Tag "nokia"
Nokia To Expand Its Home Wifi Portfolio With Mesh Networking Technologyby Jagrati Rakheja February 26, 2018
Nokia announced its plans to acquire Unium, a Seattle-based startup that creates technology for mesh Wi-Fi to ease the home networks. Unium is a software that makes using Wi-Fi, frustration-free. A …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia 4 To Be Launched At MWC 2018by PCQ Bureau February 20, 2018
HMD Global, a Finnish company affiliated with Nokia is inclined to launch a number of smartphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona on February 25. The list includes …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia 6 2018 will be Launching in China, Todayby Jagrati Rakheja January 5, 2018
Today, HMD Global is anticipated to launch the improved version of the original Nokia 6 in China. The Nokia 6 2018 launch set today, lately leaked in a TENAA certification …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia 105 Will be Available Across India Starting July 19by Raj Kumar Maurya July 17, 2017
HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announced a new, refreshed third generation Nokia 105. As company claimed, over 200 million Nokia 105s sold to date around the world, this handset …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia Reenters the Indian Market with Android Smartphonesby Ashok Pandey June 13, 2017
HMD Global launches next-generation of Nokia smartphones in India running on latest Android OS. Nokia brings three devices today Nokia 3, 5 and 6 catering budget market. Nokia …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia offers VNS to telcos as a complementary serviceby Ankit Parashar May 23, 2017
Sri Reddy, Vice President & General Manager, IP Routing Division, Nokia Please elaborate on Nokia’s portfolio of IP/MPLS (core and edge) and Mobile Gateways (MME/SGSN, S/P GW, GGSN). Nokia’s IP/MPLS Portfolio is …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Grab The most Awaiting Nokia 3310 at Rs. 3310by Ashok Pandey May 17, 2017
HMD Global announces that it will start selling Nokia 3310 in India at the price of Rs. 3310. I hope all the Indians know about the success and glory of …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
4G India’s fastest Growing Mobile Broadband Technology in 2016, Nokia Reportsby Sidharth Shekhar March 24, 2017
Nokia’s annual Mobile Broadband Index study of mobile broadband performance in India has revealed that 4G was the major source of data traffic across the country in 2016 with 60% …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia and Airtel to Collaborate on 5G and IoT Applicationsby Sidharth Shekhar March 1, 2017
Nokia and Bharti Airtel have agreed to create a strategic roadmap for network evolution to the 5G technology standard and management of connected devices. Under a new agreement, Nokia and Airtel …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia 3310 Relaunch at MWC 2017: Pure Nostalgia or Astute Strategy?by Adeesh Sharma February 28, 2017
I am not too big a fan of feature phones anymore and for the simple reason that in a digital age, they are well past they sell-by-date. However, HMD Global …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
10 Nokia Phones that Shaped the Mobile Revolutionby Sidharth Shekhar February 17, 2017
Nokia is back with a bang and it’s latest offering Nokia 6 has already been sold-out in the Chinese market. HMD Global Oy, the Finnish manufacturer with exclusive rights to …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia Set to Launch the Iconic 3310 Handsetby Sidharth Shekhar February 14, 2017
We all remember the good old Nokia 3310 phone which was nearly indestructible, had long battery life and the epic Snake game. Well, here’s a good news for Nokia fans …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Mobile World Congress to Mark the Return of Nokia, Blackberry and Moreby Sidharth Shekhar January 19, 2017
Mobile World Congress which is the world’s largest gathering for the mobile industry is going to see a lot of action this year. At CES 2017 – the first big …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia P1 Smartphone Might be Launched at Mobile World Congressby Sidharth Shekhar January 19, 2017
HMD Global which is exclusively developing Nokia smartphones is going to be present during the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona. There are rumors that the launch of Nokia’s Android-based …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia is Working on its Own AI-powered Assistant Named ‘Viki’by Sidharth Shekhar January 9, 2017
Nokia is back with its new smartphone Nokia 6 and apart from that the Finnish firm is reportedly working on its own AI-powered assistant named ‘Viki’ which the company …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia 6 with Android Nougat Launched in China: Key Specifications and Moreby Sidharth Shekhar January 8, 2017
Iconic smartphone maker Nokia is back in the market. HMD Global, which secured the exclusive Nokia brand licensing rights in late 2016 announced the launch of Nokia 6 via a …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia Smart City Playbook Identifies Best Practices from 22 Smart Cities Globally Including New Delhi, Puneby Tushar Mehta November 9, 2016
Nokia announced the availability of ‘The Smart City Playbook’, a strategy report that documents best practices for smart cities. The playbook provides guidance to city leaders on successful strategies used …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia launches Nokia Group Communications to enhance LTE public safety portfolioby Navneet Srivastava November 8, 2016
Author By: DQINDIA Online Nokia is expanding its range of LTE-based public safety solutions with the launch of the Nokia Group Communications portfolio, which will enable first responder teams to securely communicate …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nokia Networks’ Study in India Shows 74% Increase in Mobile Data Traffic in 2014by Adeesh Sharma February 25, 2015
Through its MBit Index study, which is its annual report on mobile broadband performance in India, Nokia Networks has revealed a 74% increase in mobile data traffic generated by both 2G …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]