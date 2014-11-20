Tag "NASSCOM"
Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Unveils ‘Futureskills’ Platform – A NASSCOM Initiativeby PCQ Bureau February 21, 2018
As exponential technologies and digitalization expand their horizons and become indispensable for professions across the IT spectrum, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) launched a platform for …Read More
DataQuest 35 Years: THE START-UP REVOLUTION IN INDIAby PCQ Bureau February 8, 2018
Authored By: SAURABH SRIVASTAVA, Co-Founder/Past Chairman NASSCOM, TiE & Co-Founder IAN The IT Industry itself, which started the start-up revolution in a fairly hostile environment, has not only flourished but is …Read More
DataQuest 35 Years: THE RISE AND RISE OF THE INDIAN BPOby PCQ Bureau February 8, 2018
Authored By: RAMAN ROY, CMD, Quatrro The Indian BPO industry happened by accident. A very pleasant accident but accident all the same! Raman Roy shaped the BPO industry …Read More
Dataquest 35 Years: THE MANTRA FOR FAST GROWTHby PCQ Bureau February 7, 2018
Authored By: Lakshmi Narayanan, Vice Chairman Emeritus, Cognizant The roots of sustainable growth lie not in being everything to everybody, but in picking and choosing battle lines carefully and doing the …Read More
Dataquest 35 Years: BUILDING INDIA ABROADby PCQ Bureau February 5, 2018
Authored By: SOM MITTAL, Former President, NASSCOM The Indian entrepreneurial spirit made most of this opportunity by innovating and delivering select complex processes through the offshore development model With more than three …Read More
IIIT-Hyderabad Reveals the Report on Demand for Expertise in Disruptive Technologiesby PCQ Bureau January 3, 2018
IIIT-Hyderabad in association with TalentSprint unveiled a report on Demand for Expertise in Disruptive Technologies among Technology Professionals. The report showcases trends among working professionals in Hyderabad on how they …Read More
Advanced Technologies Herald in a New Era for The Indian IT-BPM Industryby PCQ Bureau January 3, 2018
By: Bhupender Singh, CEO, Intelenet Global Services Technology is driving business metamorphosis and we expect organizations to significantly increase their investments in embracing new-age tech in 2018. The nature of the …Read More
Breaking News: Debjani Ghosh First Woman President for NASSCOMby Jyoti Bhagat November 10, 2017
NASSCOM has announced Debjani Ghosh as the NASSCOM President-Designate, succeeding R Chandrashekhar, President, NASSCOM upon the completion of his term in March 2018. "The industry is today at a very …Read More
CSS Corp Grabs NASSCOM Digital Skills Award for 2017by Mayank Shishodia July 26, 2017
CSS Corp has won NASSCOM Digital Skills Award for 2017. CSS Corp's Digital Career Progression Framework, "Reimagine", was chosen for its unique and innovative approach to employee up-skilling and cross-skilling …Read More
Aricent And Nasscom Foundation To Impart Employable Skills To 1300+ Engineering Students In Delhiby Adeesh Sharma March 31, 2017
Aricent and NASSCOM Foundation jointly announced the launch of 'Arise by Aricent' – Aricent Skills for Employability Program, a unique CSR initiative to create greater employability opportunities for 3400 college students, …Read More
Padma Shri Award 2017 to BVR Mohan Reddy, Former Chairman NASSCOMby Adeesh Sharma January 27, 2017
A Visionary Leader, Entrepreneur, Innovator and above all a man with an impeccable public record and compassion, BODANAPU VENKAT RAMA MOHAN REDDY (popularly known as BVR Mohan Reddy), is founder …Read More
NASSCOM –Zinnov Start-Up Report 2016- India Retains Third Positionby Nijhum Rudra October 26, 2016
Amidst the popular belief of the Indian startup ecosystem's slowdown, India continues to harbor the third largest start-up base, marginally behind the UK as per the NASSCOM-ZINNOV start-up report titled …Read More
NASSCOM, DSCI and Symantec Launch Cyber Security Coursewareby Sidharth Shekhar April 18, 2016
NEW DELHI, INDIA: National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) along with Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and Symantec launched the National Occupational Standards for ten cyber security job roles with the …Read More