Overcoming Security Concerns When Adopting Cloudby PCQ Bureau February 26, 2018
Authored By: ThiruVengadam, regional vice president, India, Epicor Software As an increasing number of organisations committed to digital transformation, the adoption of 'third …Read More
What Can We Expect In 2018 In Mobility, AI And IIoT?by PCQ Bureau January 29, 2018
Authored By: Kunal Kislay, CEO and Co-founder of Integration Wizards We are on the brink of a simmering industrial revolution where IOT sometimes feels like an alchemical …Read More
Jhakaas Mobile App, That Helps Local Businesses Sell Online, Launchedby Adeesh Sharma March 16, 2017
Jhakaas Technologies, a technology-driven platform that "Enables local businesses" to create a presence online announced the launch of their mobile app in metros. The next generation mobile app provides for …Read More
How Analytics Works to Make Car Pooling a Memorable Experienceby Adeesh Sharma March 14, 2017
Arun Bhati, COO & Founder, Orahi Our elders have always stressed a lot on the importance of matching 36 gunas to find a successful life partner, Orahi thought why not take …Read More
BlackBerry Unveils Mobile-Security Platform for the Enterprise of Thingsby Nijhum Rudra December 9, 2016
BlackBerry unveiled its mobile-native approach to security with the launch of a comprehensive platform designed for the Enterprise of Things, which is designed to be the foundation that drives the …Read More
Mahindra Comviva Releases Vision Aiming for Two-Fold Growth in Three Years, Asserts Readiness for Cashless Economyby Tushar Mehta November 22, 2016
Mahindra Comviva, a global provider of mobility solutions, announced that it is aiming at achieving two-fold business growth over the next three years. At present, India contributes 20 percent to the …Read More
Currency Note Ban: How Digital Platforms Have Saved the Trade Fair This Yearby Adeesh Sharma November 21, 2016
The 36th India International Trade Fair opened for public on Saturday in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi with understandably rounded off ticket charges (down from Rs 120 to Rs 100 and …Read More
Vodafone 4G to be Available Across 2,400 Towns in India, Development Intensifiedby Tushar Mehta November 11, 2016
Following the successful launch of its Vodafone SuperNet 4G services across nine circles, Vodafone India announced that its 4G network will be available in 2,400 towns and across 8 additional …Read More
Tata Teleservices Launches MDM in Indian Marketby Nijhum Rudra October 24, 2016
Tata Teleservices announced the launch of Mobile Device Management (MDM) in the Indian market that addresses concerns that CIOs across the country have voiced with regard to data security over …Read More
A Revolution in Mobile's Battery with AK-6k and AK-10k Power Banksby Nijhum Rudra October 14, 2016
PNY Technologies (PNY) announces the launch of Power Bank AK-6k and AK-10k that are portable battery chargers that give you the freedom and power to re-juice while you're out and …Read More
Enjoy 10X Vodafone Supernet Data for 3 Months with Your New 4G Smartphoneby Nijhum Rudra September 27, 2016
Vodafone India, telecommunications services providers, today launched an unbelievable data offer for customers connecting to Vodafone SuperNet with a new 4G handset this festive season. With Vodafone SuperNet customers can now pay for 1 GB and …Read More
Sony India Announces Price Drop for Xperia X & Z5 Premiumby Nijhum Rudra September 6, 2016
Sony India announced price-cut for its smartphone model Xperia X and Z5 Premium in India. Xperia X will now be available at MRP 38,990/-, which was earlier priced at MRP …Read More
Jio to Have 125 Mn Potential 4G Smartphone Users Available Around Commercial Launchby Nijhum Rudra September 2, 2016
Jio likely to rule the roost in the OTT segment too and become leading app maker of the country After CMR first identified the potential subscribers RJio can acquire during the …Read More
TCL to Offer 3 Month Free Unlimited LTE Data and Callsby Nijhum Rudra August 26, 2016
Consumer electronics manufacturer, TCL Corporation announced that it has joined hands with Reliance Jio to offer 3-month free unlimited LTE data and calls to the Indian customers The consumers can avail …Read More
Is Mobile Payment Security Cutting Risks and Improving Consumer Expectation?by Nijhum Rudra July 22, 2016
According to new research from global IT association ISACA, advancements in mobile payment security technology are actually curbing risks and improving consumer trust beyond levels traditionally associated with plastic payment …Read More
Online Financial Management Software a Must for SMBsby Nijhum Rudra July 21, 2016
We spoke to Brad Paterson, Vice President & Managing Director, Intuit – Asia Pacific about the growth of mobile in the Indian SMBs and what are the financial solutions that …Read More
5 Mobility Management Solutionsby Sonam Yadav June 13, 2016
Convertigo It is a full-featured enterprise mobility platform for developing, deploying and managing apps. Convertigo Server MBaaS runs the backend part of the mobile applications developed with Convertigo Studio as well …Read More
How Mobility is Helping Small Merchants Sell Onlineby PCQ Bureau April 20, 2016
Manish, a 54 years old resident of Udaipur has a beautiful 5 room house, which he offers on rent for travelers. Tourists who have visited his home earlier make repeat …Read More
New Developments in Mobilityby PCQ Bureau February 15, 2016
HP Inc has announced that it is offering a new Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) programme, for Indian enterprises. With HP Device-as-a-Service, enterprises and organizations use their preferred devices like a utility – …Read More
70% of Global Population Will Be Mobile Users by 2020: Ciscoby Adeesh Sharma February 5, 2016
Growth in Smart Devices, Mobile Video, and 4G Networks to Drive Eight-fold Increase in Mobile Data Traffic over the Next Five Years Since 2000, when the first camera phone was introduced, the …Read More