Tag "Karbonn"
Karbonn Mobiles Introduces A9 Indianby PCQ Bureau February 21, 2018
Karbonn Mobiles announced the launch of its new offering –A9 Indian – a device which is truly Indian and truly global. A9 Indian, as the name suggests, is a smartphone that is …Read More
Karbonn Introduces Titanium Jumbo 2by PCQ Bureau February 16, 2018
Karbonn Mobiles is set to launch its latest offering – Titanium Jumbo 2. Bundled with Airtel cashback offer of INR 2000, this smartphone will be available at an effective price of …Read More
Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus Reviewby Ashok Pandey September 13, 2017
The member in the Karbonn family Aura Power 4G Plus comes with a gigantic battery and 4G support for faster connectivity. The budget smartphone is light on your pocket but …Read More
“Karbonn Celebrates Simplicity and Indianization”: Shashin Devsare, Executive Directorby Suksham Sharma July 10, 2017
Authored by Anushruti Singh In an interactive session during the launch of BHIM enabled 'K9 Kavach 4G' smartphone, Shashin Devsare, Executive Director, Karbonn Mobiles shared some business insights and roadmap of …Read More
Karbonn launches K9 Kavach in India, BHIM app preloadedby Jyoti Bhagat July 4, 2017
Karbonn Mobiles has launched a new smartphone, Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G. The domestic mobile brand boasts of its UPI integration in the form of the preloaded BHIM app, and inclusion of a fingerprint sensor …Read More
Karbonn Quattro L50 Smartphone Reviewby Ashok Pandey March 29, 2016
Karbonn Mobiles comes with a new user interface in its new offering Quattro L50. With Quattro's Kandy UI, users can also customize the entire look and feel of the device. The …Read More
KARBONN brings AURA 9 Smartphone with 4000 mAh Battery @ Rs 6390by Swaraj Sourabh August 20, 2015
Karbonn launched Aura 9 in India.The karbonn Aura 9 supports 21 Indian languages,it is designed keeping in mind India's diverse cultural population.The huge 4000 mAh battery capacity is the main …Read More
Karbonn launched Titanium Mach Five smartphone with best in segment features just at 5,999by Raj Kumar Maurya August 5, 2015
Karbonn launched its budget segment smartphone Titanium Mach Five. The device offers all best segment features including 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM memory, 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, GPU MALI400-MP2 for …Read More
Karbonn Aura packs a 5″ display & quad-core CPU at Rs. 4,990by Rohit Arora July 8, 2015
Karbonn today launched its latest budget smartphone-Aura in India. The device comes with 5 inch (12.7cm) big IPS-LCD screen that offers a consistent and accurate colour from all viewing angles …Read More
Karbonn Sparkle V Smartphone Reviewby Ashok Pandey May 12, 2015
Karbonn also joins the race of producing affordable yet excellent smartphones in the Indian market. The Sparkle V is an Android One smartphone which has the same hardware configuration as …Read More
Karbonn Launches The Budget Titanium Dazzle Smartphone Packed with High-End Specsby Ashok Pandey February 27, 2015
Karbonn re-ignited the budget smartphone category with its new Titanium Dazzle. The phone is designed to meet the evolving consumer needs. The powerful device has high-end specs in the budget-category. [caption …Read More