Aeris announces the launch of its Connected Bike Solutionby PCQ Bureau March 12, 2018
Aeris has announced the launch of a solution that can turn bikes into connected vehicles. The Aeris solution was launched on the side-lines of the ongoing IoT India
How Enterprises Are Benefited From The Training Provided In New Age Technologiesby PCQ Bureau March 1, 2018
Technology has been advancing at a rapid rate for the last couple of years. 2018 has already seen a sharp rise in the number of opportunities available for talented professionals
Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Unveils ‘Futureskills’ Platform – A NASSCOM Initiativeby PCQ Bureau February 21, 2018
As exponential technologies and digitalization expand their horizons and become indispensable for professions across the IT spectrum, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) launched a platform for
Wipro Lighting Introduces Internet of Lightingby PCQ Bureau February 12, 2018
Digital lighting solutions using IoT and Big Data – that's Internet of Lighting (IoL) solutions for Smart & Connected indoor & outdoor lighting that Wipro unveiled at the Light Show. Internet of
Aeris Introduces Internet of Things Solution for The Social Sectorby PCQ Bureau February 6, 2018
In a move designed to promote the adoption of Internet of Things across sectors, leading IoT platform and solutions provider Aeris Communications has announced the launch of an exclusive solution
SAP And Innovatio Next Introduce i360 Programby PCQ Bureau January 23, 2018
To enable academic institutions to comply with new model engineering curriculum set by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), SAP SE announced the launch of i360 program, an
BlackBerry QNX at CES 2018: Presenting Safe and Secure Foundational Softwareby PCQ Bureau January 11, 2018
The expansion of connected and independent automobiles took a high gear in 2017. In 2018, there are no symptoms of its coming down. Organizations are consistent on innovating
Service Providers & Their Massive Transformationby PCQ Bureau January 8, 2018
Contributed By Phil Harris, GM, Service Provider Segment Vertical at Riverbed Service providers are going through a massive
Part 2: Tech Trends That Will Take Over 2018by Jagrati Rakheja December 31, 2017
Last day of the year 2017 and we still can't get over the tech trends that will take over 2018. No matter, if you are not a tech-savvy, you still
Microsoft: Artificial Intelligence, Cognitive technologies & IoT Spurring Digital Indiaby PCQ Bureau December 19, 2017
Microsoft India showcased several projects that make use of the company's cloud-based artificial intelligence, cognitive services and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies that can change the way citizens, enterprises and
5 Ways to Unleash the Potential of IoT Databy PCQ Bureau November 1, 2017
Authored By Anand Ekambaram, Tableau India With the rise of low-cost sensors, ubiquitous connectivity, and massive data volumes, the "Internet of
Hitachi Aims To Disrupt Industrial IoT Market With Lumada Software Stackby PCQ Bureau September 20, 2017
Hitachi Ltd. and Hitachi Vantara, jointly announced Hitachi's first commercial Lumada internet of things (IoT) platform offering. Now in its v2.0 release, the Lumada IoT platform has been fully updated
Precision: Principles, Practices and Solutions for the Internet of Things Reviewby Ashok Pandey September 15, 2017
Publisher: McGraw Hill Education Writer: Timothy Chou The book covers all the basics of the industrial Internet of Things (IoT). It talks about a vendor-neutral, acronym free framework. As the sub title
Smartron Unveils ‘tronX’ to Make Your Life Smarterby Jyoti Bhagat August 18, 2017
Home-grown technology and Internet of Things (IoT) company Smartron unveiled 'tronX' — an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered IoT platform that would help make users' daily life easier and smarter. Terming it as
Ericsson launches network services for massive IoTby Suksham Sharma July 11, 2017
As the first commercial Internet of Things (IoT) networks are being introduced, Ericsson complements its cellular IoT software and IoT Accelerator offerings with a complete set of network services. These
The Insecurity of the Internet of Things (IoT)by Ashok Pandey June 27, 2017
By Ritesh Chopra, Country Manager, Consumer Business Unit, Symantec, India IoT streets are buzzing with the new breed of innovations that'll take it to the much-awaited glory.
IBM seeks help from developers on AI, machine learningby Suksham Sharma June 27, 2017
IBM is looking at engaging with developers in India in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT) to help them hone their skills for new technology trends. As part
Automated Architecture: IoT as a Technology Works to Service both the Employees and Employersby Ashok Pandey June 21, 2017
By Parag Arora – Area Vice President & Country Head, India Sub -Continent at Citrix Systems Imagine this – your alarm rings waking you up, sends a
Unlocking the future of IoT: Connected Carsby Ashok Pandey June 12, 2017
By Dr. Rishi Bhatnagar, President, Aeris Communications, India and Chairman, IET India IoT Panel According to a recent report, the global connected car market is
Computex 2017: Chipmakers switch focus from Smartphonesby Suksham Sharma June 2, 2017
Chipmakers switched focus at Taiwan's top tech fair this week with bets on new areas such as driverless cars, virtual reality and artificial intelligence, shifting away from smartphones where intense