Going Online Can Help Non-Urban Businesses Gain Customers and Grow Profitsby Ashok Pandey July 11, 2017
By Jasminder Singh Gulati, Co-founder & CEO at NowFloats One undeniable trend that we are seeing across India is the extraordinary explosion in Internet adoption. India has become the …Read More
Blaze Bot, a buddy that Never Complaintsby Suksham Sharma July 3, 2017
Bots, the computer programs that talk like humans and are derived from the word robot—is cloud-based software that automates the tasks one would usually do on their own. These include fetching …Read More
ACT Fibernet Upgrades Internet Plans for Chennai Customersby Sidharth Shekhar April 4, 2017
ACT Fibernet recently upgraded internet plans for customers in the city of Chennai. With the newly upgraded plans, customers will now be able to access uninterrupted and high-speed internet services …Read More
4G India’s fastest Growing Mobile Broadband Technology in 2016, Nokia Reportsby Sidharth Shekhar March 24, 2017
Nokia's annual Mobile Broadband Index study of mobile broadband performance in India has revealed that 4G was the major source of data traffic across the country in 2016 with 60% …Read More
UK and Australia among the Most Civil Nations Online, Microsoft Reportsby Sidharth Shekhar February 8, 2017
Microsoft has released some stats showing relative safety and civility by nation on "Safer Internet Day,". According to the stats, people in the UK find each other pretty civil online as …Read More
UC News Announces Compensation Plan for Self-Publishers, Key Opinion Leaders and Bloggersby Sidharth Shekhar January 13, 2017
UC News has launched a detailed monetary compensation plan for writers, bloggers and self-publishers under its WE-Media Program. Starting 5th Jan, 2016, all content providers who meet the set requirements …Read More
VPN Use in India to Soar Likely, As Users Get 3-yr Jail Warning on Banned Sitesby Raj Kumar Maurya August 23, 2016
Source: Ciol.com Thousands of websites are currently blocked in India, but visiting those 'blocked URLs' were not punishable. But not now. The Indian …Read More
SMEs Using Internet for Business Have 51 percent Higher Revenues: Snapdeal/KPMG Studyby Nijhum Rudra December 29, 2015
The market is observing a fresh trend where numerous SMEs are following the direction of E-commerce in order to build their business in the Indian market. They are utilizing the …Read More
Internet of Things: The Road Aheadby Sidharth Shekhar December 23, 2015
Smart computational capabilities paired with high-speed internet are the main idea behind IoT and a big part of it depends upon the analyzation of big data. This interconnection between objects, people, …Read More
3 Ways to Make it Big With Internet of Thingsby PCQ Bureau October 15, 2015
– Krishnakumar Gangaatharan, Solution Architect – Global Service Providers, of AppDynamics Today's engineering is making science fiction look obsolete. Technology pioneers are creating products that seemed nearly impossible a decade ago. …Read More
IoT-ised Retail: Futuristic Retail Powered by Internet of Thingsby PCQ Bureau October 12, 2015
– Pavan Kumar, Global Product Manager – IoT, SAP Labs India One day, our coffee machines are going to be smart enough to recognize us and suggest the flavor of coffee …Read More
Mind Control will be the technology of choice in 10 yearsby Preeti Gaur July 6, 2015
The expansion of the Internet of Things and connected devices prefaces a shift away from cellphones and mobile devices as the go-to technology. As per an IEEE survey, only 1/3 …Read More
10 SEO tools to enhance website performanceby Raj Kumar Maurya July 2, 2015
Simple and free SEO Tools with a wide variety of uses and covering a number of common needs to Optimize website Screaming Frog SEO Spider Tool: It allows …Read More
Impact of Internet of Thingsby Preeti Gaur July 2, 2015
There has been a significant increase in the maturity of solutions being built for IoT, especially in healthcare, retail, energy and utilities, and the automotive sector. Let's take a closer …Read More
10 Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Toolsby Raj Kumar Maurya June 15, 2015
Free SEO tools that will help you accomplish various Search Engine optimization (SEO) tasks like backlink investigation, keyword research, etc. to optimize and increase your website traffic Screaming Frog SEO Spider …Read More
Internet Opportunity for SMBs in India is at a Tipping Pointby Anil Chopra June 10, 2015
We interacted with Rajiv Sodhi, VP and MD for GoDaddy India on the Internet opportunity for SMBs in India, their challenges in going online and how to alleviate …Read More
Internet of Things (IoT) gains momentum among businessesby Preeti Gaur May 29, 2015
25% of car buyers said that connectivity made a vehicle much more desirable at the time of purchase – Compiled by Preeti Gaur Enterprise adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) is …Read More
Giants like Amazon and Alibaba are fueling the growth of e-Commerce sector in Indiaby Preeti Gaur May 26, 2015
The eCommerce sector has seen an unprecedented growth in 2014. Though access to the internet through broadband, 3G, etc, has led to an increase in the online consumer base, but …Read More
6 Free Download Managers For Windowsby Raj Kumar Maurya May 14, 2015
Here are some of the best free Download Managers that will help you to download online content. These software provide you easy functionality with increased speed, the ability …Read More
How to Earn Money By Using Google and Bloggerby Raj Kumar Maurya April 17, 2015
Today lots of people are spending their lot of time on the Internet blogging to provide all sorts of information to the world. You might also be one …Read More