Unocoin Introduces Multi-Cryptoasset Exchange
News & Launches

Unocoin Introduces Multi-Cryptoasset Exchange

by February 22, 2018

Unocoin has now launched a new order-based trading feature on its platform as part of a suite of updates on its iOS and Android application. The new feature on the platform is …

Firefox 8.0 for iOS Launches These Interesting Features
News

Firefox 8.0 for iOS Launches These Interesting Features

by July 21, 2017

Mozilla has released a new version of its FireFox browser for iOS. The updated version- Firefox 8.0 has some notable changes such as a new tab experience, night mode, …

Google Play Music for iOS Supports Apple Carplay
News

Google Play Music for iOS Supports Apple Carplay

by July 21, 2017

Google Play Music for iOS now works with Apple’s finger friendly in-car software,Apple Carplay. Carplay support lets Google Play Music users stream music from the built-in car display using a …

Smartphone app be the best medical advisers for Women
News

Smartphone app be the best medical advisers for Women

by July 21, 2017

A young Kashmiri woman who was unable to conceive for the last seven years has got pregnant after receiving medical advices from doctors of Sir Ganga Ram hospital on a …

Global Mobile adoption likely to reach 70 % by 2022
News

Global Mobile adoption likely to reach 70 % by 2022

by July 18, 2017

Buoyed by rising mobile adoption in the Asia-Pacific region especially in India and China, mobile penetration globally should reach 70 percent by 2022 almost double the total number of users …

Soon, end your long wait with this WhatsApp feature
News

Soon, end your long wait with this WhatsApp feature

by July 10, 2017

Facebook-owned WhatsApp will soon introduce the recall and revoke feature for its users. The company has not yet released the feature, but according to online reports, the feature will soon be available …

Truecaller Launches Flash Messaging on iOS
Uncategorized

Truecaller Launches Flash Messaging on iOS

by July 3, 2017

Truecaller recently rolled out its latest update to iOS, bringing Flash Messaging to iPhones. With a simple swipe and tap, Flash Messaging is a shorthand way for users to communicate …

ixigo Launches its Award Winning Trains App for Apple iOS Users
Mobile Apps

ixigo Launches its Award Winning Trains App for Apple iOS Users

by May 10, 2017

India’s most popular train information app, ixigo trains will now be available for download on the app store for Apple phone users. With the Android version of the app having …

KineMaster for iPhone Finally Released on the App Store
Mobile Apps News & Launches smartphones Tech & Trends

KineMaster for iPhone Finally Released on the App Store

by May 2, 2017

KineMaster, a professional video editing app developed by NexStreaming, has been released on the App Store. KineMaster, which made its debut on Google Play at the end of 2013, received …

Acer Leap Ware Smartwatch: A Modern, Circular Design Encloses A Feature-Packed Wearable
News News & Launches

Acer Leap Ware Smartwatch: A Modern, Circular Design Encloses A Feature-Packed Wearable

by April 28, 2017

Acer announces its Leap Ware smart fitness watch at its next@acer global press conference in New York. This sleek smartwatch expands the company’s range of smart devices that integrates seamlessly …

Google Play Music Subscription Launched in India at Rs. 89 Per Month
News & Launches

Google Play Music Subscription Launched in India at Rs. 89 Per Month

by April 6, 2017

Google India today announced the launch of Google Play Music subscription in India, offering music lovers a fresh take on streaming that is smarter, easier and uses little data. Google …

Here's Why 99% of Mobile Malware Targets Android Devices
Open Source and Linux smartphones Tech & Trends

Here’s Why 99% of Mobile Malware Targets Android Devices

by March 21, 2017

More than 99 percent of all malware designed for mobile devices targets Android devices, Olaf Pursche, Head of Communications at AV-TEST explains in the F-Secure State of Cyber Security 2017. “There …

Global Average Connection Speed See Double-digit Growth Year-over-year, Akamai Reports
News Survey Reports Tech & Trends Trends Watch

Global Average Connection Speed See Double-digit Growth Year-over-year, Akamai Reports

by March 9, 2017

Akamai Technologies, Inc. today released its Fourth Quarter, 2016 State of the Internet Report. Based on data gathered from the Akamai Intelligent Platform, the report provides insight into …

Chrome on iOS is Now Open source and Developers Can Play Around
News News & Launches

Chrome on iOS is Now Open source and Developers Can Play Around

by February 2, 2017

The code for Chrome for iOS was kept separate from the rest of the Chromium project due to the additional complexity required for the platform. After years of careful refactoring, …

Android vs. iOS: Eyeing for Global Dominance
Editorials OS & Apps smartphones Smartphones & Tablets Software Tech & Trends Trends Watch

Android vs. iOS: Eyeing for Global Dominance

by February 1, 2017

Technology enthusiasts have always been lured by this eternal question: which is the best OS? You’ll find multiple articles dumped on the internet where writers have already declared the winner …

Ford Brings Latest In-Car Technology SYNC 3 Debuts in India with The Ford Endeavour
News News & Launches Uncategorized

Ford Brings Latest In-Car Technology SYNC 3 Debuts in India with The Ford Endeavour

by February 1, 2017

Ford introduces the next-generation of its voice activated in-car technology SYNC 3 in India. The new communications and entertainment system has debuted on Ford’s most capable premium SUV Ford Endeavour. SYNC …

Gida Launches Its Innovative Yoky Tag : Never Lose Anything With Yoky Tag
News News & Launches

Gida Launches Its Innovative Yoky Tag : Never Lose Anything With Yoky Tag

by July 20, 2016

Ever forgot your phone at the coffee shop? Or couldn’t find your keys just when you were going out? Ever wished for a magical device that could help you track …

5 Essential Add-ons for Xcode
Developer Tools Developers

5 Essential Add-ons for Xcode

by May 3, 2016

As a software developer, we are always want to maximize productivity while maintaining the quality codes. Here are some add-ons for Xcode which helps in improving the functionality of XCode …

Artizen: A one stop mobile app for all art lovers is here!
News News & Launches OS & Apps

Artizen: A one stop mobile app for all art lovers is here!

by February 2, 2016

With Artizen, comes a brand new, never before seen mobile app to digitize and organize your entire art collection and related documents. Collectors, artists, galleries and art enthusiasts can now …

4 useful apps during odd/even rules in Delhi/NCR
Advice News News & Launches

4 useful apps during odd/even rules in Delhi/NCR

by December 31, 2015

Private vehicles will be allowed to run on the streets on alternate days depending on whether their licence plates end in even or odd numbers, the government declared a day …

