LG Launches New Range of ACs – 59 New Modelsby PCQ Bureau March 8, 2018
LG Electronics India announces the launch of its new range of ACs for summer 2018. The new lineup includes 59 new inverter AC Split models which are 100% ISEER compliant
LG India ties up with Marg ERP to provide cost-effective solutionsby Raj Kumar Maurya October 13, 2017
Looking at the increase in adoption of digital transactions, LG Electronics India has tied up with Marg ERP, the country's fastest growing business solution software provider to provide attractive offers
LG and Bajaj Finserv Partner to Bring India's 1st OEM Co-Branded Finance Cardby Raj Kumar Maurya October 11, 2017
Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, India's most diversified financial company and LG Electronics India, India's leading consumer and electronic company, today announced the launch of an
#LifeIsGood for Indian Consumersby Anushruti Singh August 1, 2017
LG is the darling of Indian masses for consumer appliances; mobile phones is where the going has not been that smooth They are almost in every household and it's became a
Gadgets & much more; Here's the Paytm Super 77 Sale that will blow your mindby Suksham Sharma July 7, 2017
People didn't get over the pre-GST sales last month and here's a new surprise for Gadget lovers with love from Paytm. Paytm has a sale called Super 77 this time. It
LG's Unveils its New Range of Oled Tvs with Dolby Technologyby Mayank Shishodia June 7, 2017
LG Electronics India recently unveiled its much-anticipated new range of OLED TVs. The OLED TV boasts of Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, color Science Expertise by Technicolor and delivers an unparalleled
LG Brings Added Compatibility and Convenience to Commercial Displays with Crestron Connected Programby Ashok Pandey April 10, 2017
By joining forces with Crestron Electronics, LG has created a broad portfolio of digital signage monitors designed to provide customers
LG K10 (2017) Review: Enhancing Safety with SOS Panic Buttonby Raj Kumar Maurya March 21, 2017
LG K10 (2017) is an upgraded edition of old LG K 10 (2016) launched at a price of Rs 13,990 and featured the 112 SOS panic button, the national emergency
LG G6 will be the First Phone to Support Dolby Vision HDRby Sidharth Shekhar February 26, 2017
Dolby Laboratories and LG Electronics (LG), have announced that the LG G6 smartphone will be the first mobile phone to support Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) technology. Additionally, Netflix and
LG K10 launched with 112 Panic Button SOS feature at Rs 13,990by Sidharth Shekhar February 22, 2017
LG has announced the launch of its new smartphone K10 with safety and design features and a special 'panic button' as per the Government of India guidelines. LG Electronics is the
How Technology Has Transformed the World and its Peopleby Raj Kumar Maurya February 9, 2017
Connecting with people, even with those who are based thousands of miles away from where you are, has never been easier than it is today. Platforms like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn,
The Rise of Dual Camera Smartphones: From HTC One M8 to Honor 6Xby Sidharth Shekhar January 24, 2017
Cameras in smartphones have come a long way over the last few years and its hard to ignore the fact that the overall image quality has drastically improved over a
LG V20 Review: Spectacular phone, interesting features, great audio quality!by Ashok Pandey January 23, 2017
Looking for a large screen phablet with excellent audio experience? LG V20 is just this with HD Audio Recorder, High AOP Mic, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and manual controls over
Mobile World Congress to Mark the Return of Nokia, Blackberry and Moreby Sidharth Shekhar January 19, 2017
Mobile World Congress which is the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry is going to see a lot of action this year. At CES 2017 – the first big
The Best of CES 2017: Electric Car, Wireless Charging and Moreby Sidharth Shekhar January 9, 2017
We witnessed some of the hottest innovations showcased at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada this year. With all the disruption happening in the automotive industry right now car tech took center stage for
Does Premium Pricing Make Flagship Smartphones such as LG V20 More Attractive?by Tushar Mehta December 7, 2016
Apple, which previously used to be the brickbat for its expensive pricing, now has to compete with new Android launches for the badge of "most elite flagship" smartphone. Elite, unequivocally
LG Electronics Launches Its Much-Awaited Flagship Smartphone 'V20'by Sonam Yadav December 6, 2016
LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL) introduces its flagship smartphone, the LG V20. It's the best bet for people looking for a premium phone which is also highly reliable. Yes, its
LG Electronics India introduces No Cash No Worry campaignby Ashok Pandey November 25, 2016
LG Electronics India announces "No cash No worry" campaign to enable customers hassle free purchases of consumer durables. This attractive consumer-centric campaign, "60 days EMI holiday offer", will take away
LG Electronics India inaugurates its first 'Air Conditioning Academy' in North Indiaby Ashok Pandey October 14, 2016
LG Electronics India Pvt. had the opening of its 'Air Conditioning Academy' in Saket, New Delhi in the presence of Mr. Sang Bong
LG G5 Smartphone Review: A great phone with dual lens and excellent performanceby Ashok Pandey September 29, 2016
The smartphone industry has seen various developments in past few months and this time, LG come with a new modular design with its G5. The New LG G5 has an