Tag "Oraimo"
TRANSSION Accessory Brand Oraimo Launches a Robust Product Portfolio for India Marketby PCQ Bureau March 6, 2018
Unveiling some of the smartest accessories for India’s upwardly mobile consumers, oraimo, the exclusive accessory brand from TRANSSION Holdings, has announced the launch of its latest product range in India.Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Transsion Introduces Its Smart Accessory Brand Oraimo in Indiaby PCQ Bureau December 26, 2017
Transsion Group has lately introduced Oraimo, its smart accessory brand in India. In line with its brand philosophy ‘Keep Exploring’, the launch is aimed to help young Indians discover through a …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]