Tag "Open Source"
How startups and SME’s can leverage open source CRM to increase businessby PCQ Bureau February 19, 2018
By Limesh Parekh, CEO of Enjay IT Solutions Often CRM is looked upon as a viable tool for larger businesses and enterprises while SME’s and Start-ups often view it as a …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Digital India can only grow via open sourceby PCQ Bureau February 9, 2018
The Open Source Initiative is celebrating its 20th Anniversary in 2018 as the term was coined in a session held on February 3rd, 1998 in Palo Alto, California. In the …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
9 Open Source Storage Solutions: A Perfect Solution To Store Your Precious Databy Ashok Pandey March 24, 2017
Whatever business nature you have, there must be some precious data which you want to store in a secured place. Finding a right storage solution is always critical for business, …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Chrome on iOS is Now Open source and Developers Can Play Aroundby Raj Kumar Maurya February 2, 2017
The code for Chrome for iOS was kept separate from the rest of the Chromium project due to the additional complexity required for the platform. After years of careful refactoring, …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
86% CIOs in India Bank on Open Source for Digital Innovationby Sidharth Shekhar January 23, 2017
Red Hat, Inc. has announced the results of a commissioned study by Forrester Consulting, on behalf of Red Hat, about the use of open source in digital innovation initiatives in …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Why 2017 Will Bring Cheer for Open Source Enthusiastsby Adeesh Sharma January 18, 2017
Rajarshi Bhattacharya, Country Head, SUSE India A few years ago, open source was the less-glamourous and low-cost alternative in the enterprise world, and no one would have taken the trouble to …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
SUSE Partners with Nashik-Based Cloud Provider to Support “Make In India”by Raj Kumar Maurya October 5, 2016
Exuberant Support for Data Services (ESDS) to offer SUSE products through its home-grown cloud platform, eNlight SUSE, a pioneer in Linux and open source solutions, announced the appointment of Exuberant Support …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
15 Security and Backup Tools for Windows Adminsby Sonam Yadav July 15, 2016
Set up a single master backup web server, do network troubleshooting and analysis, email archiving, deploy security solutions around networks and more… 1.Wireshark Wireshark is used for network troubleshooting, analysis, software and …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
5 Essential Security and Backup Tools for Adminby Sonam Yadav July 5, 2016
Whether you are looking for a tool for networking troubleshooting, or for security and performance analysis, there are various open source tools available, just you need to identify the useful …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
5 Open Source E-COMMERCE Platformsby Anuj Sharma March 31, 2016
Gone are the days when one would have to drive down to a store to buy a product. Gone also are the times when one would have to pick up …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
6 Free and Open Source HRM Toolsby Raj Kumar Maurya December 8, 2015
A1 eHR A1 eHR is a unified system that provides a single system-of-record for employees, embedded analytics, manager and employee self-service and a user experience unlike any other enterprise application. Covering …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
10 Free Business Process Management & Analysis Toolsby Raj Kumar Maurya October 7, 2015
1. Jaspersoft: Studio is the free, open source, eclipse-based report designer for JasperReports and JasperReports Server. Create very sophisticated layouts containing charts, images, subreports, crosstabs and much more.Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
4 Open Source Developer Toolsby Ashok Pandey September 21, 2015
Nowadays, every developer knows about the benefits of using open source code and coding tools. These tools are helping them to develop bug-free and without error codes easily and quickly. …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
15 Open Source Tools to Accelerate and Manage Your Cloud Infrastructureby Raj Kumar Maurya September 14, 2015
1. vOneCloud 1.6: It is an OpenNebula distribution optimized to work on existing VMware vCenter deployments. It deploys an enterprise-ready OpenNebula cloud just in a few minutes where the infrastructure …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
EMC Announces Open Source Version of ViPR Controllerby Ashok Pandey May 13, 2015
EMC Corporation announces it’s plans to release an open source project based on EMC ViPR Controller, Project CoprHD, into the open source community. It is EMC’s first open source project …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
New IPFire 2.13 Released with New Proxy Server, PHP and much moreby Dhaval December 6, 2013
An opensource firewall with some bugfixes and improvementsRead More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]