Tag "internet"

Going Online Can Help Non-Urban Businesses Gain Customers and Grow Profits
Advice

Going Online Can Help Non-Urban Businesses Gain Customers and Grow Profits

by July 11, 2017

By Jasminder Singh Gulati, Co-founder & CEO at NowFloats One undeniable trend that we are seeing across India is the extraordinary explosion in Internet adoption.  India has become the …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Blaze Bot, a buddy that Never Complaints
Uncategorized

Blaze Bot, a buddy that Never Complaints

by July 3, 2017

Bots, the computer programs that talk like humans and are derived from the word robot—is cloud-based software that automates the tasks one would usually do on their own. These include fetching …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ACT Fibernet Upgrades Internet Plans for Chennai Customers  
News

ACT Fibernet Upgrades Internet Plans for Chennai Customers  

by April 4, 2017

ACT Fibernet recently upgraded internet plans for customers in the city of Chennai. With the newly upgraded plans, customers will now be able to access uninterrupted and high-speed internet services …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
4G India’s fastest Growing Mobile Broadband Technology in 2016, Nokia Reports
News smartphones Survey Reports Tech & Trends

4G India’s fastest Growing Mobile Broadband Technology in 2016, Nokia Reports

by March 24, 2017

Nokia’s annual Mobile Broadband Index study of mobile broadband performance in India has revealed that 4G was the major source of data traffic across the country in 2016 with 60% …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
UK and Australia among the Most Civil Nations Online, Microsoft Reports
News Social Media Survey Reports Tech & Trends Tech Explained

UK and Australia among the Most Civil Nations Online, Microsoft Reports

by February 8, 2017

Microsoft has released some stats showing relative safety and civility by nation on “Safer Internet Day,”. According to the stats, people in the UK find each other pretty civil online as …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
UC News Announces Compensation Plan for Self-Publishers, Key Opinion Leaders and Bloggers
News

UC News Announces Compensation Plan for Self-Publishers, Key Opinion Leaders and Bloggers

by January 13, 2017

UC News has launched a detailed monetary compensation plan for writers, bloggers and self-publishers under its WE-Media Program. Starting 5th Jan, 2016, all content providers who meet the set requirements …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
VPN Use in India to Soar Likely, As Users Get 3-yr Jail Warning on Banned Sites
News

VPN Use in India to Soar Likely, As Users Get 3-yr Jail Warning on Banned Sites

by August 23, 2016

Source: Ciol.com Thousands of websites are currently blocked in India, but visiting those ‘blocked URLs’ were not punishable. But not now. The Indian …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
SMEs Using Internet for Business Have 51 percent Higher Revenues: Snapdeal/KPMG Study
Tech & Trends

SMEs Using Internet for Business Have 51 percent Higher Revenues: Snapdeal/KPMG Study

by December 29, 2015

The market is observing a fresh trend where numerous SMEs are following the direction of E-commerce in order to build their business in the Indian market. They are utilizing the …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Internet of Things: The Road Ahead
Tech & Trends

Internet of Things: The Road Ahead

by December 23, 2015

Smart computational capabilities paired with high-speed internet are the main idea behind IoT and a big part of it depends upon the analyzation of big data. This interconnection between objects, people, …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
3 Ways to Make it Big With Internet of Things
Tech & Trends

3 Ways to Make it Big With Internet of Things

by October 15, 2015

– Krishnakumar Gangaatharan, Solution Architect – Global Service Providers, of AppDynamics Today’s engineering is making science fiction look obsolete. Technology pioneers are creating products that seemed nearly impossible a decade ago. …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
IoT-ised Retail: Futuristic Retail Powered by Internet of Things
Tech & Trends

IoT-ised Retail: Futuristic Retail Powered by Internet of Things

by October 12, 2015

– Pavan Kumar, Global Product Manager – IoT, SAP Labs India One day, our coffee machines are going to be smart enough to recognize us and suggest the flavor of coffee …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Mind Control will be the technology of choice in 10 years
Tech & Trends

Mind Control will be the technology of choice in 10 years

by July 6, 2015

The expansion of the Internet of Things and connected devices prefaces a shift away from cellphones and mobile devices as the go-to technology. As per an IEEE survey, only 1/3 …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
10 SEO tools to enhance website performance
Features Hot Downloads How-Tos Software

10 SEO tools to enhance website performance

by July 2, 2015

Simple and free SEO Tools with a wide variety of uses and covering a number of common needs to Optimize website Screaming Frog SEO Spider Tool: It allows …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Impact of Internet of Things
Tech & Trends

Impact of Internet of Things

by July 2, 2015

There has been a significant increase in the maturity of solutions being built for IoT, especially in healthcare, retail, energy and utilities, and the automotive sector. Let’s take a closer …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
10 Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Tools
Advice Features Hot Downloads

10 Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Tools

by June 15, 2015

Free SEO tools that will help you accomplish various Search Engine optimization (SEO) tasks like backlink investigation, keyword research, etc. to optimize and increase your website traffic   Screaming Frog SEO Spider …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Internet Opportunity for SMBs in India is at a Tipping Point
Community SMEs Trends Watch

Internet Opportunity for SMBs in India is at a Tipping Point

by June 10, 2015

We interacted with Rajiv Sodhi, VP and MD for GoDaddy India on the Internet opportunity for SMBs in India, their challenges in going online and how to alleviate …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Tech & Trends Trends Watch

Internet of Things (IoT) gains momentum among businesses

by May 29, 2015

25% of car buyers said that connectivity made a vehicle much more desirable at the time of purchase – Compiled by Preeti Gaur Enterprise adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) is …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Giants like Amazon and Alibaba are fueling the growth of e-Commerce sector in India
Features

Giants like Amazon and Alibaba are fueling the growth of e-Commerce sector in India

by May 26, 2015

The eCommerce sector has seen an unprecedented growth in 2014. Though access to the internet through broadband, 3G, etc, has led to an increase in the online consumer base, but …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
6 Free Download Managers For Windows
Advice Features Hot Downloads How-Tos Software

6 Free Download Managers For Windows

by May 14, 2015

Here are some of the best free Download Managers that will help you to download online content. These software provide you easy functionality with increased speed, the ability …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
How to Earn Money By Using Google and Blogger
Advice How-Tos

How to Earn Money By Using Google and Blogger

by April 17, 2015

Today lots of people are spending their lot of time on the Internet blogging to provide all sorts of information to the world. You might also be one …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]