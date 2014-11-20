Tag "Netgear"
NETGEAR Launches Two Revolutionary 5-Speed Multi-Gigabit Switching Products In Indiaby PCQ Bureau March 6, 2018
NETGEAR is expanding its family of industry-first 5-speed Multi-Gigabit Switching Products by launching XS724EM and XS505M Switches in India. The new NETGEAR 5-Speed switches operate at 100Mbps, 1Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 5Gbps, or
NETGEAR Introduces Latest Series Of Orbi Pro Tri-Band WiFi Systemby PCQ Bureau February 22, 2018
NETGEAR brings in the Orbi Pro WiFi System to provide growing businesses with secure, reliable, and blazing fast WiFi. The Orbi Pro Tri-band WiFi System for Small Businesses by NETGEAR (SRK60) with patented
NETGEAR WAC510 Access Point Reviewby Ashok Pandey July 17, 2017
The NETGEAR AC WiFi Business Access Point (WAC510) is built for small business, such as cafés, doctor offices, and other service industry locations, requiring reliable WiFi for business applications and
Netgear Introduces Arlo Pro Wire-Free, weather-proof Security Cameraby Jyoti Bhagat June 20, 2017
Netgear has recently introduced Arlo Pro Wire-Free HD Security Camera Systems (VMS4230), the world's most advanced and versatile smart home security camera. Featuring quick-charge rechargeable batteries and two-way audio, this latest
New Arlo Q Plus Camera Addresses Security Needs of Small Businessesby Mayank Shishodia May 26, 2017
NETGEAR, Inc is addressing the security needs of small businesses with the launch of its Arlo Q Plus – 1080p HD Security Camera with PoE (VMC3040S). Arlo Q Plus has in-demand features such as:
NETGEAR delivers Industry’s Highest Density 10GBE single node network storage solutionby Ankit Parashar May 11, 2017
NETGEAR is launching the NETGEAR ReadyNAS 4U 60-bay 10GbE Rackmount Network Storage (RR4360X), the highest density rackmount network storage system for SMBs on the market today. With three EDA4000 expansion
Netgear ProSAFE Smart Managed Switches for High-Density Power-Over-Ethernet Devicesby Ashok Pandey April 26, 2017
NETGEAR Inc. introduces three new ProSAFE Smart Managed Switches to support dense deployment of modern, high-power devices requiring Power-Over-Ethernet and PoE+. The new standalone switches are designed with varying PoE
Netgear Introduces WAC510 Wireless Access Pointby Ashok Pandey March 29, 2017
NETGEAR Inc. introduces first wireless access point offering easy management through the new NETGEAR Insight mobile app. The NETGEAR AC WiFi Business Access Point (WAC510) comes with a new NETGEAR Insight
NETGEAR Brings Two New Networked Attached Storage (NAS) ReadyNAS 212 and 214by PCQ Bureau August 10, 2016
NETGEAR launches its ReadyNAS 210 Series of world-class Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices for home and office networks with new two- and four-bay models in India. Based on a quad-core 1.4GHz
Boost your Wireless Signal with NETGEAR EX2700 Range Extenderby Ashok Pandey July 6, 2016
NETGEAR EX2700 WiFi range extender help you to keep your mobile devices, media players and computers connected to WiFi with a reliable connection and expanded coverage in every corner of
Netgear brings AirCard 785- A 4G LTE Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspotby Swaraj Sourabh August 11, 2015
Netgear has launched AirCard 785, a 4G LTE mobile hotspot that connects up to 15 laptops, tablets, smartphones, digital cameras, gaming consoles, or other Wi-Fi-enabled devices can connect on-the-go to
Create superfast 4G hotspot with Netgear AirCard 785by Ashok Pandey August 7, 2015
Netgear enabling users to access superfast internet with AirCard 785, a 4G LTE & 3G support Wi-Fi router. User can connect up to 15 laptops, tablets, smartphones, digital cameras, gaming consoles,