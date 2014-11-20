Tag "iOS"
Unocoin Introduces Multi-Cryptoasset Exchangeby PCQ Bureau February 22, 2018
Unocoin has now launched a new order-based trading feature on its platform as part of a suite of updates on its iOS and Android application. The new feature on the platform is …Read More
Firefox 8.0 for iOS Launches These Interesting Featuresby Jyoti Bhagat July 21, 2017
Mozilla has released a new version of its FireFox browser for iOS. The updated version- Firefox 8.0 has some notable changes such as a new tab experience, night mode, …Read More
Google Play Music for iOS Supports Apple Carplayby Jyoti Bhagat July 21, 2017
Google Play Music for iOS now works with Apple's finger friendly in-car software,Apple Carplay. Carplay support lets Google Play Music users stream music from the built-in car display using a …Read More
Smartphone app be the best medical advisers for Womenby Suksham Sharma July 21, 2017
A young Kashmiri woman who was unable to conceive for the last seven years has got pregnant after receiving medical advices from doctors of Sir Ganga Ram hospital on a …Read More
Global Mobile adoption likely to reach 70 % by 2022by Suksham Sharma July 18, 2017
Buoyed by rising mobile adoption in the Asia-Pacific region especially in India and China, mobile penetration globally should reach 70 percent by 2022 almost double the total number of users …Read More
Soon, end your long wait with this WhatsApp featureby Suksham Sharma July 10, 2017
Facebook-owned WhatsApp will soon introduce the recall and revoke feature for its users. The company has not yet released the feature, but according to online reports, the feature will soon be available …Read More
Truecaller Launches Flash Messaging on iOSby Suksham Sharma July 3, 2017
Truecaller recently rolled out its latest update to iOS, bringing Flash Messaging to iPhones. With a simple swipe and tap, Flash Messaging is a shorthand way for users to communicate …Read More
ixigo Launches its Award Winning Trains App for Apple iOS Usersby Mayank Shishodia May 10, 2017
India's most popular train information app, ixigo trains will now be available for download on the app store for Apple phone users. With the Android version of the app having …Read More
KineMaster for iPhone Finally Released on the App Storeby Sidharth Shekhar May 2, 2017
KineMaster, a professional video editing app developed by NexStreaming, has been released on the App Store. KineMaster, which made its debut on Google Play at the end of 2013, received …Read More
Acer Leap Ware Smartwatch: A Modern, Circular Design Encloses A Feature-Packed Wearableby Ashok Pandey April 28, 2017
Acer announces its Leap Ware smart fitness watch at its next@acer global press conference in New York. This sleek smartwatch expands the company's range of smart devices that integrates seamlessly …Read More
Google Play Music Subscription Launched in India at Rs. 89 Per Monthby Sidharth Shekhar April 6, 2017
Google India today announced the launch of Google Play Music subscription in India, offering music lovers a fresh take on streaming that is smarter, easier and uses little data. Google …Read More
Here’s Why 99% of Mobile Malware Targets Android Devicesby Sidharth Shekhar March 21, 2017
More than 99 percent of all malware designed for mobile devices targets Android devices, Olaf Pursche, Head of Communications at AV-TEST explains in the F-Secure State of Cyber Security 2017. "There …Read More
Global Average Connection Speed See Double-digit Growth Year-over-year, Akamai Reportsby Sidharth Shekhar March 9, 2017
Akamai Technologies, Inc. today released its Fourth Quarter, 2016 State of the Internet Report. Based on data gathered from the Akamai Intelligent Platform, the report provides insight into …Read More
Chrome on iOS is Now Open source and Developers Can Play Aroundby Raj Kumar Maurya February 2, 2017
The code for Chrome for iOS was kept separate from the rest of the Chromium project due to the additional complexity required for the platform. After years of careful refactoring, …Read More
Android vs. iOS: Eyeing for Global Dominanceby Sidharth Shekhar February 1, 2017
Technology enthusiasts have always been lured by this eternal question: which is the best OS? You'll find multiple articles dumped on the internet where writers have already declared the winner …Read More
Ford Brings Latest In-Car Technology SYNC 3 Debuts in India with The Ford Endeavourby Raj Kumar Maurya February 1, 2017
Ford introduces the next-generation of its voice activated in-car technology SYNC 3 in India. The new communications and entertainment system has debuted on Ford's most capable premium SUV Ford Endeavour. SYNC …Read More
Gida Launches Its Innovative Yoky Tag : Never Lose Anything With Yoky Tagby PCQ Bureau July 20, 2016
Ever forgot your phone at the coffee shop? Or couldn't find your keys just when you were going out? Ever wished for a magical device that could help you track …Read More
5 Essential Add-ons for Xcodeby Raj Kumar Maurya May 3, 2016
As a software developer, we are always want to maximize productivity while maintaining the quality codes. Here are some add-ons for Xcode which helps in improving the functionality of XCode …Read More
Artizen: A one stop mobile app for all art lovers is here!by Anuj Sharma February 2, 2016
With Artizen, comes a brand new, never before seen mobile app to digitize and organize your entire art collection and related documents. Collectors, artists, galleries and art enthusiasts can now …Read More
4 useful apps during odd/even rules in Delhi/NCRby Anuj Sharma December 31, 2015
Private vehicles will be allowed to run on the streets on alternate days depending on whether their licence plates end in even or odd numbers, the government declared a day …Read More