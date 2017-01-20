Tag "make in india"
Dataquest 35 Years: ON A GROWTH TRAJECTORYby PCQ Bureau February 13, 2018
Dataquest 35 Years: ON A GROWTH TRAJECTORYby PCQ Bureau February 13, 2018

Authored By: Aditya Khemka, MD, CP PLUS The Indian Security market is opening up to realities of the new normal digital economy. Vendors need to adopt a judicious blend of strategy
Evidson Audio Introduces B3 In-Ear Headphonesby PCQ Bureau December 18, 2017
Evidson Audio Introduces B3 In-Ear Headphonesby PCQ Bureau December 18, 2017

Evidson Audio has launched their latest product in the form of B3 priced at Rs.1299. The new model is part of Evidson's 'Make in India' initiative.
“MI fans are the core of our marketing primarily driven by social media”: Manu Jain, MD, Xiaomi Indiaby Anushruti Singh October 4, 2017
"MI fans are the core of our marketing primarily driven by social media": Manu Jain, MD, Xiaomi Indiaby Anushruti Singh October 4, 2017

Manu Jain, VP, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India in an exclusive talks with PC Quest shares insights about Xiaomi's operations, focus areas and plans in India
Evidson Audiowear B2 Earphones Reviewby Sidharth Shekhar March 21, 2017
Evidson Audiowear B2 Earphones Reviewby Sidharth Shekhar March 21, 2017

Are you looking for a budget earphone with good sound quality and good built? Recently Evidson launched Audiowear B2 and they look premium and comes with tangle less heavy duty
Apple is Finally Going to Start iPhone Manufacturing in Bangaloreby Sidharth Shekhar February 3, 2017
Apple is Finally Going to Start iPhone Manufacturing in Bangaloreby Sidharth Shekhar February 3, 2017

Apple is all set to start iPhone manufacturing in India in the next three to four months. The government of the Indian state of Karnataka has welcomed a proposal from Apple
Oakter Smart Home Kit Review: Personal IoT Ecosytemby Tushar Mehta January 5, 2017
Oakter Smart Home Kit Review: Personal IoT Ecosytemby Tushar Mehta January 5, 2017

Chilly winds are waltzing outside your window and the coziness of the blanket has taken over, just when you realize that a far off table lamp has to be switched
Chinese Now “Make In India” – And Why Indian Mobile Companies are Alarmedby Tushar Mehta November 8, 2016
Chinese Now "Make In India" – And Why Indian Mobile Companies are Alarmedby Tushar Mehta November 8, 2016

While #boycottchinaproducts has in recent days been a populist belief in India, a major market chunk of technology here, especially smartphones, is still dominated by Chinese products. Chinese
Cisco Marks Launch of India Manufacturing Operations to Support Make in Indiaby Ashok Pandey October 13, 2016
Cisco Marks Launch of India Manufacturing Operations to Support Make in Indiaby Ashok Pandey October 13, 2016

Cisco announces the launch of its India manufacturing operations. At the event, Cisco and the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) also announced new local strategic initiatives to help the digital transformation
SUSE Partners with Nashik-Based Cloud Provider to Support “Make In India”by Raj Kumar Maurya October 5, 2016
SUSE Partners with Nashik-Based Cloud Provider to Support "Make In India"by Raj Kumar Maurya October 5, 2016

Exuberant Support for Data Services (ESDS) to offer SUSE products through its home-grown cloud platform, eNlight SUSE, a pioneer in Linux and open source solutions, announced the appointment of Exuberant Support
Nokia bullish on ‘Make in India’ with two million production mark at Chennai facilityby Rashi Varshney May 13, 2015
Nokia bullish on 'Make in India' with two million production mark at Chennai facilityby Rashi Varshney May 13, 2015

After nearly seven years in operation, Nokia Networks' Chennai factory has marked major milestone as the facility has manufactured over two million components for telecommunications networks, of which about a