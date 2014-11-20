Tag "Oracle India"
Oracle’s Security Gambitby Anushruti Singh February 27, 2018
Oracle is offering a range of holistic security solutions based on cloud Oracle has seen a long journey for more than 4 decades. Over the years, the company has transformed …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Enterprises Don’t Suffer From Lack Of Data, But They Lack Actionable Insightsby Anushruti Singh June 20, 2017
Subash Nambiar, VP– Database, Oracle India In an interaction with PC Quest, Subash Nambiar, VP– Database, Oracle India talks …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]