherein the customs duty on mobile phones increased from 15 percent to 20 percent, the tech giant Apple
Huawei Starts 5G Collaboration with Intelby PCQ Bureau September 22, 2017
Huawei announced a partnership with Intel and launched the 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) based Interoperability Development Testing (IODT), to verify the 5G technologies and degree of maturity. The partnership
Intel Optane SSD 32GB Memory (MEMPEK1W032GA) Reviewby Ashok Pandey September 20, 2017
Intel announced its Optane memory module a few weeks ago. The SSD has several capabilities to enhance the boot speed of your PC or Laptop as well as it helps
Intel India unveils Intel Xeon Scalable Processorsby Mayank Shishodia July 12, 2017
Intel India recently launched its new Intel Xeon Scalable processors, providing businesses with unparalleled performance to handle compute-hungry tasks including real-time analytics, virtualized infrastructure and high performance computing. This marks
Lava Partners with Microsoft and Intel to Launch Helium 14by Mayank Shishodia June 29, 2017
Lava International Limited recently announced its entry into the Notebook segment with the launch of Helium 14. The Notebook, Helium 14, for which the company has collaborated with Microsoft and
Now Drones and VR will take your Cricket Experience to the next level at Champions Trophy 2017by Ankit Parashar May 31, 2017
Today at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy, Intel executives took the stage to share new innovations Intel is bringing to the tournament. These include advanced pitch analysis by
Delphi joins the Intel-BMW-Mobileye self driving cars projectby Suksham Sharma May 19, 2017
Automotive parts and electronics maker, Delphi has joined BMW, Intel and Mobileye as a new partner in their previously announced initiative to co-develop an autonomous driving platform. As the technology
Intel, Salesforce, eBay, Sony and others join the grand AI partnership clubby Suksham Sharma May 19, 2017
Adding more ammunition to the grand AI alliance, Intel, Salesforce, eBay, Sony, SAP, McKinsey & Company, Zalando and Cogitai
Huawei and Intel Sign a MOU to Accelerate HPC Innovationby Mayank Shishodia May 1, 2017
Huawei and Intel signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate in high-performance computing (HPC) to provide competitive and innovative HPC products and solutions. Huawei and Intel held the global
Intel India Announces AI Developer Program to Boost Artificial Intelligence in Indiaby Adeesh Sharma April 4, 2017
Intel India hosted its first AI Day where the government, the industry, and the academia congregated to discuss the potential of accelerating the AI revolution in the country. The company
Intel and TAG Heuer Fuse Style and Innovation with TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45by Ashok Pandey March 16, 2017
Intel and TAG Heuer unveils the new TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45, a versatile luxury connected watch. Engineered in collaboration with Intel, the Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 features the
Spreadtrum launches SC9861G-IA, a 14nm 8-core 64-bit LTE SoC platformby Raj Kumar Maurya March 3, 2017
Spreadtrum Communications launched its 14nm 8-core 64-bit LTE SoC platform, SC9861G-IA at the 2017 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. Built on Intel's 14nm foundry platform, SC9861G-IA is targeting
Intel Core i7-7700K (Kaby Lake) Reviewby Ashok Pandey March 2, 2017
Intel recently launches its new more powerful processor "Kaby Lake", and we got a chance to test the latest processor. We received i7-7700K successor to the Skylake 6700K, the new
Debjani Ghosh Set to Leave Intel India By End of Marchby Adeesh Sharma February 27, 2017
Debjani Ghosh has announced that she will depart Intel at the end of March, a a decision she has been considering for some time. She wants to help the country make progress
Intel Security: Connected Devices Lead to Challenged Relationships This Valentineby Adeesh Sharma February 8, 2017
Key Highlights · 57% of Indians say that they have had to compete with their partners device for attention on a first date · 60% of adults thought that their significant other
Corsair Readies Up For New 7th Generation Intel Core Processors and Intel 200 Series Chipsetsby Ashok Pandey January 4, 2017
Corsair announces availability of devices ready to support the new 7th Generation Intel Core processors and Intel 200 series motherboards. With full compatibility on Corsair Performance DDR4 and Hydro Series
Intel Security Innovation Alliance Partner Ecosystem Delivers Integrated Security to Defend Against New, Sophisticated Cyberattacksby Ashok Pandey November 4, 2016
Intel Security announces continued growth and product integrations across its extensive partner ecosystem, the Intel Security Innovation Alliance. Check Point, Huawei and other industry-leading companies have joined the Intel Security
Here's how Law Enforcement and IT Security Companies are Fighting Ransomwareby Sidharth Shekhar July 26, 2016
Today, the Dutch National Police, Europol, Intel Security and Kaspersky Lab join forces to launch an initiative called No More Ransom, a new step in the cooperation between law enforcement
Intel India Announces New Initiatives Supporting Digital Indiaby Sidharth Shekhar May 26, 2016
NEW DELHI, INDIA: Intel India today announced a series of initiatives that strengthen its support for the Digital India programme launched by the Government of India. At an event held today, Intel