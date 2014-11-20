Tag "machine learning"

Want To Learn Machine Learning For Free? Learn with Google AI
News

by March 5, 2018

by March 5, 2018

Google, the tech giant never fails to surprise its users. Last week, Google introduced an educational platform known as ‘Learn with Google AI’. It is a set of educational resources …

How Enterprises Are Benefited From The Training Provided In New Age Technologies
Tech & Trends

by March 1, 2018

by March 1, 2018

Technology has been advancing at a rapid rate for the last couple of years. 2018 has already seen a sharp rise in the number of opportunities available for talented professionals …

SAP And Innovatio Next Introduce i360 Program
News

by January 23, 2018

by January 23, 2018

To enable academic institutions to comply with new model engineering curriculum set by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), SAP SE announced the launch of i360 program, an …

Deloitte India TMT Predictions 2018 Report
Tech & Trends

by January 18, 2018

by January 18, 2018

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP’s eighth edition of signature publication on Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) predicts major advances in machine learning, VoLTE technology services and Over the …

IIIT-Hyderabad Reveals the Report on Demand for Expertise in Disruptive Technologies
News

by January 3, 2018

by January 3, 2018

IIIT-Hyderabad in association with TalentSprint unveiled a report on Demand for Expertise in Disruptive Technologies among Technology Professionals. The report showcases trends among working professionals in Hyderabad on how they …

Cloudera Alters The Game in Cloud-Based Data Warehouses
Cloud Computing News

by December 6, 2017

by December 6, 2017

Cloudera, Inc. announced the upcoming beta release of Cloudera Altus Analytic DB. Cloudera Altus Analytic DB is the first data warehouse cloud service that brings the warehouse to the data …

Enterprises Approach to Machine Learning
News

by October 4, 2017

by October 4, 2017

Contributed By Ramesh Subramanian, CTO, Infogain Machine Learning—a subset of Artificial Intelligence(AI) is the latest buzzword in the technology industry …

IBM's first hub dedicated to machine learning set up in Bangalore
News

by August 4, 2017

by August 4, 2017

IBM recently said it has set up its first Machine Learning (ML) Hub in India in Bengaluru that will provide hands-on training in these new technology areas. Organisations can visit the hub for hands-on …

IBM seeks help from developers on AI, machine learning
News

by June 27, 2017

by June 27, 2017

IBM is looking at engaging with developers in India in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT) to help them hone their skills for new technology trends. As part …

ARM announces new processors to promote AI and machine learning
News & Launches

by May 30, 2017

by May 30, 2017

ARM has been supporting the development of mobile devices since 1990 through processors. These processors are the exact platform on which companies are now developing the abilities to boost mobile …

Big Data Management to Maximize Business Benefits
Editorials Others section SMB Forum SMEs Tech & Trends Technology Explained

by April 28, 2017

by April 28, 2017

The growth and evolution of big data in the enterprise vertical is leading to a massive data explosion wherein, the major challenge remains to be storing enormous amounts of data …

How Machine Learning Enhances Omni-Channel Retail Experience
Advice Developers Tech & Trends Tech Explained Trends Watch

by April 18, 2017

by April 18, 2017

  We spoke to Valli Bollavaram, Vice President – Enterprise Data & Business Intelligence Engineering, Target India to understand the different ways by which machine learning enhances the omni-channel shopping experience

Are there Industries Influenced by AI & Machine Learning in 2017?
Tech & Trends

by February 21, 2017

by February 21, 2017

Mr. Sayantam Day, Sr. Director, Engineering, 3Pillar Global A renewed interest in machine learning is emerging now, having similar factors that have been instrumental in the recent popularity of data mining and …

Can Robots with Artificial Intelligence be a Threat to Human Existence?
Features Tech & Trends

by December 16, 2016

by December 16, 2016

The term “Robot” was popularized by Czech writer Karel Čapek through his play Rossum’s Universal Robots (R.U.R.) in which robots – principally humans with synthetic bodies – who are first …

Can IoT Ease Our Demonetisation Pain?
Features IT Infrastructure Hardware & Software Trends Watch

by December 9, 2016

by December 9, 2016

Internet of Things, fondly called IoT, is the word of mouth of every technology evangelist these days. IoT is typically a maze of “smart” devices which are independently connected to …

HAPTIK Personal Assistant Can Talk You into Shopping Online with its Artificial Intelligence
Buying Guides Life/Living Mobile Apps

by December 7, 2016

by December 7, 2016

Haptik, India’s first conversational commerce platform launched version 5.0 of the app. Powered by a combination of machines and humans, the chat-based app helps users perform daily tasks …

