Who are India’s Digital Cinderellas ?
by March 8, 2018

Meet 10 inspiring women who not only created a successful brand online, but a new category itself.   Falguni Nayar, Nykaa (Personal Care) Former investment banker turned entrepreneur created a history when she founded this beauty and personal …

Sterlite Technologies Limited’s: Achieving Operational Efficiency through An Online Shopfloor-Online
by June 1, 2016

A solution that has integrated all PLCs with SCADA systems to collate rich information for real-time analysis thereby improving processes and solving complex problems Sterlite Technologies Limited develops and delivers products, …

How Mobility is Helping Small Merchants Sell Online
by April 20, 2016

Manish, a 54 years old resident of Udaipur has a beautiful 5 room house, which he offers on rent for travelers. Tourists who have visited his home earlier make repeat …

6 Things to Know Before  Starting an Online Business
by April 14, 2016

– Ankit Gupta, Owner, ExportersIndia.com How interesting the stats are! Because of all these facts and figures, it’s no surprise that the burgeoning tycoons and the prevailing small businesses are whirling …

How Small Businesses Can Benefit by Going Online
by January 14, 2016

According to a recent survey conducted by GoDaddy and RedShift of 500 very small business owners on their Internet readiness, 40% of the respondents felt that they didn’t …

We’re launching an e-Shop to help Artisans sell their products online
by December 30, 2015

MSSIDC was formed to provide adequate raw materials and extend marketing assistance to SMBs. The primary aim is to assist the small scale industries for their development and expansion in …

Key Trends that’ll Impact Online Security in 2016
by December 29, 2015

– Atul Singh – Regional Director – India Subcontinent, Banking, Transport & Telecom Solutions, Gemalto Recently, security has become a growing concern for both individuals and enterprises. Identity thefts, data breaches, …

Six Ways to Build Effective Customer Relationships Online
by October 9, 2015

– Rajiv Kumar, CEO & Founder, StoreHippo.com Social media has assumed a dominant position as the companies around the world are increasingly using social media as a meaningful way of deepening …

Would you buy a car online?
by August 3, 2015

Most consumers are doing online research in order to make car-buying decisions, and most are doing so before visiting a dealership. Digital consumers want to see improvements in …

How Payment Gateways Secure your Online Transactions
by August 3, 2015

The utility of payment gateways can’t be ignored in today’s time where internet is the key of everything. Here are the technologies they use to secure your transactions …

Users to enjoy a secure online shopping season
by July 24, 2015

In order to prepare the retailers to make this year’s online shopping season the safest on record, Symantec released an enhanced version of its best-in-class encryption tool, Symantec SSL Assistant …

MPS’ DigiEdit Online Editing Tool Enables Seamless Collaboration From Anywhere
by June 11, 2015

Over the 44 years of its presence, the organization has evolved to offer services across every stage of the author-to-reader publishing process. MPS services include print and digital publishing services, …

Efficient governance with Online Mandatory Returns Management System
by June 10, 2015

The department saved in terms of time, effort and cost with the online returns management system. In addition there was 80% reduction in the overall paper usage – Preeti Gaur Department of …

Interesting trends for online shopping – Exciting times ahead for shoppers!
by June 9, 2015

2014 was a fruitful year when online sales leapfrogged; making offline retailers feel the heat of the rising competition and urging them to expand their empires to the online market …

Better monitoring of the trusts with the online information portal
by June 4, 2015

Citizens make informed choices and the authorities monitor in a better way with access to the information portal – Preeti Gaur The Minorities Development Department implements the recommendations of the Sachar Committee …

How online-only mobile brands are redefining Retail
by May 27, 2015

Increasingly, retailers are adopting an online-only strategy to give their products unprecedented visibility in tier 1 and tier 2 cities right from day one, and at much lower costs – Suresh …

