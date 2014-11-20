Tag "machine learning"
Want To Learn Machine Learning For Free? Learn with Google AIby PCQ Bureau March 5, 2018
Google, the tech giant never fails to surprise its users. Last week, Google introduced an educational platform known as 'Learn with Google AI'. It is a set of educational resources …Read More
How Enterprises Are Benefited From The Training Provided In New Age Technologiesby PCQ Bureau March 1, 2018
Technology has been advancing at a rapid rate for the last couple of years. 2018 has already seen a sharp rise in the number of opportunities available for talented professionals …Read More
SAP And Innovatio Next Introduce i360 Programby PCQ Bureau January 23, 2018
To enable academic institutions to comply with new model engineering curriculum set by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), SAP SE announced the launch of i360 program, an …Read More
Deloitte India TMT Predictions 2018 Reportby PCQ Bureau January 18, 2018
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP's eighth edition of signature publication on Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) predicts major advances in machine learning, VoLTE technology services and Over the …Read More
IIIT-Hyderabad Reveals the Report on Demand for Expertise in Disruptive Technologiesby PCQ Bureau January 3, 2018
IIIT-Hyderabad in association with TalentSprint unveiled a report on Demand for Expertise in Disruptive Technologies among Technology Professionals. The report showcases trends among working professionals in Hyderabad on how they …Read More
Cloudera Alters The Game in Cloud-Based Data Warehousesby PCQ Bureau December 6, 2017
Cloudera, Inc. announced the upcoming beta release of Cloudera Altus Analytic DB. Cloudera Altus Analytic DB is the first data warehouse cloud service that brings the warehouse to the data …Read More
Enterprises Approach to Machine Learningby PCQ Bureau October 4, 2017
Contributed By Ramesh Subramanian, CTO, Infogain Machine Learning—a subset of Artificial Intelligence(AI) is the latest buzzword in the technology industry …Read More
IBM’s first hub dedicated to machine learning set up in Bangaloreby Suksham Sharma August 4, 2017
IBM recently said it has set up its first Machine Learning (ML) Hub in India in Bengaluru that will provide hands-on training in these new technology areas. Organisations can visit the hub for hands-on …Read More
IBM seeks help from developers on AI, machine learningby Suksham Sharma June 27, 2017
IBM is looking at engaging with developers in India in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT) to help them hone their skills for new technology trends. As part …Read More
ARM announces new processors to promote AI and machine learningby Suksham Sharma May 30, 2017
ARM has been supporting the development of mobile devices since 1990 through processors. These processors are the exact platform on which companies are now developing the abilities to boost mobile …Read More
Big Data Management to Maximize Business Benefitsby Ashok Pandey April 28, 2017
The growth and evolution of big data in the enterprise vertical is leading to a massive data explosion wherein, the major challenge remains to be storing enormous amounts of data …Read More
How Machine Learning Enhances Omni-Channel Retail Experienceby Adeesh Sharma April 18, 2017
We spoke to Valli Bollavaram, Vice President – Enterprise Data & Business Intelligence Engineering, Target India to understand the different ways by which machine learning enhances the omni-channel shopping experienceRead More
Are there Industries Influenced by AI & Machine Learning in 2017?by Raj Kumar Maurya February 21, 2017
Mr. Sayantam Day, Sr. Director, Engineering, 3Pillar Global A renewed interest in machine learning is emerging now, having similar factors that have been instrumental in the recent popularity of data mining and …Read More
Can Robots with Artificial Intelligence be a Threat to Human Existence?by Tushar Mehta December 16, 2016
The term "Robot" was popularized by Czech writer Karel Čapek through his play Rossum's Universal Robots (R.U.R.) in which robots – principally humans with synthetic bodies – who are first …Read More
Can IoT Ease Our Demonetisation Pain?by Tushar Mehta December 9, 2016
Internet of Things, fondly called IoT, is the word of mouth of every technology evangelist these days. IoT is typically a maze of "smart" devices which are independently connected to …Read More
HAPTIK Personal Assistant Can Talk You into Shopping Online with its Artificial Intelligenceby Tushar Mehta December 7, 2016
Haptik, India's first conversational commerce platform launched version 5.0 of the app. Powered by a combination of machines and humans, the chat-based app helps users perform daily tasks …Read More