Aeris announces the launch of its Connected Bike Solution
News

by March 12, 2018

Aeris has announced the launch of a solution that can turn bikes into connected vehicles. The Aeris solution was launched on the side-lines of the ongoing IoT India …

How Enterprises Are Benefited From The Training Provided In New Age Technologies
Tech & Trends

by March 1, 2018

Technology has been advancing at a rapid rate for the last couple of years. 2018 has already seen a sharp rise in the number of opportunities available for talented professionals …

Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Unveils ‘Futureskills’ Platform – A NASSCOM Initiative
News & Launches

by February 21, 2018

As exponential technologies and digitalization expand their horizons and become indispensable for professions across the IT spectrum, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) launched a platform for …

Wipro Lighting Introduces Internet of Lighting
News & Launches

by February 12, 2018

Digital lighting solutions using IoT and Big Data – that’s Internet of Lighting (IoL) solutions for Smart & Connected indoor & outdoor lighting that Wipro unveiled at the Light Show. Internet of …

Aeris Introduces Internet of Things Solution for The Social Sector
News

by February 6, 2018

In a move designed to promote the adoption of Internet of Things across sectors, leading IoT platform and solutions provider Aeris Communications has announced the launch of an exclusive solution …

SAP And Innovatio Next Introduce i360 Program
News

by January 23, 2018

To enable academic institutions to comply with new model engineering curriculum set by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), SAP SE announced the launch of i360 program, an …

BlackBerry QNX at CES 2018: Presenting Safe and Secure Foundational Software
News

by January 11, 2018

The expansion of connected and independent automobiles took a high gear in 2017. In 2018, there are no symptoms of its coming down. Organizations are consistent on innovating …

Service Providers & Their Massive Transformation
Tech & Trends

by January 8, 2018

 Contributed By Phil Harris, GM, Service Provider Segment Vertical at Riverbed Service providers are going through a massive …

Part 2: Tech Trends That Will Take Over 2018
Tech & Trends

by December 31, 2017

Last day of the year 2017 and we still can’t get over the tech trends that will take over 2018. No matter, if you are not a tech-savvy, you still …

Microsoft: Artificial Intelligence, Cognitive technologies & IoT Spurring Digital India
News

by December 19, 2017

Microsoft India showcased several projects that make use of the company’s cloud-based artificial intelligence, cognitive services and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies that can change the way citizens, enterprises and …

5 Ways to Unleash the Potential of IoT Data
Advice IT Infrastructure Hardware Technology Explained

by November 1, 2017

Authored By Anand Ekambaram, Tableau India With the rise of low-cost sensors, ubiquitous connectivity, and massive data volumes, the “Internet of …

Hitachi Aims To Disrupt Industrial IoT Market With Lumada Software Stack
News News & Launches

by September 20, 2017

Hitachi Ltd. and Hitachi Vantara, jointly announced Hitachi’s first commercial Lumada internet of things (IoT) platform offering. Now in its v2.0 release, the Lumada IoT platform has been fully updated …

Precision: Principles, Practices and Solutions for the Internet of Things Review
Reviews

by September 15, 2017

Publisher: McGraw Hill Education Writer: Timothy Chou The book covers all the basics of the industrial Internet of Things (IoT). It talks about a vendor-neutral, acronym free framework. As the sub title …

Smartron Unveils ‘tronX’ to Make Your Life Smarter
News & Launches

by August 18, 2017

Home-grown technology and Internet of Things (IoT) company Smartron  unveiled ‘tronX’ — an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered IoT platform that would help make users’ daily life easier and smarter. Terming it as …

Ericsson launches network services for massive IoT
News

by July 11, 2017

As the first commercial Internet of Things (IoT) networks are being introduced, Ericsson complements its cellular IoT software and IoT Accelerator offerings with a complete set of network services. These …

The Insecurity of the Internet of Things (IoT)
Tech & Trends Uncategorized

by June 27, 2017

By Ritesh Chopra, Country Manager, Consumer Business Unit, Symantec, India IoT streets are buzzing with the new breed of innovations that’ll take it to the much-awaited glory. …

IBM seeks help from developers on AI, machine learning
News

by June 27, 2017

IBM is looking at engaging with developers in India in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT) to help them hone their skills for new technology trends. As part …

Automated Architecture: IoT as a Technology Works to Service both the Employees and Employers
Tech & Trends

by June 21, 2017

By Parag Arora – Area Vice President & Country Head, India Sub -Continent at Citrix Systems Imagine this – your alarm rings waking you up, sends a …

Unlocking the future of IoT: Connected Cars
Tech & Trends

by June 12, 2017

By Dr. Rishi Bhatnagar, President, Aeris Communications, India and Chairman, IET India IoT Panel According to a recent report, the global connected car market is …

Computex 2017: Chipmakers switch focus from Smartphones
News

by June 2, 2017

Chipmakers switched focus at Taiwan’s top tech fair this week with bets on new areas such as driverless cars, virtual reality and artificial intelligence, shifting away from smartphones where intense …

