Who are India’s Digital Cinderellas ?by Jyoti Bhagat March 8, 2018
Meet 10 inspiring women who not only created a successful brand online, but a new category itself. Falguni Nayar, Nykaa (Personal Care) Former investment banker turned entrepreneur created a history when she founded this beauty and personal …Read More
Sterlite Technologies Limited’s: Achieving Operational Efficiency through An Online Shopfloor-Onlineby Nijhum Rudra June 1, 2016
A solution that has integrated all PLCs with SCADA systems to collate rich information for real-time analysis thereby improving processes and solving complex problems Sterlite Technologies Limited develops and delivers products, …Read More
How Mobility is Helping Small Merchants Sell Onlineby PCQ Bureau April 20, 2016
Manish, a 54 years old resident of Udaipur has a beautiful 5 room house, which he offers on rent for travelers. Tourists who have visited his home earlier make repeat …Read More
6 Things to Know Before Starting an Online Businessby PCQ Bureau April 14, 2016
– Ankit Gupta, Owner, ExportersIndia.com How interesting the stats are! Because of all these facts and figures, it's no surprise that the burgeoning tycoons and the prevailing small businesses are whirling …Read More
How Small Businesses Can Benefit by Going Onlineby Anil Chopra January 14, 2016
According to a recent survey conducted by GoDaddy and RedShift of 500 very small business owners on their Internet readiness, 40% of the respondents felt that they didn't …Read More
We’re launching an e-Shop to help Artisans sell their products onlineby Nijhum Rudra December 30, 2015
MSSIDC was formed to provide adequate raw materials and extend marketing assistance to SMBs. The primary aim is to assist the small scale industries for their development and expansion in …Read More
Key Trends that’ll Impact Online Security in 2016by PCQ Bureau December 29, 2015
– Atul Singh – Regional Director – India Subcontinent, Banking, Transport & Telecom Solutions, Gemalto Recently, security has become a growing concern for both individuals and enterprises. Identity thefts, data breaches, …Read More
Six Ways to Build Effective Customer Relationships Onlineby PCQ Bureau October 9, 2015
– Rajiv Kumar, CEO & Founder, StoreHippo.com Social media has assumed a dominant position as the companies around the world are increasingly using social media as a meaningful way of deepening …Read More
Would you buy a car online?by Preeti Gaur August 3, 2015
Most consumers are doing online research in order to make car-buying decisions, and most are doing so before visiting a dealership. Digital consumers want to see improvements in …Read More
How Payment Gateways Secure your Online Transactionsby Rohit Arora August 3, 2015
The utility of payment gateways can't be ignored in today's time where internet is the key of everything. Here are the technologies they use to secure your transactions …Read More
Users to enjoy a secure online shopping seasonby PCQ Bureau July 24, 2015
In order to prepare the retailers to make this year's online shopping season the safest on record, Symantec released an enhanced version of its best-in-class encryption tool, Symantec SSL Assistant …Read More
MPS’ DigiEdit Online Editing Tool Enables Seamless Collaboration From Anywhereby Rashi Varshney June 11, 2015
Over the 44 years of its presence, the organization has evolved to offer services across every stage of the author-to-reader publishing process. MPS services include print and digital publishing services, …Read More
Efficient governance with Online Mandatory Returns Management Systemby Preeti Gaur June 10, 2015
The department saved in terms of time, effort and cost with the online returns management system. In addition there was 80% reduction in the overall paper usage – Preeti Gaur Department of …Read More
Interesting trends for online shopping – Exciting times ahead for shoppers!by PCQ Bureau June 9, 2015
2014 was a fruitful year when online sales leapfrogged; making offline retailers feel the heat of the rising competition and urging them to expand their empires to the online market …Read More
Better monitoring of the trusts with the online information portalby Preeti Gaur June 4, 2015
Citizens make informed choices and the authorities monitor in a better way with access to the information portal – Preeti Gaur The Minorities Development Department implements the recommendations of the Sachar Committee …Read More
How online-only mobile brands are redefining Retailby PCQ Bureau May 27, 2015
Increasingly, retailers are adopting an online-only strategy to give their products unprecedented visibility in tier 1 and tier 2 cities right from day one, and at much lower costs – Suresh …Read More