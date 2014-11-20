Tag "JVC"
JVC Introduces First Tower Speaker TH DKN80by PCQ Bureau February 28, 2018
JVC expands its portfolio and announces the roll out to its newest floor standing speaker for the Indian Market, ‘TH DKN80’,which offers a phenomenal value for money, a …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Viera Group brings JVC range of Audio/Video Products to Indian Marketsby PCQ Bureau February 26, 2018
Viera Group brings JVC Japan range of Audio products and Video products in India. As the brand licensee for Audio & Video products, JVC enters Indian Markets with 40 SKUs …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]