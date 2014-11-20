Tag "MeitY"

Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Unveils ‘Futureskills’ Platform – A NASSCOM Initiative
News & Launches

by February 21, 2018

As exponential technologies and digitalization expand their horizons and become indispensable for professions across the IT spectrum, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) launched a platform for …

MediaTek Announces Second Smartphone Design Training Program
News

by December 7, 2017

MediaTek announced the launch of its second Smartphone Design Training Program in collaboration with India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The program, an annual initiative since 2016, nurtures …

